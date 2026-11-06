Calumet, Inc.: Calumet Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Third Quarter 2026 net income of $273.3 million, or basic earnings per common share of $2.91





Third Quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes of $347.2 million





Accelerated deleveraging continues with approximately $265 million of debt retirement since July





$248.1 million of Specialty Products & Solutions Adjusted EBITDA driven by strong market environment for integrated specialties platform, lasting industry supply chain disruptions, and commercial execution





Montana Renewables delivers record earnings in first full quarter of operations since SET2 RVO; Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes of $80.4 million ($1.86 per gallon)

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (the "Company," "Calumet," "we," "our" or "us") today reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, as follows:



Three Months Ended September

30,

Nine Months Ended September

30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(In millions, except per share data) Net income (loss) $ 273.3

$ 313.4

$ (139.6)

$ 3.5 Basic earnings per common share $ 2.91

$ 3.61

$ (1.79)

$ 0.04 Adjusted EBITDA $ 322.0

$ 69.6

$ 508.9

$ 162.8 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes $ 347.2

$ 92.5

$ 572.6

$ 224.0



Specialty Products and

Solutions

Performance Brands

Montana/Renewables

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Dollars in millions, except per barrel data) Gross profit $ 420.1

$ 276.3

$ 17.2

$ 18.5

$ 105.9

$ 78.9 Adjusted gross profit (loss) $ 283.5

$ 89.5

$ 18.2

$ 20.9

$ 101.8

$ (5.3) Adjusted EBITDA $ 248.1

$ 80.2

$ 9.1

$ 13.2

$ 85.4

$ (5.8) Adjusted EBITDA with Tax

Attributes $ 248.1

$ 80.2

$ 9.1

$ 13.2

$ 110.6

$ 17.1 Gross profit per barrel $ 71.18

$ 46.11

$ 105.33

$ 124.16

$ 46.38

$ 34.50 Adjusted gross profit (loss) per

barrel $ 48.04

$ 14.94

$ 111.47

$ 140.27

$ 44.58

$ (2.32)



Specialty Products and

Solutions

Performance Brands

Montana/Renewables

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Dollars in millions, except per barrel data) Gross profit (loss) $ 389.1

$ 227.4

$ 55.1

$ 62.8

$ 29.9

$ (41.5) Adjusted gross profit (loss) $ 538.4

$ 230.0

$ 56.2

$ 67.4

$ 114.7

$ (15.5) Adjusted EBITDA $ 454.1

$ 203.3

$ 28.1

$ 42.5

$ 83.7

$ (24.5) Adjusted EBITDA with Tax

Attributes $ 454.1

$ 203.3

$ 28.1

$ 42.5

$ 147.4

$ 36.7 Gross profit (loss) per barrel $ 21.81

$ 13.51

$ 104.58

$ 135.93

$ 5.14

$ (6.01) Adjusted gross profit (loss) per

barrel $ 30.19

$ 13.66

$ 106.66

$ 145.89

$ 19.76

$ (2.24)

"The third quarter was exceptional for Calumet, with both of our businesses delivering outstanding results and our deleveraging and growth strategy accelerating by years," said Todd Borgmann, CEO. "Our performance reflects a strong market and years of deliberate positioning through our integrated specialties platform supported by advantaged domestic crude, a world-class renewables business, and a commercial and operational organization executing at an increasingly high level. We are converting this earnings power into lasting shareholder value, retiring over $265 million of high-cost debt in the past four months, reducing interest expense, and advancing a lower risk, highly capital-efficient MaxSAF expansion. With momentum accelerating across both businesses, Calumet is extremely well-positioned to continue executing our strategy."

Net income in the third quarter of 2026 was significantly impacted by the following non-cash items: (1) an unrealized loss of $113.8 million for derivatives and (2) non-cash RINs related items of $176.7 million.

Specialty Products and Solutions (SPS): The SPS segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $248.1 million during the third quarter 2026 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $80.2 million for the same quarter a year ago. The third quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA results for SPS reflect a constructive market, an ongoing global shortage in specialty products; strong production, and excellent commercial execution.

Performance Brands (PB): The PB segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $9.1 million during the third quarter 2026 versus Adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. Third quarter 2026 results reflected solid volumes, partially offset by compressed margins due to a normal price lag as increases were implemented in response to ongoing feedstock cost escalation. Third quarter 2026 results also included $7.0 million of proceeds for a business interruption insurance claim that was recognized during the current quarter.

Montana/Renewables (MR): The MR segment reported $110.6 million of Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes during the third quarter 2026 compared to Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes of $17.1 million in the prior year period. Segment results primarily reflected a strong renewables margin, while Montana specialty asphalts benefited from higher asphalt and conventional fuel margins.

In addition, total corporate expenses represent $(20.6) million of Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2026 compared to $(18.0) million of Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter 2025.

