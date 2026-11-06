BioScience Health Innovations, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary Vitalcore Research has Executed Master Distribution Agreement with Rule Imports

Agreement adds $250,000 in research funding and a master distributor relationship to support product development and commercialization across Vitalcore, Best365Labs and related BHIC product platforms

BLUFFDALE, UT / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / BioScience Health Innovations, Inc. (OTCID:BHIC) ("BHIC" or the "Company"), a diversified health, wellness and life-science company operating through its Best365Labs platform today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Vitalcore, Inc., has entered into a Research Funding and Master Distributor Agreement with Rule Imports, LLC. The agreement is designed to accelerate research, product development and commercialization while expanding distribution opportunities across Vitalcore, Best365Labs and other authorized BHIC-related product lines.

$250,000 Research Commitment

Under the agreement, Rule Imports has committed to provide $250,000 in research and product-development funding to Vitalcore, payable in two separate $125,000 installments. The research program may include work involving: Vitalcore hair-growth and scalp-care technologies; Mods Max applications and new delivery formats; Skincare and topical products; Peptide-related product and delivery research; Best365Labs-related product opportunities; Liquid-capsule and oral-delivery formats; Dry-powder and stick-pack applications; New health, wellness and longevity products; and Future pharmaceutical and drug-development opportunities.

Vitalcore will provide Rule Imports with reasonable updates regarding research progress, findings and potential new-product opportunities. Rule Imports will also have continuing access to research information for product evaluation, distribution planning, marketing planning and commercialization of products made available through the relationship.

Master Distributor Relationship

Vitalcore has appointed Rule Imports as a preferred, non-exclusive master distributor for covered products. Covered products may include Vitalcore products, Best365Labs products, BHIC-authorized products, hair-growth and skincare products, selected wellness products and additional products added by mutual agreement.

The master distributor relationship is intended to provide Rule Imports with expanded access to new products, product launches, educational materials, commercialization opportunities and broader distribution opportunities across its existing sales channels.

Opportunity in the Peptide and Wellness Market

Rule Imports' customer base includes consumers already active in the peptide, health, wellness and longevity categories. Selected Vitalcore and Best365Labs products may provide complementary cellular-wellness, nutritional, metabolic, recovery, cognitive and hormone-support opportunities for that audience.

"This agreement is a good example of the model we are building around Vitalcore. We have new research capital coming into the company, an established master distributor with a highly relevant customer base, and the ability to take successful research and turn it into commercial products."

- Dan Schmidt, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of BHIC

Schmidt added, "The relationship gives Rule Imports meaningful opportunities to expand its product catalog and distribution business while providing Vitalcore with additional resources to develop hair-growth, skincare, peptide-related, Mods Max-enabled and other future products. We believe this creates a strong foundation for long-term growth."

About BioScience Health Innovations, Inc.

BioScience Health Innovations, Inc. is building a diversified health, wellness and life-science platform focused on cellular wellness, proprietary technologies, differentiated products, strategic acquisitions and expanded commercialization opportunities. Through its portfolio of technologies, brands and operating initiatives, BHIC seeks to develop and commercialize products across wellness, longevity, cellular health and related markets. Visit www.biosciencehealthinnovation.com.

About Vitalcore

Vitalcore is developing hair-growth and scalp-care technologies utilizing proprietary formulations, product-development know-how and Mods Max-enabled applications. Its strategy is focused on developing differentiated products for the hair-growth, scalp-health, skincare and personal-wellness markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Vitalcore, the anticipated benefits of the customer-platform transaction, future product development, commercialization opportunities, customer engagement, potential product launches and anticipated market opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, transaction-closing risk, product-development risk, regulatory requirements, commercialization risk, customer adoption, manufacturing, intellectual-property matters, availability of capital and general market conditions. BioScience Health Innovations undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

Darren Lopez

Info@best365Labs.com

385-421-5651

SOURCE: BioScience Health Innovations

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bioscience-health-innovations-inc.-announces-its-subsidiary-vitalcore-1247831