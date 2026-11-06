Calumet, Inc.: Calumet Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

- Third Quarter 2026 net income of $273.3 million, or basic earnings per common share of $2.91
- Third Quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes of $347.2 million
- Accelerated deleveraging continues with approximately $265 million of debt retirement since July
- $248.1 million of Specialty Products & Solutions Adjusted EBITDA driven by strong market environment for integrated specialties platform, lasting industry supply chain disruptions, and commercial execution
- Montana Renewables delivers record earnings in first full quarter of operations since SET2 RVO; Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes of $80.4 million ($1.86 per gallon)
INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (the "Company," "Calumet," "we," "our" or "us") today reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, as follows:
Three Months Ended September
Nine Months Ended September
2026
2025
2026
2025
(In millions, except per share data)
Net income (loss)
$ 273.3
$ 313.4
$ (139.6)
$ 3.5
Basic earnings per common share
$ 2.91
$ 3.61
$ (1.79)
$ 0.04
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 322.0
$ 69.6
$ 508.9
$ 162.8
Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes
$ 347.2
$ 92.5
$ 572.6
$ 224.0
Specialty Products and
Performance Brands
Montana/Renewables
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Dollars in millions, except per barrel data)
Gross profit
$ 420.1
$ 276.3
$ 17.2
$ 18.5
$ 105.9
$ 78.9
Adjusted gross profit (loss)
$ 283.5
$ 89.5
$ 18.2
$ 20.9
$ 101.8
$ (5.3)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 248.1
$ 80.2
$ 9.1
$ 13.2
$ 85.4
$ (5.8)
Adjusted EBITDA with Tax
$ 248.1
$ 80.2
$ 9.1
$ 13.2
$ 110.6
$ 17.1
Gross profit per barrel
$ 71.18
$ 46.11
$ 105.33
$ 124.16
$ 46.38
$ 34.50
Adjusted gross profit (loss) per
$ 48.04
$ 14.94
$ 111.47
$ 140.27
$ 44.58
$ (2.32)
Specialty Products and
Performance Brands
Montana/Renewables
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Dollars in millions, except per barrel data)
Gross profit (loss)
$ 389.1
$ 227.4
$ 55.1
$ 62.8
$ 29.9
$ (41.5)
Adjusted gross profit (loss)
$ 538.4
$ 230.0
$ 56.2
$ 67.4
$ 114.7
$ (15.5)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 454.1
$ 203.3
$ 28.1
$ 42.5
$ 83.7
$ (24.5)
Adjusted EBITDA with Tax
$ 454.1
$ 203.3
$ 28.1
$ 42.5
$ 147.4
$ 36.7
Gross profit (loss) per barrel
$ 21.81
$ 13.51
$ 104.58
$ 135.93
$ 5.14
$ (6.01)
Adjusted gross profit (loss) per
$ 30.19
$ 13.66
$ 106.66
$ 145.89
$ 19.76
$ (2.24)
"The third quarter was exceptional for Calumet, with both of our businesses delivering outstanding results and our deleveraging and growth strategy accelerating by years," said Todd Borgmann, CEO. "Our performance reflects a strong market and years of deliberate positioning through our integrated specialties platform supported by advantaged domestic crude, a world-class renewables business, and a commercial and operational organization executing at an increasingly high level. We are converting this earnings power into lasting shareholder value, retiring over $265 million of high-cost debt in the past four months, reducing interest expense, and advancing a lower risk, highly capital-efficient MaxSAF expansion. With momentum accelerating across both businesses, Calumet is extremely well-positioned to continue executing our strategy."
Net income in the third quarter of 2026 was significantly impacted by the following non-cash items: (1) an unrealized loss of $113.8 million for derivatives and (2) non-cash RINs related items of $176.7 million.
Specialty Products and Solutions (SPS): The SPS segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $248.1 million during the third quarter 2026 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $80.2 million for the same quarter a year ago. The third quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA results for SPS reflect a constructive market, an ongoing global shortage in specialty products; strong production, and excellent commercial execution.
