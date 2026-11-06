Eli Lilly and Company: Lilly and Hims & Hers expand access to FDA-approved Lilly medicines

Agreement gives patients a path to FDA-approved treatments at self-pay price through the Hims & Hers platform

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) today announced an agreement to help expand access to Zepbound (tirzepatide) and Foundayo (orforglipron). Through the agreement, eligible patients who receive a prescription from a licensed provider on the Hims & Hers platform will access the same self-pay prices available to any patient without leaving the Hims & Hers platform.

The agreement brings together Lilly's obesity medicines and Hims & Hers' consumer platform. Patients can complete a consultation, receive a prescription if their provider determines it is appropriate, and have an FDA-approved Lilly medicine shipped directly to their home, all in one seamless experience. Self-pay pricing starts at $149 per month for Foundayo and $299 per month for Zepbound.

"At Lilly, we are always looking for new ways to help more people get the medicines they need, and that means meeting patients where they already are," said Ilya Yuffa, Executive Vice President and President, Lilly USA and Global Customer Capabilities, Eli Lilly and Company. "Millions of people turn to Hims & Hers for their care, and through this agreement, those patients now have a simple, more direct way to get FDA-approved Lilly medicine at an affordable price if prescribed."

Adults with obesity have shown strong and growing interest in getting care, including prescription medicines, through telehealth providers, especially as a broader range of FDA-approved GLP-1 treatments-including Lilly's daily oral medicine, Foundayo-have become available. This agreement between Lilly and Hims & Hers helps expand access to patients who choose to seek care through one of the largest digital health platforms in the world.

"Lilly is one of the most innovative pharmaceutical companies in history, and I'm incredibly proud that Hims & Hers is a part of making sure more people can access the medicines they've created," said Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO of Hims & Hers. "By working together, we're not just reaching more people with obesity with seamless, personal access to FDA-approved Lilly medicine. We're showing the industry what innovators can achieve for customers everywhere when we work together to make the world well."

Hims & Hers supports customers through their entire health journey, from their very first question to their clinical treatment and continued follow-up care. Its technology platform supports provider outreach, follow-up care, and treatment planning. Weight loss patients on Hims & Hers receive a membership experience that includes 24/7 access to a care team, nutrition guidance, regular clinical check-ins, and access to the Hims & Hers Weight Loss community.

Hims & Hers has never offered access to compounded copies of Lilly's GLP-1s, and has committed not to do so in the future. Additionally, as part of the agreement, the companies have committed to protecting independent clinical decision-making, so that providers on the Hims & Hers platform continue to prescribe the treatment they determine is right for each patient.

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. C-LLY

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a leading global health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health. Hims & Hers connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access personalized treatments for conditions related to weight loss, mental health, sexual health, dermatology and more. For more information, visit www.himsandhershealth.com.

ZEPBOUND INDICATIONS AND SAFETY SUMMARY WITH WARNINGS

Zepbound® (ZEHP-bownd) is an injectable prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to help adults with:

obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.

moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity to improve their OSA.

Zepbound contains tirzepatide and should not be used with other tirzepatide-containing products or any GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines. It is not known if Zepbound is safe and effective for use in children.

Warnings - Zepbound may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your healthcare provider.

Do not use Zepbound if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC).

Do not use Zepbound if you have Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2).

Do not use Zepbound if you have had a serious allergic reaction to tirzepatide or any of the ingredients in Zepbound.

KwikPen®: Do not share your KwikPen with other people, even if the pen needle has been changed. You may give other people a serious infection or get a serious infection from them.

Zepbound may cause serious side effects, including:

Severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Zepbound. Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away.

Dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away.

Gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who use Zepbound. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get symptoms of gallbladder problems, which may include pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools.

Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Zepbound and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back.

Serious allergic reactions. Stop using Zepbound and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue or throat, problems breathing or swallowing, severe rash or itching, fainting or feeling dizzy, or very rapid heartbeat.

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Zepbound with medicines that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin.

Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, sweating, confusion or drowsiness, headache, blurred vision, slurred speech, shakiness, fast heartbeat, anxiety, irritability, mood changes, hunger, weakness or feeling jittery.

Changes in vision in patients with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Zepbound.

Food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Zepbound may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Zepbound before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures.

Common side effects

The most common side effects of Zepbound include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdominal) pain, indigestion, injection site reactions, feeling tired, allergic reactions, belching, hair loss, and heartburn. These are not all the possible side effects of Zepbound. Talk to your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or doesn't go away.