Continued Debt Reduction

As previously announced, on July 15, 2026, the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (the "Partnership") and Calumet Finance Corp. (together with the Partnership, the "Issuers"), redeemed all of the outstanding $100.0 million 9.75% Senior Notes due 2028 that were originally issued in January 2025 (the "2028 Mirror Notes"), at a cash redemption price of 102.438% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to but not including the redemption date.

On July 31, 2026, Calumet Montana fully repaid and terminated the Montana terminal asset financing arrangement for cash consideration of $15.5 million.

On October 25, 2026, the Issuers redeemed $150 million of the outstanding 9.75% Senior Notes due 2028 that were originally issued in June 2023 (the "2028 Notes") at a cash redemption price of 102.438% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to but not including the redemption date.

Operations Summary

The following table sets forth information about the Company's continuing operations after giving effect to the elimination of all intercompany activity. Facility production volume differs from sales volume due to changes in inventories and the sale of purchased blendstocks such as ethanol and specialty blendstocks, as well as the resale of crude oil.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(In bpd) Total sales volume (1) 90,759

91,605

88,517

88,662 Facility production:













Specialty Products and Solutions:













Lubricating oils 12,506

11,803

12,719

11,705 Solvents 8,261

8,120

7,720

7,876 Waxes 1,600

1,650

1,526

1,374 Fuels, asphalt and other by-products 39,861

43,130

38,310

37,382 Total Specialty Products and Solutions 62,228

64,703

60,275

58,337 Montana/Renewables:













Fuels, asphalt and other by-products 13,243

11,195

11,888

10,690 Renewable fuels 10,888

11,187

8,595

11,059 Total Montana/Renewables 24,131

22,382

20,483

21,749















Performance Brands 1,924

1,583

1,938

1,621















Total facility production 88,283

88,668

82,696

81,707

________________________________________________________ (1) Total sales volume includes sales from the production at our facilities and certain third-party facilities pursuant to

supply and/or processing agreements, sales of inventories and the resale of crude oil and other finished products to

third-party customers. Total sales volume includes the sale of purchased blendstocks.

Webcast Information

A conference call is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET on November 6, 2026, to discuss the financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2026. Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available on Calumet's website at www.calumet.investorroom.com/events. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing 844-695-5524 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0700 (International). A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of Calumet's website, under the events and presentations section and will remain available for at least 90 days.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." The words "will," "may," "intend," "believe," "expect," "outlook," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "should," "could," "would," or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The statements discussed in this press release that are not purely historical data are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding (i) demand for finished products in markets we serve, (ii) our expectation regarding our business outlook and cash flows, including with respect to the Montana Renewables business and our plans to de-leverage our balance sheet, (iii) our expectations regarding the MaxSAF® expansion, including the redeployment and long-term lease of certain CMR assets, the design, tie-in and performance of the resulting dual reactor system the completion of each project stage on the anticipated timeline and budget, and our ability to reach approximately 200 million gallons of annual SAF production and 17,000 barrels per day of total product sales by year-end 2028, (iv) our expectation regarding anticipated capital expenditures and strategic initiatives and (v) our ability to meet our financial commitments, debt service obligations, debt instrument covenants, contingencies and anticipated capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All comments concerning our current expectations for future sales and operating results are based on our forecasts for our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisition or disposition transactions. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include: the overall demand for specialty products, fuels, renewable fuels and other refined products; the level of foreign and domestic production of crude oil and refined products; our ability to produce specialty products, fuel products, and renewable fuel products that meet our customers' unique and precise specifications; the marketing of alternative and competing products; the impact of fluctuations and rapid increases or decreases in crude oil and crack spread prices, including the resulting impact on our liquidity; the results of our hedging and other risk management activities; our ability to comply with financial covenants contained in our debt instruments; the availability of, and our ability to consummate, acquisition or combination opportunities and the impact of any completed acquisitions; labor relations; our access to capital to fund expansions, acquisitions and our working capital needs and our ability to obtain debt or equity financing on satisfactory terms; successful integration and future performance of acquired assets, businesses or third-party product supply and processing relationships; our ability to timely and effectively integrate the operations of acquired businesses or assets, particularly those in new geographic areas or in new lines of business; environmental liabilities or events that are not covered by an indemnity, insurance or existing reserves; maintenance of our credit ratings and ability to receive open credit lines from our suppliers; demand for various grades of crude oil and resulting changes in pricing conditions; fluctuations in refinery capacity; our ability to access sufficient crude oil supply through long-term or month-to-month evergreen contracts and on the spot market; the effects of competition; continued creditworthiness of, and performance by, counterparties; the impact of current and future laws, rulings and governmental regulations, including guidance related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; the costs of complying with the Renewable Fuel Standard, including the prices paid for renewable identification numbers ("RINs"); our ability to sell, and the prices received for, federal clean fuel production tax credits under Section 45Z of the Internal Revenue Code; shortages or cost increases of power supplies, natural gas, materials or labor; hurricane or other weather interference with business operations; our ability to access the debt and equity markets; accidents or other unscheduled shutdowns; and general economic, market, business or political conditions, including inflationary pressures, instability in financial institutions, general economic slowdown or a recession, political tensions, conflicts and war (such as the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and their regional and global ramifications).