Performance Brands (PB): The PB segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $9.1 million during the third quarter 2026 versus Adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. Third quarter 2026 results reflected solid volumes, partially offset by compressed margins due to a normal price lag as increases were implemented in response to ongoing feedstock cost escalation. Third quarter 2026 results also included $7.0 million of proceeds for a business interruption insurance claim that was recognized during the current quarter.
Montana/Renewables (MR): The MR segment reported $110.6 million of Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes during the third quarter 2026 compared to Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes of $17.1 million in the prior year period. Segment results primarily reflected a strong renewables margin, while Montana specialty asphalts benefited from higher asphalt and conventional fuel margins.
In addition, total corporate expenses represent $(20.6) million of Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2026 compared to $(18.0) million of Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter 2025.
Continued Debt Reduction
As previously announced, on July 15, 2026, the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (the "Partnership") and Calumet Finance Corp. (together with the Partnership, the "Issuers"), redeemed all of the outstanding $100.0 million 9.75% Senior Notes due 2028 that were originally issued in January 2025 (the "2028 Mirror Notes"), at a cash redemption price of 102.438% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to but not including the redemption date.
On July 31, 2026, Calumet Montana fully repaid and terminated the Montana terminal asset financing arrangement for cash consideration of $15.5 million.
On October 25, 2026, the Issuers redeemed $150 million of the outstanding 9.75% Senior Notes due 2028 that were originally issued in June 2023 (the "2028 Notes") at a cash redemption price of 102.438% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to but not including the redemption date.
Operations Summary
The following table sets forth information about the Company's continuing operations after giving effect to the elimination of all intercompany activity. Facility production volume differs from sales volume due to changes in inventories and the sale of purchased blendstocks such as ethanol and specialty blendstocks, as well as the resale of crude oil.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
(In bpd)
Total sales volume (1)
90,759
91,605
88,517
88,662
Facility production:
Specialty Products and Solutions:
Lubricating oils
12,506
11,803
12,719
11,705
Solvents
8,261
8,120
7,720
7,876
Waxes
1,600
1,650
1,526
1,374
Fuels, asphalt and other by-products
39,861
43,130
38,310
37,382
Total Specialty Products and Solutions
62,228
64,703
60,275
58,337
Montana/Renewables:
Fuels, asphalt and other by-products
13,243
11,195
11,888
10,690
Renewable fuels
10,888
11,187
8,595
11,059
Total Montana/Renewables
24,131
22,382
20,483
21,749
Performance Brands
1,924
1,583
1,938
1,621
Total facility production
88,283
88,668
82,696
81,707
________________________________________________________
(1)
Total sales volume includes sales from the production at our facilities and certain third-party facilities pursuant to
Webcast Information
A conference call is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET on November 6, 2026, to discuss the financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2026. Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available on Calumet's website at www.calumet.investorroom.com/events. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing 844-695-5524 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0700 (International). A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of Calumet's website, under the events and presentations section and will remain available for at least 90 days.