Tell your doctor if you have any side effects. You can report side effects at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Before using Zepbound

Your healthcare provider should show you how to use Zepbound before you use it for the first time.

Talk to your healthcare provider about low blood sugar and how to manage it. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking medicines to treat diabetes including an insulin or sulfonylurea.

If you take birth control pills by mouth, talk to your healthcare provider before you use Zepbound. Birth control pills may not work as well while using Zepbound. Your healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control for 4 weeks after you start Zepbound and for 4 weeks after each increase in your dose of Zepbound.

Review these questions with your healthcare provider:

? Do you have other medical conditions, including problems with your pancreas, or severe problems with your stomach, such as slowed emptying of your stomach (gastroparesis) or problems digesting food?

? Do you take diabetes medicines, such as insulin or sulfonylureas?

? Do you have a history of diabetic retinopathy?

? Are you scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)?

? Do you take any other prescription medicines or over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, or herbal supplements?

? Are you pregnant, plan to become pregnant, breastfeeding, or plan to breastfeed? Zepbound may harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant while using Zepbound. Zepbound may pass into your breast milk. You should talk with your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby while using Zepbound.

Pregnancy Exposure Registry: There is a pregnancy exposure registry for women who have taken Zepbound during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider about how you can take part in this registry, or you may call 1-844-524-0039 or email at [email protected] or visit https://pregnancyregistry.lilly.com/zepbound.

How to take

Read the Instructions for Use that come with Zepbound.

Use Zepbound exactly as your healthcare provider says.

Use Zepbound with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Inject Zepbound under the skin (subcutaneously) of your stomach (abdomen), thigh, or have another person inject in the back of the upper arm. Do not inject ZEPBOUND into a muscle (intramuscularly) or vein (intravenously).

inject ZEPBOUND into a muscle (intramuscularly) or vein (intravenously). Use Zepbound 1 time each week, at any time of the day.

Change (rotate) your injection site with each weekly injection. Do not use the same site for each injection.

If you take too much Zepbound, call your healthcare provider, call the Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away.

Zepbound is approved as a 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg injection.

Learn more

Zepbound is a prescription medicine. For more information, call 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979) or go to www.zepbound.lilly.com.

This summary provides basic information about Zepbound but does not include all information known about this medicine. Read the information that comes with your prescription each time your prescription is filled. This information does not take the place of talking with your healthcare provider. Be sure to talk to your healthcare provider about Zepbound and how to take it. Your healthcare provider is the best person to help you decide if Zepbound is right for you.

ZP CON BS 01SEP2026

FOUNDAYO INDICATION AND SAFETY SUMMARY WITH WARNINGS

Foundayo (fown-DAY-oh) is a prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to help adults with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.

Foundayo should not be used with other? GLP-1 ?receptor agonist medicines.

It is not known if?Foundayo is safe and effective for use in children.

Warnings - Foundayo may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your healthcare provider.

Do not use Foundayo if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC).

Do not use Foundayo if you have Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2).

Do not use Foundayo if you have had a serious allergic reaction to orforglipron or any of the ingredients in Foundayo.

Foundayo may cause serious side effects, including:

Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop taking Foundayo and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. Sometimes you may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back.

Severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Foundayo. Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away.

Dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away.

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Foundayo with medicines that can cause low blood sugar, such as an insulin or sulfonylurea. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, sweating, confusion or drowsiness, headache, blurred vision, slurred speech, shakiness, fast heartbeat, anxiety, irritability, mood changes, hunger, weakness, or feeling jittery.

Serious allergic reactions. Stop using Foundayo and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue or throat, problems breathing or swallowing, severe rash or itching, fainting or feeling dizzy, or very rapid heartbeat.

Changes in vision in patients with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Foundayo.

Gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who use Foundayo. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get symptoms of gallbladder problems, which may include pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools.

Food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Foundayo may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell your healthcare providers that you are taking Foundayo before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures.

Common side effects

The most common side effects of Foundayo include nausea, constipation, diarrhea, vomiting, indigestion, stomach (abdominal) pain, headache, swollen belly, feeling tired, belching, heartburn, gas, and hair loss. These are not all the possible side effects of Foundayo. Talk to your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or doesn't go away.

Tell your doctor if you have any side effects. You can report side effects at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Before taking Foundayo

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take. ?Foundayo may affect the way some medicines work, and some medicines may affect the way Foundayo works.

