Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding 2026 production at the 80% owned Aguila Norte Processing Plant ("Plant"), new sample results from the tailings area and the reinstatement on the QTCQB trading platform in the United States. The Company is also pleased to announce the commencement of the civil works required for the expansion of the Plant located in Northern Peru.

During the month of October, the Plant processed a total of 3,142 metric tonnes (mt) and now achieved full production for 21 consecutive months. The Plant continues to be on track to achieve another year of full capacity production. Since 2017, the Plant has processed in excess of 227,000 tonnes. The Company is also pleased to note that a new platform is currently being constructed to host a second ball mill. Civil works for the new ball mill are ongoing and will be ready in the new year.

The Company is also pleased to announce tailings material from an area of approximately 1250 square metres ranging 1 to 2 metres in depth was extracted and placed near the flotation circuit for drying. Thirty-one samples were taken from this extracted material and returned an average of 2.17 grams gold ("Au")/mt and 87 grams silver ("Ag") /mt. At the current Au and Ag prices of approximately $4000 US and $50 US per ounces respectively, this equates to 0.108 oz Au equivalent/mt. The gold results range from 1.50 to 3.00 grams Au/mt and silver ranges from 1.66 ounces Ag /mt to 4.49 ounces Ag/mt. These new results are from the same tailings area and are comparable to the results previously reported in the Company's press release dated September 9, 2026. Metallurgical test work confirmed the high recoveries of gold and silver at 93% and 87% respectively.

The Company has started the process to re-instate its OTCQB listing in the United States. The trading platform is designed to provide another avenue for investors to trade Peruvian Metals shares and to provide an increasing awareness around our company for U.S. investors. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an "established public market" for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale.

Jeffrey Reeder, Chief Executive Officer of Peruvian Metals, comments: "The company's Aguila Norte processing facility has been operating successfully and continues to achieve positive operating cash flow. We also believe that the re-instatement of the Company for trading on the OTCQB will lead to overall enhanced liquidity and visibility in global capital markets developing and entrepreneurial-stage companies."

Qualified Person

Jeffrey Reeder, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this release. The metallurgical work was performed by Jose Orlando Moncada Rejas, Ing, who is the main metallurgist at the Aguila Norte plant owned by the company. Assaying of the tailings material was performed by Procesmin Ingenieros SRL, located in Caraz Ancash, by fire assay for gold-silver. The company routinely sends selective samples for check assays to other labs' QA/QC (quality assurance/quality control) purposes.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and mineral processing company. Our business model is to provide clients with toll milling services and produce high-grade marketable concentrates from mineral purchases. The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit ("IGAC") from the Peruvian government which provides the Company with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 tonnes per day level. The Management and Directors have been operating successfully in Peru for over 30 years, and the Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru. Peruvian Metals has a history of timely transactions that have added long term value for shareholders.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. We use words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology to identify forward looking statements and forward-looking information. Such statements and information are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions, and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com.While the Company believes that the expectations expressed by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and the assumptions, estimates, opinions, and analysis underlying such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

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