About Calumet
Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." The words "will," "may," "intend," "believe," "expect," "outlook," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "should," "could," "would," or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The statements discussed in this press release that are not purely historical data are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding (i) demand for finished products in markets we serve, (ii) our expectation regarding our business outlook and cash flows, including with respect to the Montana Renewables business and our plans to de-leverage our balance sheet, (iii) our expectations regarding the MaxSAF® expansion, including the redeployment and long-term lease of certain CMR assets, the design, tie-in and performance of the resulting dual reactor system the completion of each project stage on the anticipated timeline and budget, and our ability to reach approximately 200 million gallons of annual SAF production and 17,000 barrels per day of total product sales by year-end 2028, (iv) our expectation regarding anticipated capital expenditures and strategic initiatives and (v) our ability to meet our financial commitments, debt service obligations, debt instrument covenants, contingencies and anticipated capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All comments concerning our current expectations for future sales and operating results are based on our forecasts for our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisition or disposition transactions. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include: the overall demand for specialty products, fuels, renewable fuels and other refined products; the level of foreign and domestic production of crude oil and refined products; our ability to produce specialty products, fuel products, and renewable fuel products that meet our customers' unique and precise specifications; the marketing of alternative and competing products; the impact of fluctuations and rapid increases or decreases in crude oil and crack spread prices, including the resulting impact on our liquidity; the results of our hedging and other risk management activities; our ability to comply with financial covenants contained in our debt instruments; the availability of, and our ability to consummate, acquisition or combination opportunities and the impact of any completed acquisitions; labor relations; our access to capital to fund expansions, acquisitions and our working capital needs and our ability to obtain debt or equity financing on satisfactory terms; successful integration and future performance of acquired assets, businesses or third-party product supply and processing relationships; our ability to timely and effectively integrate the operations of acquired businesses or assets, particularly those in new geographic areas or in new lines of business; environmental liabilities or events that are not covered by an indemnity, insurance or existing reserves; maintenance of our credit ratings and ability to receive open credit lines from our suppliers; demand for various grades of crude oil and resulting changes in pricing conditions; fluctuations in refinery capacity; our ability to access sufficient crude oil supply through long-term or month-to-month evergreen contracts and on the spot market; the effects of competition; continued creditworthiness of, and performance by, counterparties; the impact of current and future laws, rulings and governmental regulations, including guidance related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; the costs of complying with the Renewable Fuel Standard, including the prices paid for renewable identification numbers ("RINs"); our ability to sell, and the prices received for, federal clean fuel production tax credits under Section 45Z of the Internal Revenue Code; shortages or cost increases of power supplies, natural gas, materials or labor; hurricane or other weather interference with business operations; our ability to access the debt and equity markets; accidents or other unscheduled shutdowns; and general economic, market, business or political conditions, including inflationary pressures, instability in financial institutions, general economic slowdown or a recession, political tensions, conflicts and war (such as the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and their regional and global ramifications).
For additional information regarding factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including the risk factors and other cautionary statements in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.
We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. While our management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast in our forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. Certain public statements made by us and our representatives on the date hereof may also contain forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained above.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our management uses certain non-GAAP performance measures to analyze operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include performance measures along with certain key operating metrics.
We use the following financial performance measures:
EBITDA: We define EBITDA for any period as net income (loss) plus interest expense (including amortization of debt issuance costs), income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We believe net income (loss) is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA.
Adjusted EBITDA: We define Adjusted EBITDA for any period as: EBITDA adjusted for (a) impairment; (b) unrealized gains and losses from mark-to-market accounting for hedging activities; (c) realized gains and losses under derivative instruments excluded from the determination of net income (loss); (d) non-cash equity-based compensation expense and other non-cash items (excluding items such as accruals of cash expenses in a future period or amortization of a prepaid cash expense) that were deducted in computing net income (loss); (e) debt refinancing fees, extinguishment costs, premiums and penalties; (f) any net gain or loss realized in connection with an asset sale that was deducted in computing net income (loss); (g) amortization of turnaround costs; (h) LCM inventory adjustments; (i) the impact of liquidation of inventory layers calculated using the LIFO method; (j) RINs mark-to-market adjustments; (k) RINs incurrence expense; and (l) all extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items of gain or loss, or revenue or expense.
We define Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes for any period as Adjusted EBITDA plus the notional value of CFPCs, less the difference between the notional value of any CFPCs sold and the amount realized from such sales.
Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin: We define Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin for any period as Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by Specialty Products and Solutions segment sales.
Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted gross profit (loss): We define Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) for any period as Specialty Products and Solutions segment gross profit (loss) excluding the impact of (a) LCM inventory adjustments; (b) the impact of liquidation of inventory layers calculated using the LIFO method; (c) RINs mark-to-market adjustments; (d) depreciation and amortization; (e) RINs incurrence expense; and (f) all extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items of revenue or cost of sales.
Performance Brands segment Adjusted gross profit (loss): We define Performance Brands segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) for any period as Performance Brands segment gross profit (loss) excluding the impact of (a) LCM inventory adjustments; (b) the impact of liquidation of inventory layers calculated using the LIFO method; (c) RINs mark-to-market adjustments; (d) depreciation and amortization; (e) RINs incurrence expense; and (f) all extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items of revenue or cost of sales.