For additional information regarding factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including the risk factors and other cautionary statements in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. While our management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast in our forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. Certain public statements made by us and our representatives on the date hereof may also contain forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained above.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses certain non-GAAP performance measures to analyze operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include performance measures along with certain key operating metrics.

We use the following financial performance measures:

EBITDA: We define EBITDA for any period as net income (loss) plus interest expense (including amortization of debt issuance costs), income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We believe net income (loss) is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA: We define Adjusted EBITDA for any period as: EBITDA adjusted for (a) impairment; (b) unrealized gains and losses from mark-to-market accounting for hedging activities; (c) realized gains and losses under derivative instruments excluded from the determination of net income (loss); (d) non-cash equity-based compensation expense and other non-cash items (excluding items such as accruals of cash expenses in a future period or amortization of a prepaid cash expense) that were deducted in computing net income (loss); (e) debt refinancing fees, extinguishment costs, premiums and penalties; (f) any net gain or loss realized in connection with an asset sale that was deducted in computing net income (loss); (g) amortization of turnaround costs; (h) LCM inventory adjustments; (i) the impact of liquidation of inventory layers calculated using the LIFO method; (j) RINs mark-to-market adjustments; (k) RINs incurrence expense; and (l) all extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items of gain or loss, or revenue or expense.

We define Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes for any period as Adjusted EBITDA plus the notional value of CFPCs, less the difference between the notional value of any CFPCs sold and the amount realized from such sales.

Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin: We define Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin for any period as Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by Specialty Products and Solutions segment sales.

Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted gross profit (loss): We define Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) for any period as Specialty Products and Solutions segment gross profit (loss) excluding the impact of (a) LCM inventory adjustments; (b) the impact of liquidation of inventory layers calculated using the LIFO method; (c) RINs mark-to-market adjustments; (d) depreciation and amortization; (e) RINs incurrence expense; and (f) all extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items of revenue or cost of sales.

Performance Brands segment Adjusted gross profit (loss): We define Performance Brands segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) for any period as Performance Brands segment gross profit (loss) excluding the impact of (a) LCM inventory adjustments; (b) the impact of liquidation of inventory layers calculated using the LIFO method; (c) RINs mark-to-market adjustments; (d) depreciation and amortization; (e) RINs incurrence expense; and (f) all extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items of revenue or cost of sales.

Montana/Renewables segment Adjusted gross profit (loss): We define Montana/Renewables segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) for any period as Montana/Renewables segment gross profit (loss) excluding the impact of (a) LCM inventory adjustments; (b) the impact of liquidation of inventory layers calculated using the LIFO method; (c) RINs mark-to-market adjustments; (d) depreciation and amortization; (e) RINs incurrence expense; and (f) all extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items of revenue or cost of sales.

The definition of Adjusted EBITDA that is presented in this press release is similar to the calculation of (i) "Consolidated Cash Flow" contained in the indentures governing our each series of our 9.75% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes"), our 9.25% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2029 (the "2029 Secured Notes") and our 9.75% Senior Notes due 2031 and (ii) "Consolidated EBITDA" contained in the credit agreement governing our revolving credit facility. We are required to report Consolidated Cash Flow to the holders of our 2028 Notes, 2029 Secured Notes and 2031 Notes and Consolidated EBITDA to the lenders under our revolving credit facility, and these measures are used by them to determine our compliance with certain covenants governing those debt instruments. Please see our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Current Reports on Form 8-K, for additional details regarding the covenants governing our debt instruments.

These non-GAAP measures are used as supplemental financial measures by our management and by external users of our financial statements such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others, to assess:

the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;





the ability of our assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs and support our indebtedness;





our operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing or capital structure;





the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return on alternative investment opportunities; and





our operating performance excluding the non-cash impact of LCM and LIFO inventory adjustments, RINs mark-to-market adjustments, RINs incurrence expense, and depreciation and amortization.

We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to analysts and investors, as they exclude transactions not related to our core cash operating activities and provide metrics to analyze our ability to fund our capital requirements and to pay interest on our debt obligations. We believe that excluding these transactions allows investors to meaningfully analyze trends and performance of our core cash operations.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) should not be considered alternatives to Net income (loss), Operating income (loss), Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, gross profit (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. In evaluating our performance as measured by EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) management recognizes and considers the limitations of these measurements. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes do not reflect our liabilities for the payment of income taxes, interest expense or other obligations such as capital expenditures. Accordingly, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) are only a few of several measurements that management utilizes. Moreover, our EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) in the same manner. Please see the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for tables that present reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes to Net income (loss), our most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure; and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) to segment gross profit (loss), our most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure.

