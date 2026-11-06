Multiple historical exploration trenches, extending over 12km have been identified during 291 km 2 gravity survey, with extensive visible copper mineralisation associated with them.

gravity survey, with extensive visible copper mineralisation associated with them. Trench LT001 has been excavated and displays a 2m wide copper-mineralised zone including visual indications of potential gold mineralisation.

Rock sample from Trench LT001 is showing Chrysocolla, Brochantite, Shattuckite, Malachite (copper minerals) and Native Gold.

The Company has commenced a programme to excavate, map and sample these trenches.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF) ("Eastport" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for the Company's Matsitama Project ("Matsitama" or the "Project"). The six licenses covering 1,845km2 are prospective for copper ("Cu") and are located in north-east Botswana, approximately 85km west of Francistown and 410km from capital city, Gaborone.

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer, commented;

"The Copper Snake target at Matsitama has long been a priority for Eastport, with the approximately 30km long Copper-in-soil anomaly almost impossible to ignore. In September of this year, we launched and have recently completed a 291 km2 gravity survey as part of a broader geophysical campaign to identify structurally driven drill targets.

The extensive presence of multiple trenches for some 12km with visible base and precious metal mineralisation continues to support our internal technical models that includes building a geological model to support an Iron Oxide Copper Gold ("IOCG") target.

The Thole-Copper Snake target represents a compelling combination of features including highly anomalous copper in soil for almost 30km, structurally driven geology in favourable settings and now the addition of extensive trenching that includes the presence of the metals we are seeking.

As the team continue to complete the geophysical program at Thole-Copper Snake, we are accelerating our field campaigns to include sampling of the trenches and structural mapping to support the data that the Company will generate from our current geophysical efforts."

On 28 September 2026, the Company announced the commencement of a gravity geophysics survey over the 30km of copper soil anomaly from Thole to Copper Snake (link). The 291km2 gravity program has now been completed, and the final analysis report is awaited.

Figure 1: Matsitama Copper Project Licence Area Showing Copper Soil Anomalies and Geological Structures. Area of trenches highlighted by blue circle.

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During the process of undertaking the gravity survey the Company uncovered several historical exploration trenches spread over approximately 12km of the soil anomaly. These trenches are focused in the Lepashe/Copper Snake area of the anomaly. Many of the trenches are overgrown and will require re-excavation, but evidence of copper mineralisation has been noted at several of them.

Eastport has re-excavated trench LT001 which is 12m long and 2m deep. Initial assessment highlights a 2m intersection of copper mineralisation (see Figure 2). Importantly, the copper mineralisation comprises of Chrysocolla, a vibrant blue-to-green hydrous copper phyllosilicate mineral that forms in the oxidized zones of copper ore deposits, here associated with Shattuckite and Malachite. Copper silicates such as Chrysocolla and Shattuckite form immediately above the primary copper source and show little lateral mobility. The minerals are present on fractures, in veins and disseminated within the quartz matrix, and therefore represent bedrock mineralization. In addition, initial assessment of the mineralisation in trench LT001 has identified native gold (see Figure 3).

Figure 2: Trench LT001 showing 2m wide copper intersection.

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Figure 3: Native Gold associated with hematite and chrysocolla in a quartz breccia.

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The Company has commenced a geophysics programme, including gravity and electromagnetic surveys, to define potential exploration targets. Visual evidence of copper mineralisation has been identified at surface in trenches within the same area as the geophysics programme.

Eastport has now commenced an excavation, mapping and sampling programme over the trenches discovered in the Lepashe area of the Copper-Snake anomaly, whilst looking for additional trenches. This programme is expected to be completed during the current quarter. The results will then be combined with the results from the gravity and electromagnetic surveys to define drilling targets for the first quarter of 2027.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nicholas O'Reilly MIMMM (QMR) MAusIMM MSc DIC, an independent consultant and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF)

Eastport is a critical minerals development company advancing six projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching CAD$20 million. The Company's most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district.

The Company's additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; the Jwaneng diamond project and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGEs on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent's highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana's stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development - factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.





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On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Daniel Major"

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer

Eastport Critical Metals Corp.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering; the Company delivering value to its shareholders through its critical metal's portfolio; the Company's exploration and development programs; the advancement of multi-asset drill campaigns across key critical metals and the timing thereof; and the receipt of final approval of the Offering from the TSXV.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain final approval from the TSXV for the Offering; fluctuations in commodity prices for critical metals, including copper, uranium and rare earth elements; the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development programs; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; the Company's ability to meet anticipated timelines for its multi-asset drill campaigns; operational risks and technical challenges associated with exploration activities in Botswana; and changes in the Company's business plans impacting the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; the Company's exploration and development programs will proceed as planned; commodity prices for critical metals will remain at levels sufficient to support continued exploration activities; the Company will continue to have access to the necessary permits, equipment and qualified personnel to conduct its exploration programs; the Company's critical metals portfolio will continue to present viable opportunities for value creation; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322738