Montana/Renewables segment Adjusted gross profit (loss): We define Montana/Renewables segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) for any period as Montana/Renewables segment gross profit (loss) excluding the impact of (a) LCM inventory adjustments; (b) the impact of liquidation of inventory layers calculated using the LIFO method; (c) RINs mark-to-market adjustments; (d) depreciation and amortization; (e) RINs incurrence expense; and (f) all extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items of revenue or cost of sales.
The definition of Adjusted EBITDA that is presented in this press release is similar to the calculation of (i) "Consolidated Cash Flow" contained in the indentures governing our each series of our 9.75% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes"), our 9.25% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2029 (the "2029 Secured Notes") and our 9.75% Senior Notes due 2031 and (ii) "Consolidated EBITDA" contained in the credit agreement governing our revolving credit facility. We are required to report Consolidated Cash Flow to the holders of our 2028 Notes, 2029 Secured Notes and 2031 Notes and Consolidated EBITDA to the lenders under our revolving credit facility, and these measures are used by them to determine our compliance with certain covenants governing those debt instruments. Please see our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Current Reports on Form 8-K, for additional details regarding the covenants governing our debt instruments.
These non-GAAP measures are used as supplemental financial measures by our management and by external users of our financial statements such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others, to assess:
- the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;
- the ability of our assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs and support our indebtedness;
- our operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing or capital structure;
- the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return on alternative investment opportunities; and
- our operating performance excluding the non-cash impact of LCM and LIFO inventory adjustments, RINs mark-to-market adjustments, RINs incurrence expense, and depreciation and amortization.
We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to analysts and investors, as they exclude transactions not related to our core cash operating activities and provide metrics to analyze our ability to fund our capital requirements and to pay interest on our debt obligations. We believe that excluding these transactions allows investors to meaningfully analyze trends and performance of our core cash operations.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) should not be considered alternatives to Net income (loss), Operating income (loss), Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, gross profit (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. In evaluating our performance as measured by EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) management recognizes and considers the limitations of these measurements. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes do not reflect our liabilities for the payment of income taxes, interest expense or other obligations such as capital expenditures. Accordingly, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) are only a few of several measurements that management utilizes. Moreover, our EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) in the same manner. Please see the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for tables that present reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes to Net income (loss), our most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure; and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) to segment gross profit (loss), our most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure.
CALUMET, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
(In millions, except share and per share data)
Sales
$ 1,682.9
$ 1,078.0
$ 4,157.7
$ 3,098.5
Cost of sales
1,139.7
704.3
3,683.6
2,849.8
Gross profit
543.2
373.7
474.1
248.7
Operating costs and expenses:
Selling
13.3
10.9
39.1
35.4
General and administrative
70.1
31.4
175.5
84.6
(Gain) loss on sale of business
-
6.4
-
(55.8)
Other operating expense
6.1
2.1
17.0
11.3
Operating profit
453.7
322.9
242.5
173.2
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(50.8)
(53.6)
(153.9)
(165.0)
Debt extinguishment costs
(6.0)
0.5
(7.6)
(47.2)
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments
(153.2)
(1.5)
(294.6)
(4.4)
Other income (expense)
1.6
3.7
4.0
6.1
Total other income (expense)
(208.4)
(50.9)
(452.1)
(210.5)
Net income (loss) before income taxes
245.3
272.0
(209.6)
(37.3)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(28.0)
(41.4)
(70.0)
(40.8)
Net income (loss)
273.3
313.4
(139.6)
3.5
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable
16.9
-
16.9
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Calumet, Inc.
$ 256.4
$ 313.4
$ (156.5)
$ 3.5
Earnings per share attributable to Calumet, Inc.