?Foundayo may affect the way some medicines work, and some medicines may affect the way Foundayo works. Pregnancy Exposure Registry: There will be a pregnancy exposure registry for women who have taken Foundayo during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider about how you can take part in this registry, or you may contact?Eli Lilly and Company?at 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979).

There will be a pregnancy exposure registry for women who have taken Foundayo during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider about how you can take part in this registry, or you may contact?Eli Lilly and Company?at 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979). If you take birth control pills by mouth, talk to your healthcare provider before you take Foundayo. Birth control pills may not work as well while taking Foundayo. ?Your healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control for 30 days after starting Foundayo and for 30 days after each dose increase of Foundayo.

?Your healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control for 30 days after starting Foundayo and for 30 days after each dose increase of Foundayo. Talk to your healthcare provider about low blood sugar and how to manage it.?Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking medicines to treat diabetes including an insulin or sulfonylurea.

Review these questions with your healthcare provider:

? Do you have other medical conditions, including problems with your pancreas or kidneys, or severe problems with your liver, severe problems with your stomach, such as slowed emptying of your stomach (gastroparesis) or problems digesting food?

? Do you have a history of diabetic retinopathy?

? Are you scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)?

? Are you pregnant or plan to become pregnant? Foundayo may harm your unborn baby.

? Are you breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed? Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with Foundayo.

? Do you take any other prescriptions or over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, or herbal supplements?

How to take

Take Foundayo exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to.

Use Foundayo with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Take Foundayo by mouth 1 time each day, with or without food.

Swallow tablets whole. Do not break, crush, or chew the tablet.

If you miss a dose, take it as soon as possible.? Do not ?take? 2 ?doses of Foundayo in the same day.

?take? ?doses of Foundayo in the same day. Do not take more than 1 tablet per day.

If you miss taking Foundayo for 7 or more days in a row, call your healthcare provider to talk about how to restart your treatment.

If you take too much Foundayo, call your healthcare provider or Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away.

Learn more

Foundayo is a prescription medicine available in 0.8 mg, 2.5 mg, 5.5 mg, 9 mg, 14.5 mg, or 17.2 mg oral tablets. For more information, call 1-800-545-5979 or go to foundayo.lilly.com.

This summary provides basic information about Foundayo but does not include all information known about this medicine. Read the information that comes with your prescription each time your prescription is filled. This information does not take the place of talking with your doctor. Be sure to talk to your doctor or other healthcare provider about Foundayo and how to take it. Your doctor is the best person to help you decide if Foundayo is right for you.

OG CON BS APR2026

Foundayo is a trademark of Eli Lilly and Company.

Lilly Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about an agreement between Lilly and Hims & Hers to help expand access to Zepbound (tirzepatide) and Foundayo (orforglipron) to eligible patients who receive a prescription from a licensed provider via the Hims & Hers platform and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, there can be no assurance that the agreement will be implemented as anticipated, that the parties will realize its expected benefits, or that Lilly will execute its strategy as planned. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to Lilly's business that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, see Lilly's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Hims & Hers Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "assume," "may," "will," "likely," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," "goal," "strategy," "future," "forecast," "target," "outlook," "opportunity," "project," "confidence," "foundation," "groundwork," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. There can be no assurance that actual results will not materially differ from expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the agreement between Eli Lilly and Company and Hims & Hers, including the availability of Zepbound (tirzepatide) and Foundayo (orforglipron) on the Hims & Hers platform, related self-pay pricing, and the potential effects of the agreement on customers and Hims & Hers' business. These statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, the forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on Hims & Hers' current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Hims & Hers' control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the timing and logistical considerations related to the integration and rollout of Lilly medications on Hims & Hers' platform, and the related customer response; Hims & Hers' ability to perform under and maintain the agreement with Lilly, including with respect to pricing, fulfillment, and Hims & Hers' commitments; and changes in the application, interpretation, and enforcement of healthcare, pharmacy, telehealth, consumer protection, or privacy laws or regulations applicable to our business, including those relating to prescription GLP-1 medications; and other factors described in the Risk Factors and other sections of Hims & Hers' most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Hims & Hers' most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other current and periodic reports we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Hims & Hers' assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are made only as of November 6, 2026. We undertake no obligation (and expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that Hims & Hers' actual results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication.

Refer to: Michael Jamison; [email protected] (Lilly Media)

Michael Czapar; [email protected] (Lilly Investors)

Abby Reisinger-Moley; [email protected] (Hims & Hers Media)

Bill Newby; [email protected] (Hims & Hers Investors)

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company