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PR Newswire
06.11.2026 10:06 Uhr
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AutoFull Unveils the C3 Pro Series: The Gaming Chair to Start With

AutoFull Unveils the C3 Pro Series: The Gaming Chair to Start With

Cool. Cozy. Custom Fit.The new gaming chair series combines bold, lightning-inspired design, adjustable lumbar support, and optional active seat ventilation and heating for a new generation of gamers.

BERLIN, PARIS and TOKYO, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoFull, a leading esports peripherals brand, announced the launch of the C3 Pro Series, a new line of gaming chairs designed for a new generation of gamers. Guided by the idea of "The Gaming Chair to Start With," the series combines distinctive gaming aesthetics, adjustable lumbar support, and a choice of configurations to suit different comfort needs.

The series features two models. The C3 Pro Standard focuses on essential lumbar support for everyday gaming, while the C3 Pro Advanced adds active seat ventilation and heating, a larger upgraded seat, and a retractable footrest.

Cool: Lightning-Inspired Design

Inspired by the energy of a lightning strike, the C3 Pro Series features a bold silhouette and embroidered lightning motifs that extend across the backrest's side wings. It launches in two colorways: Flash (silver and black) and Flare (black and gold).

Cozy: Active Seat Ventilation and Heating

Available on the Advanced, dual fans circulate air through the seat to reduce heat buildup during extended gaming sessions, while dual graphene heating pads provide adjustable warmth when the room gets chilly. Three ventilation levels and three heating levels let users tailor their experience, with a 15-minute automatic shutoff and overheating protection for added safety.

Custom Fit: Adjustable Lumbar Support

Adjustable lumbar support lets players fine-tune lower-back support to suit their preferred sitting position, whether gaming, studying, or at a desk. The Standard targets first-time gaming chair buyers and upgraders; the Advanced adds ventilation, heating, a larger seat, and a footrest for players seeking more flexibility in how they sit and relax.

Availability

The AutoFull C3 Pro Series is now available for purchase in the United States, Europe, and Japan through the AutoFull official website and regional Amazon stores. The series will also be included in AutoFull's Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion, part of a broader 2026 campaign featuring the brand's lowest prices of the year on select products.

About AutoFull

Founded in 2014, AutoFull is a leading esports peripherals brand offering gaming chairs, desks, and gaming cabins. Over 10 years, the company has led in dynamic tracking lumbar support, ventilation and heating cushions, foldable mechanical armrests, and rapid assembly patents, earning German IGR certification and drafting esports furniture standards.

Media Contact: Summer Jiang - summer@autofull.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autofull-unveils-the-c3-pro-series-the-gaming-chair-to-start-with-302931710.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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