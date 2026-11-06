HONG KONG, Nov 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Megaannum Capital Limited ('Megaannum Capital'), the venture capital platform of the Hong Kong SAR based Megaannum Group, held a signing ceremony at The Peninsula Hong Kong with - Beijing Zhongke Xianxing Venture Capital Management Co., Ltd. ('Zhongke Xianxing Venture Capital'). The two parties intend to jointly establish a pre-IPO private equity fund with a target size of RMB1 billion.Ms Joyce Lee, Chairwoman of Megaannum Group, said, 'This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our shared vision to leverage capital as a catalyst for nurturing and exploiting the potential of cutting-edge technological innovation. By combining resources across different regions, this partnership aims to accelerate the commercialisation of research achievements, effectively bridging the gap between scientific discovery and market application. We are honoured to be appointed as a strategic partner of Zhongke Xianxing Venture Capital. The new fund is designed to provide comprehensive structured financing support bringing sophisticated, advanced technological achievements from the laboratory to the marketplace and at the same time serving as a springboard for the global expansion of companies. By leveraging Hong Kong's established role as a premium hub and a bridge between the Chinese Mainland and international capital markets, Megaannum Group strives to provide a vital channel for companies possessing core technologies and strong growth. Our goal is to assist these innovators in accelerating their commercialisation and scaling up efforts on a global stage.'Dr Biao Li, Partner of Zhongke Xianxing Venture Capital, said, 'This partnership represents a powerful synergy between premier scientific capabilities and the dynamic Hong Kong capital market. Leveraging our extensive portfolio of cutting-edge hard-tech projects and Megaannum Group's expertise in international capital markets, the collaboration bridges the gap between scientific discovery and commercial application. By harnessing Megaannum's ecosystem as an integrated financial technology group, the partnership provides market-oriented, professional support to high-potential technology projects. Together, the parties will pool their strengths in scientific research, industry and capital to facilitate the transition of outstanding research projects from the laboratory to the marketplace, while paving the way for global expansion. This initiative aims to deepen the integration of industry, academia and research, injecting fresh momentum into technological innovation and industrial development.'Through this strategic partnership, Megaannum Group will leverage its integrated ecosystem to provide comprehensive support to the fund. The Group's diversified portfolio encompasses Megaannum Capital, which focuses on private equity and venture capital investments; Megaannum Asset Management, which provides institutional and wealth asset management services; Megaannum Technology, which offers technology infrastructure and commercialisation support; and Megaannum AI Solutions, which specialises in proprietary artificial intelligence and algorithmic capabilities. By synergising its core strengths in 'capital + resources + technology', the Megaannum Group aligns its capabilities with the fund's investment strategy to deliver holistic value to portfolio companies, with a support structure that combines capital injection, industry resources, technological empowerment and commercialisation support designed to strengthen market expansion and operational capabilities. Ultimately, this partnership aims to accelerate the commercialisation of technological achievements and support innovative enterprises in achieving high-quality, scalable growth.Megaannum Capital LimitedMegaannum Capital Limited specialises in growth-stage and pre-IPO investments within the technology sector. Deeply embedded in China's industrial and technology ecosystems, the firm leverages a robust capital network across the Middle East, Southeast Asia and other emerging markets to drive cross-border value creation.Megaannum Group is an integrated financial technology group that synergises capital, technology and artificial intelligence. As the holding company of Megaannum Capital, the Group serves as a vital bridge connecting institutional capital with high-quality technological assets, industrial resources and cross-border growth opportunities. Through a unique combination of professional investment strategies, proprietary AI systems, and customized solutions, Megaannum Group is dedicated to creating long-term, sustainable value for its clients and partners. The Group's ecosystem comprises four core business segments - Megaannum Capital, Megaannum Asset Management, Megaannum Technology and Megaannum AI Solutions - covering private equity, asset management, technological innovation and artificial intelligence applications. By leveraging deep synergies across the pillars, the Group promotes technological innovation, industrial upgrading and sustainable development.Beijing Zhongke Xianxing Venture Capital Management Co., Ltd.Beijing Zhongke Xianxing Venture Capital Management Co., Ltd. is a hard-tech industry operation and investment platform jointly initiated by leading Chinese research institutes and professional investors. Focusing on the commercialisation of technological achievements, it has developed a '1+3+N' model. With a mission to serve technological innovation and generate capital appreciation, it provides entrepreneurs with industry planning and investment empowerment, integrates high-quality projects and upstream and downstream resources for partners, and builds an influential ecosystem for industrial investment and financing services. Zhongke Xianxing Venture Capital has also received honours including a place among the Top 10 University and Research Institution Investment Organisations in the 'Foresight 2026' rankings (2026TOP10) and recognition as the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China's Most Influential Alumni Venture Capital Institution.Media EnquiriesStrategic Financial Relations LimitedMandy Go / Vivienne Leung / Iris Au YeungTel: +852 2864 4812 / 2864 4862 / 2114 4913Email: sprg.megaannum@sprg.com.hkSource: Megaannum Capital LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.