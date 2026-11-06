SAAB AB: Saab receives order to equip Sweden's new frigates

Saab has signed a contract with the French defence company Naval Group to deliver and integrate weapon control systems and sensors for four FDI frigates to Sweden. The order value is approximately SEK 2 billion and Saab's deliveries to Naval Group will take place between 2027 and 2034.

"We are proud to equip Swedish ships with our cutting-edge products. This shows that Saab not only continues to provide capabilities with the highest relevance to our home market, but also that we achieve it through cooperations. The Swedish Navy will gain advanced and integrated capabilities to detect, deter, and respond to threats above and below the surface, while effectively countering evolving asymmetric threats across the maritime domain," says Mats Wicksell, head of Saab's business area Naval.

The contract comprises equipping the FDI frigates with a Weapon Control System, Fire Control Director Ceros and EOS 500, anti-ship missile RBS15, Saab Lightweight Torpedo as well as Trackfire Remote Weapon Station and the lightweight multi-mission surveillance radar Sea Giraffe 1X.



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Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 29,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.