Basic and diluted
$ 2.91
$ 3.61
$ (1.79)
$ 0.04
Weighted average number of common shares
Basic and diluted
88,024,309
86,901,141
87,542,337
86,710,696
CALUMET, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
(In millions, except per share
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 225.2
$ 125.1
Restricted cash
34.6
80.0
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $2.1 and $1.1, respectively
466.0
232.5
Inventories
472.7
385.2
Derivative assets
-
6.7
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
42.0
28.3
Total current assets
1,240.5
857.8
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,297.5
1,353.0
Other noncurrent assets, net
456.2
478.1
Total assets
$ 2,994.2
$ 2,688.9
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 425.3
$ 281.5
Accrued interest payable
19.8
46.1
Accrued salaries, wages and benefits
133.1
84.6
Current portion of RINs obligation
303.4
169.3
Derivative liabilities
148.8
-
Other current liabilities
116.9
103.0
Current portion of long-term debt
19.3
156.2
Total current liabilities
1,166.6
840.7
Other long-term liabilities
278.1
258.0
Long-term debt, less current portion
2,152.7
2,077.3
Total liabilities
$ 3,597.4
$ 3,176.0
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interest and other equity instruments
$ 267.5
$ 245.6
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock: par value $0.01 per share, 700,000,000 shares authorized, and 88,079,064 and
$ 0.9
$ 0.9
Additional paid-in capital
864.5
838.8
Warrants: 2,000,000 warrants issued and outstanding December 31, 2025
-
7.8
Accumulated deficit
(1,729.9)
(1,573.4)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6.2)
(6.8)
Total stockholders' equity
(870.7)
(732.7)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,994.2
$ 2,688.9
CALUMET, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
Operating activities
(In millions)
Net income (loss)
$ (139.6)
$ 3.5
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
104.2
113.4
Amortization of turnaround costs
27.8
31.9
Non-cash interest expense
35.9
30.6
Debt extinguishment costs
7.6
45.3
RINs (benefit) expense
134.1
(112.4)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments
207.5
(9.1)
Gain on sale of business
-
(55.8)
Equity based compensation
79.9
(11.0)
Lower of cost or market inventory adjustment
(29.4)
3.1
Other adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow from operating activities
2.6
6.9
Changes in assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(234.6)
2.4
Inventories
(58.1)
13.1
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3.8
3.0
Turnaround costs
(27.0)
(23.4)
Other assets
(5.5)
(12.3)
Accounts payable
151.8
(20.4)
Accrued interest payable
(29.0)
(16.5)
Accrued salaries, wages and benefits
(3.8)
2.0
Other taxes payable
3.4
2.6
Other liabilities
(7.0)
(4.5)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
224.6
(7.6)
Investing activities
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(63.3)
(39.6)
Proceeds from sale of business, net
-
95.4
Other
(1.5)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(64.8)
55.8
Financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings - revolving credit facility
1,388.9
1,896.4
Repayments of borrowings - revolving credit facility
(1,483.5)
(2,015.4)
Proceeds from borrowings - MRL revolving credit agreement
-
26.6
Repayments of borrowings - MRL revolving credit agreement
-
(26.7)
Proceeds from borrowings - senior notes
557.7
100.0
Repayments of borrowings - senior notes
(551.8)
(230.0)
Proceeds from inventory financing
353.7
264.9
Payments on inventory financing
(340.3)
(306.4)
Proceeds from DOE Loan
34.0
781.8
Proceeds from asset financing arrangements
-
160.0
Payments on asset financing arrangements
(36.6)
(53.3)
Repayments of borrowings - MRL Asset Financing Arrangements
-
(396.1)
Repayments of borrowings - MRL Term Loan Credit Agreement
-
(86.0)
Debt issuance costs, debt discounts and premiums
(15.9)
(28.1)
Payments on other financing obligations
(11.3)
(7.2)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(105.1)
80.5
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
54.7
128.7
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
205.1
45.9
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 259.8
$ 174.6
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Interest paid, net of capitalized interest
$ 144.3
$ 150.9
Capital expenditures included in accounts payable
$ 6.0
$ 28.8
