DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company 06-Nov-2026 / 11:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS GB00B012TP20 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Barclays PLC City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name Barclays Capital Securities Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) London 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 03-Nov-2026 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 05-Nov-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of voting attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + rights held in issuer (8.A (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B) + 8.B) vii 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 5.410000 0.020000 5.430000 11893588 or reached Below Position of previous Below notification (if Below reportable reportable applicable) reportable threshold threshold threshold 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B012TP20 11835892 5.410000 SUBTOTAL 8. A 11835892 5.410000% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Number of voting rights that may be acquired Exercise/ if the instrument is Type of financial instrument Expiration Conversion % of voting date x Period xi rights exercised/converted. Right to Recall N/A N/A 7980 0.000000 SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 7980 0.000000% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Physical or Exercise/ cash Type of financial Expiration Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting instrument date x Period xi rights Settlement xii Portfolio Swap 08/02/2027 - 21/ N/A Cash 49716 0.020000 08/2028 SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 49716 0.020000% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person X or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Barclays Capital Barclays PLC 5.040000 5.060000% Securities Limited Barclays Investment Barclays PLC Solutions Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Full chain of controlled undertaking: Barclays PLC Barclays Bank PLC (100%) Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%) Barclays PLC Barclays Bank PLC (100%) Barclays Investment Solutions Limited (100%) Trading book exemption no longer applies Place of completion 05-Nov-2026 Date of completion London

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ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: HOL TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 448851 EQS News ID: 2430080 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 06, 2026 06:18 ET (11:18 GMT)