HBX Group Appoints Carlos Muñoz As Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HBX Group International plc ("HBX Group", the "Company" or the "Group") today announces the appointment of Carlos Muñoz as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 December 2026. Carlos will remain on the Board, becoming an Executive Director.

Carlos is a Co-founder of HBX Group and has more than 26 years' experience in the travel industry. During his time with the Group, he held a number of senior executive roles, including Deputy CEO, Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, leading global commercial strategy, product innovation, partnerships and operational integration across Europe, Asia and the Americas. He was elected to the Board as a Non-Executive Director at the Annual General Meeting on 12 February 2026.

His appointment as CEO follows a comprehensive search process led by the Board to identify the right leader for the next phase of HBX Group's growth, following the retirement of CEO Nicolas Huss on 30 September 2026.

James Bilefield, Chair of HBX Group, said:

"Carlos is an outstanding leader with a deep understanding of HBX Group, its people and its markets. As a co-founder and former senior executive of the business, he combines extensive industry knowledge with a strong technology background and a proven track record in platform development, innovation, commercial leadership, and operational delivery. His ability to bring together technology, data and business strategy will be particularly important as AI creates new opportunities across the travel industry.

I would also like to thank Brendan Brennan, Interim CEO and CFO, for his excellent leadership. He has provided continuity and stability for the business and managed the transition with great care and professionalism."

Carlos Muñoz, incoming Chief Executive Officer, said:

"HBX Group has been an important part of my professional life for many years, so it is a great privilege to have the opportunity to lead the business as CEO. We have exceptional people, strong relationships with customers and partners around the world, and a leading position in B2B travel technology.

As AI and digital innovation reshape our industry, I look forward to leveraging our technology solutions, data capabilities and talented teams to accelerate execution, unlock new opportunities for growth and create long-term value for our partners and shareholders."

About HBX Group

HBX Group is a leading global B2B travel technology marketplace that owns and operates Hotelbeds, Bedsonline+, The Luxurist, Roiback, Civitfun and PerfectStay. We offer a network of interconnected travel technology products and services to partners including online marketplaces, tour operators, travel advisors, airlines, loyalty programmes, destinations, and travel suppliers.

Our vision is to simplify the complex and fragmented travel industry through a combination of cloud-based technology solutions, curated data, and a broad portfolio of products designed to maximise revenue. HBX Group is present in more than 170 countries and employs more than 3,500 people worldwide. We are committed to making travel a force for good, creating a positive social and environmental impact.

HBX Group International PLC (HBX.SM) is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, ISIN:GB00BNXJB679.

More information: www.hbxgroup.com

SOURCE HBX Group