CALUMET, INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS)
TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA WITH TAX ATTRIBUTES
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted
Net income (loss)
$ 273.3
$ 313.4
$ (139.6)
$ 3.5
Add:
Interest expense
50.8
53.6
153.9
165.0
Depreciation and amortization
36.5
39.6
104.3
113.4
Income tax (benefit) expense
(28.0)
(41.4)
(70.0)
(40.8)
EBITDA
$ 332.6
$ 365.2
$ 48.6
$ 241.1
Add:
LCM / LIFO (gain) loss
$ (7.6)
$ 5.1
$ (29.4)
$ 3.1
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments
113.8
(2.0)
207.5
(9.1)
Debt extinguishment costs
6.0
(0.5)
7.6
47.2
Amortization of turnaround costs
8.7
11.1
27.9
31.9
Loss on impairment and disposal of assets
0.1
-
0.1
-
(Gain) loss on sale of business
-
6.4
-
(55.8)
RINs incurrence (gain) expense
(106.8)
(303.1)
(27.5)
(257.4)
RINs mark-to-market (gain) loss
(69.9)
(20.8)
161.6
145.1
Equity-based compensation and other items (1)
51.6
9.5
116.0
6.1
Other
0.3
(5.3)
1.0
2.1
Noncontrolling interest adjustments (3)
(6.8)
4.0
(4.5)
8.5
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 322.0
$ 69.6
$ 508.9
$ 162.8
Tax attributes (2)
25.2
22.9
63.7
61.2
Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes
$ 347.2
$ 92.5
$ 572.6
$ 224.0
_______________________________________________________
(1)
For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, equity-based compensation and other includes $38.0
(2)
Tax attribute amounts reflect 100% of the notional value of CFPCs generated for each respective period presented
(3)
Noncontrolling interest adjustments reflect the portion of net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA add-back items
CALUMET, INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
RECONCILIATION OF MONTANA/RENEWABLES SEGMENT NET INCOME (LOSS)
TO SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA WITH TAX ATTRIBUTES
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Montana/Renewables Segment Net
Net income (loss)
$ 109.1
$ 103.7
$ 31.3
$ (124.6)
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
$ 25.1
$ 27.9
$ 73.1
$ 84.0
LCM / LIFO (gain) loss
(0.1)
2.0
(10.6)
(5.0)
Interest expense
14.9
15.4
43.6
48.8
Debt extinguishment costs
0.8
(0.1)
0.8
47.5
RINs incurrence (gain) expense
(17.9)
(110.2)
(3.2)
(98.8)
RINs mark-to-market (gain) loss
(11.3)
(4.1)
25.4
45.7
Equity-based compensation and other items
-
-
-
5.6
Other
0.2
(4.3)
0.9
3.9
Income tax (benefit) expense
(28.6)
(40.1)
(73.1)
(40.1)
Noncontrolling interest adjustments (2)
(6.8)
4.0
(4.5)
8.5
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 85.4
$ (5.8)
$ 83.7
$ (24.5)
Tax attributes (1)
25.2
22.9
63.7
61.2
Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes
$ 110.6
$ 17.1
$ 147.4
$ 36.7
_______________________________________________________
(1)
Tax attribute amounts reflect 100% of the notional value of CFPCs generated for each respective period presented
(2)
Noncontrolling interest adjustments reflect the portion of net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA add-back items
CALUMET, INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
RECONCILIATION OF MONTANA RENEWABLES, LLC ("MRL") AND CALUMET MONTANA REFINING, LLC ("CMR") NET INCOME (LOSS)
TO MONTANA/RENEWABLES SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA WITH TAX ATTRIBUTES
(In millions)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
MRL
CMR
Montana / Renewables
(Unaudited)
Net income (loss)
$ 45.0
$ 64.1
$ 109.1
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
15.6
9.5
25.1
LCM / LIFO (gain) loss
(0.8)
0.7
(0.1)
Interest expense
20.4
(5.5)
14.9
Debt extinguishment costs
-
0.8
0.8
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
-
-
-
RINs incurrence (gain) expense
-
(17.9)
(17.9)
RINs mark to market (gain) loss
-
(11.3)
(11.3)
(Gain) loss on impairment and disposal of assets
-
-
-
Other
(0.2)
0.4
0.2
Equity based compensation and other items
-
-
-
Income tax (benefit) expense
(28.6)
-
(28.6)
Noncontrolling interest adjustments
(6.8)
-
(6.8)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 44.6
$ 40.8
$ 85.4
Tax attributes
25.2
-
25.2
Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes (1)
$ 69.8
$ 40.8
$ 110.6
_______________________________________________________
(1)
For the three months ended September 30, 2026 MRL Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes is $80.4 million before adjusting for the approximately 13.2% noncontrolling interest.
