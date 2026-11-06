Image Soft Oy: Elering Partners with Image Soft to Safeguard Baltic Sea Subsea Energy Infrastructure with Advanced UNWAS Technology

TALLINN, Estonia and HELSINKI, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elering, the Estonian national transmission system operator, has officially signed a landmark agreement with Finnish defence technology pioneer Image Soft to deliver its 3rd Generation UNWAS (Underwater Surveillance System) to protect critical underwater high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnect cables in the Baltic Sea.

As a forward-thinking TSO at the forefront of European energy security, Elering continues to lead the industry in proactive asset protection and critical underwater infrastructure (CUI) resilience. By deploying system like UNWAS, Elering sets a new standard for modern energy grid defense, demonstrating how infrastructure operators can effectively mitigate emerging threats in high-risk maritime environments.

Pioneering Security for Critical Subsea Infrastructure

Under this contract, Elering will secure its key underwater interconnect cables against sabotage, anchor dragging, and unauthorized interference. The 3rd Generation UNWAS system provides real-time coverage across hundreds of square kilometers of sea area, automatically detecting, tracking, and raising early-warning alerts the moment a potential threat approaches the critical infrastructure.

Utilizing ultra-sensitive, passive acoustic hydrophone-based sensors, UNWAS continuously monitors all underwater acoustic phenomena without itself emitting any detectable signals or interfering with surround sensitive sea life. The system is capable of picking up the faintest aquatic sounds-ranging from biological activity like barnacles to low-noise, closed-circuit divers or unmanned underwater vessels or devices -ensuring comprehensive maritime situational awareness.

While the deployment marks a major milestone in Baltic regional security, commercial terms, sensor locations, and specific operational details remain strictly confidential to safeguard system effectiveness and infrastructure integrity.

About Image Soft and the UNWAS System

Founded in Finland, Image Soft is a specialized defence technology provider renowned for its expertise in underwater acoustics, maritime surveillance, and naval simulation systems.

The company's flagship UNWAS (Underwater Surveillance System) is 3rd-generation passive sonar security framework designed specifically to protect ports, naval bases, offshore wind farms, and subsea pipelines and cables. By combining highly sensitive hydrophone arrays with advanced signal processing and automated target classification algorithms, UNWAS empowers security operators with actionable intelligence to counter covert underwater threats before harm occurs.

Executive Commentary

"Subsea electricity interconnections are vital to the security of supply in Estonia and the wider region. We must therefore identify potential threats early and respond quickly. Our cooperation with Image Soft gives us a clearer picture of activity around the cables and helps us prevent risks. This is a practical step towards strengthening the protection of our infrastructure and the resilience of the energy system."

- Reigo Kebja, Member of the Board/ Head of Asset Management, Elering

"Protecting subsea electricity infrastructure requires close cooperation and reliable situational awareness. We appreciate Elering's practical approach to strengthening the security of its interconnections. By combining Elering's knowledge of the energy system with Image Soft's underwater surveillance technology, we can help identify potential threats earlier and support a timely response."

- Matti Suuronen, Chief Executive Officer, Image Soft

Media Contacts

Elering AS

press@elering.ee

www.elering.ee

Image Soft Oy

Tuomas Pöyry, Vice President

tuomas.poyry@imagesoft.fi

www.imagesoft.fi