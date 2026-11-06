Smartee Denti-Technology: Smartee Shares Clinical Approaches to Growing Patients and Impacted Canines at EOSC 2026

Smartee Shares Clinical Approaches to Growing Patients and Impacted Canines at EOSC 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology participated in the 2nd Annual Emirates Orthodontic Society Congress (EOSC 2026), held October 30-31 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, and shared clinical approaches to managing impacted canines and transverse development in growing patients with orthodontic professionals.

Held under the theme "Orthodontics Towards New Horizons," the congress brought together orthodontic experts and dental professionals for scientific lectures, clinical discussions and professional exchange on developments in orthodontic care.

As part of its participation, Smartee featured presentations by Prof. Ali Habiballah and Dr. Vicente M. Torres Celda, focusing on the clinical application of the Smartee Solution, S15 Integrated Traction Devices and S11 Palatal Devices, in two distinct treatment scenarios.

Integrating Traction Mechanics into Impacted Canine Treatment

On October 30, Prof. Ali Habiballah delivered a presentation titled "Management of Impacted Canines Using Smartee Clear Aligners" during the session "Beyond Conventional Boundaries: Innovations in Contemporary Orthodontics."

Using a successfully treated case, Prof. Ali discussed the biomechanical considerations involved in guiding an impacted canine into the arch while protecting adjacent roots.

A key challenge is understanding the impacted tooth's three-dimensional position and determining the initial traction direction. As the canine moves, the appropriate traction direction may change, requiring clinicians to reassess the force vector during treatment.

Anchorage control is also important. In clear aligner treatment, maintaining appropriate aligner seating and retention helps ensure that traction produces the intended tooth movement without displacing the aligner. Prof. Ali also noted that conventional aligners may lack rigid attachment points for traction in impacted tooth treatment.

The presentation featured Smartee S15 Integrated Traction Devices, including the Smartee Hook and Smartee Button, which are designed to provide rigid and positionable attachment points that can be configured to the clinician's treatment objectives while preserving aligner integrity."What I found particularly useful was the ability to plan the position of the integrated traction components according to the intended direction of pull," Prof. Ali said. "The Smartee Hook and Smartee Button provided connection points for applying traction within the overall aligner treatment plan."

He added that force direction and magnitude, anchorage and aligner seating remain key biomechanical considerations, and that traction should be reassessed as the canine moves because the appropriate force vector may change during treatment. Careful planning and monitoring therefore remain essential throughout the process.

Managing Transverse Development in Growing Patients

On October 31, Dr. Vicente M. Torres Celda presented "Transverse Development in Growing Patients: Clinical Applications of the S11 Expansion Solution" as part of the session "Managing Transverse Discrepancies: Contemporary Approaches from Childhood to Adulthood."

Dr. Vicente discussed key clinical considerations in managing transverse discrepancies during growth.

According to Dr. Vicente, treatment planning should take into account skeletal maturity, the type and severity of the transverse discrepancy, available growth potential and the functional component of the malocclusion. Arch form, periodontal limits, occlusal function and possible functional shifts should also be evaluated before selecting an appropriate expansion strategy.

Timing is particularly important in growing patients, as the biological response may be more favorable during growth.

The presentation also introduced the clinical applications of the S11 system, which includes the Clear Arch Expander, Clear Nance and TPA. These appliances provide different biomechanical options within the same digital workflow, allowing clinicians to select the configuration that best matches the clinical objective.

The Clear Arch Expander is primarily designed to support transverse development through arch expansion. The Clear Nance can provide additional sagittal anchorage when movement of the posterior teeth needs to be controlled, while the TPA can help stabilize the posterior segments and support transverse coordination between the arches.

"The S11 system gives us different biomechanical options within the same digital workflow," Dr. Vicente said. "The main advantage is that we can select the most appropriate solution according to the specific clinical objective."

He added that S11 may expand the range of orthopedic and interceptive treatment approaches that can be incorporated into a digital aligner-based workflow for selected growing patients.

Supporting Clinician-Led Treatment Planning

Across both presentations, a common theme was the importance of selecting and configuring appliances according to the clinical objectives of each individual case.

For Prof. Ali, this means positioning traction components according to the intended biomechanics and adapting the traction approach as treatment progresses. For Dr. Vicente, it means choosing among different S11 configurations according to transverse, anchorage and arch-coordination needs.

Prof. Ali also highlighted collaboration with Smartee's treatment planning team as a valuable part of this process.

"For me, the value of working with Smartee is the opportunity to discuss the clinical objectives with the planning team and translate them into a practical appliance design," he said. "In challenging cases, particularly impacted canines, flexibility in planning the traction components is especially valuable. The collaboration is most useful when the design follows the clinician's biomechanical objectives and can be adapted to the needs of the individual patient."

Through its participation in EOSC 2026, Smartee continued to strengthen its engagement with the UAE orthodontic community, leveraging clinically evidenced cases and professional exchange to explore how digital orthodontic systems can support diverse treatment objectives and patient needs.

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