CALUMET, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)
TO SEGMENT ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)
(In millions, except per barrel data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Segment Gross Profit (Loss) to Segment Adjusted
Specialty Products and Solution segment gross profit
$ 420.1
$ 276.3
$ 389.1
$ 227.4
LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss
(7.8)
1.4
(17.9)
5.6
RINs incurrence (gain) expense
(89.0)
(192.9)
(24.3)
(158.6)
RINs mark to market (gain) loss
(58.6)
(16.7)
136.2
99.4
Depreciation and amortization
18.8
21.4
55.3
56.2
Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted gross profit
$ 283.5
$ 89.5
$ 538.4
$ 230.0
Performance Brands segment gross profit
$ 17.2
$ 18.5
$ 55.1
$ 62.8
LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss
0.3
1.7
(1.0)
2.5
Depreciation and amortization
0.7
0.7
2.1
2.1
Performance Brands segment Adjusted gross profit
$ 18.2
$ 20.9
$ 56.2
$ 67.4
Montana/Renewables segment gross profit (loss)
$ 105.9
$ 78.9
$ 29.9
$ (41.5)
LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss
(0.1)
2.0
(10.6)
(5.0)
RINs incurrence (gain) expense
(17.9)
(110.2)
(3.2)
(98.8)
RINs mark to market (gain) loss
(11.3)
(4.1)
25.4
45.7
Depreciation and amortization
25.2
28.1
73.2
84.1
Montana/Renewables segment Adjusted gross profit (loss)
$ 101.8
$ (5.3)
$ 114.7
$ (15.5)
Reported Specialty Products and Solutions segment gross profit per barrel
$ 71.18
$ 46.11
$ 21.81
$ 13.51
LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss per barrel
(1.32)
0.23
(1.00)
0.33
RINs incurrence (gain) expense per barrel
(15.08)
(32.19)
(1.36)
(9.42)
RINs mark to market (gain) loss per barrel
(9.93)
(2.79)
7.64
5.90
Depreciation and amortization per barrel
3.19
3.58
3.10
3.34
Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted gross profit per barrel
$ 48.04
$ 14.94
$ 30.19
$ 13.66
Reported Performance Brands segment gross profit per barrel
$ 105.33
$ 124.16
$ 104.58
$ 135.93
LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss per barrel
1.84
11.41
(1.90)
5.41
Depreciation and amortization per barrel
4.30
4.70
3.98
4.55
Performance Brands segment Adjusted gross profit per barrel
$ 111.47
$ 140.27
$ 106.66
$ 145.89
Reported Montana/Renewables segment gross profit (loss) per
$ 46.38
$ 34.50
$ 5.14
$ (6.01)
LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss per barrel
(0.04)
0.87
(1.83)
(0.72)
RINs incurrence (gain) expense per barrel
(7.84)
(48.19)
(0.55)
(14.31)
RINs mark to market (gain) loss per barrel
(4.95)
(1.79)
4.38
6.62
Depreciation and amortization per barrel
11.03
12.29
12.62
12.18
Montana/Renewables segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) per
$ 44.58
$ (2.32)
$ 19.76
$ (2.24)
Specialty Products and Solutions Adjusted EBITDA
$ 248.1
$ 80.2
$ 454.1
$ 203.3
Specialty Products and Solutions sales
1,071.2
679.1
2,788.7
1,957.1
Specialty Products and Solutions Adjusted EBITDA margin
23.2 %
11.8 %
16.3 %
10.4 %
SOURCE Calumet, Inc.