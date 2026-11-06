Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Washington sichert 12 Mrd. USD per Gesetz - jetzt werden Metalle gebraucht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
IG

WKN: A0MWHV | ISIN: IS0000013464 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 09:50 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Icelandair Group hf.: Record load factor in October

Icelandair's load factor in October was 86.1%, the highest ever recorded for the month. The Company carried 439 thousand passengers, 5% fewer than in October last year. Passenger distribution was as follows: 36% traveled to Iceland, 21% from Iceland, 38% were connecting passengers, and 5% traveled within Iceland. The number of passengers traveling to Iceland decreased by 8% year-on-year and passengers traveling from Iceland by 2%. Connecting passengers decreased by 6%, while domestic passengers increased by 3%.

Capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, decreased by 7% year-on-year. On-time performance was 84.5%, improving by 3.2 percentage points between years.

Sold block hours in leasing operations increased by 12% and freight, measured in freight ton kilometers, increased by 4% year-on-year.

CO2 emissions per operational ton kilometer increased by 1% between years. The increase was mainly due to weather in Iceland, and unfavorable winds that required fuel stops on the way to and from some destinations in the US, which is unusual.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair President and CEO:
"Icelandair's passenger numbers decreased slightly year-on-year, but as we have previously announced, we adjusted our capacity in response to significantly higher fuel prices, by reducing our schedule and accelerating the phase-out of older generations of aircraft. At the same time, we set a record load factor. In October, we launched flights to Tromsø, Norway, a new and exciting winter destination in our route network. We are proud of the two awards we received during the month: the Global SABRE Award for best PR campaign of the year, and the Environmental Award of the Confederation of Icelandic Enterprise (SA) for strong performance in reducing our impact on the environment and the climate. This shows the efforts of the dedicated Icelandair team in constantly improving our operations, our service and our environmental performance."

Contact information
Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.