CALUMET, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(In millions, except share and per share data)















Sales $ 1,682.9

$ 1,078.0

$ 4,157.7

$ 3,098.5 Cost of sales 1,139.7

704.3

3,683.6

2,849.8 Gross profit 543.2

373.7

474.1

248.7 Operating costs and expenses:













Selling 13.3

10.9

39.1

35.4 General and administrative 70.1

31.4

175.5

84.6 (Gain) loss on sale of business -

6.4

-

(55.8) Other operating expense 6.1

2.1

17.0

11.3 Operating profit 453.7

322.9

242.5

173.2















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (50.8)

(53.6)

(153.9)

(165.0) Debt extinguishment costs (6.0)

0.5

(7.6)

(47.2) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments (153.2)

(1.5)

(294.6)

(4.4) Other income (expense) 1.6

3.7

4.0

6.1 Total other income (expense) (208.4)

(50.9)

(452.1)

(210.5) Net income (loss) before income taxes 245.3

272.0

(209.6)

(37.3) Income tax (benefit) expense (28.0)

(41.4)

(70.0)

(40.8) Net income (loss) 273.3

313.4

(139.6)

3.5 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable

noncontrolling interest 16.9

-

16.9

- Net income (loss) attributable to Calumet, Inc.

common shareholders: $ 256.4

$ 313.4

$ (156.5)

$ 3.5















Earnings per share attributable to Calumet, Inc.

common shareholders:













Basic and diluted $ 2.91

$ 3.61

$ (1.79)

$ 0.04 Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding:













Basic and diluted 88,024,309

86,901,141

87,542,337

86,710,696

CALUMET, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

(In millions, except per share

data) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 225.2

$ 125.1 Restricted cash 34.6

80.0 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $2.1 and $1.1, respectively 466.0

232.5 Inventories 472.7

385.2 Derivative assets -

6.7 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42.0

28.3 Total current assets 1,240.5

857.8 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,297.5

1,353.0 Other noncurrent assets, net 456.2

478.1 Total assets $ 2,994.2

$ 2,688.9 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 425.3

$ 281.5 Accrued interest payable 19.8

46.1 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 133.1

84.6 Current portion of RINs obligation 303.4

169.3 Derivative liabilities 148.8

- Other current liabilities 116.9

103.0 Current portion of long-term debt 19.3

156.2 Total current liabilities 1,166.6

840.7 Other long-term liabilities 278.1

258.0 Long-term debt, less current portion 2,152.7

2,077.3 Total liabilities $ 3,597.4

$ 3,176.0 Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interest and other equity instruments $ 267.5

$ 245.6 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock: par value $0.01 per share, 700,000,000 shares authorized, and 88,079,064 and

86,776,552 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively. $ 0.9

$ 0.9 Additional paid-in capital 864.5

838.8 Warrants: 2,000,000 warrants issued and outstanding December 31, 2025 -

7.8 Accumulated deficit (1,729.9)

(1,573.4) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6.2)

(6.8) Total stockholders' equity (870.7)

(732.7) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,994.2

$ 2,688.9

CALUMET, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025 Operating activities (In millions) Net income (loss) $ (139.6)

$ 3.5 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 104.2

113.4 Amortization of turnaround costs 27.8

31.9 Non-cash interest expense 35.9

30.6 Debt extinguishment costs 7.6

45.3 RINs (benefit) expense 134.1

(112.4) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments 207.5

(9.1) Gain on sale of business -

(55.8) Equity based compensation 79.9

(11.0) Lower of cost or market inventory adjustment (29.4)

3.1 Other adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow from operating activities 2.6

6.9 Changes in assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable (234.6)

2.4 Inventories (58.1)

13.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3.8

3.0 Turnaround costs (27.0)

(23.4) Other assets (5.5)

(12.3) Accounts payable 151.8

(20.4) Accrued interest payable (29.0)

(16.5) Accrued salaries, wages and benefits (3.8)

2.0 Other taxes payable 3.4

2.6 Other liabilities (7.0)

(4.5) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 224.6

(7.6) Investing activities





Additions to property, plant and equipment (63.3)

(39.6) Proceeds from sale of business, net -

95.4 Other (1.5)

- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (64.8)

55.8 Financing activities





Proceeds from borrowings - revolving credit facility 1,388.9

1,896.4 Repayments of borrowings - revolving credit facility (1,483.5)

(2,015.4) Proceeds from borrowings - MRL revolving credit agreement -

26.6 Repayments of borrowings - MRL revolving credit agreement -

(26.7) Proceeds from borrowings - senior notes 557.7

100.0 Repayments of borrowings - senior notes (551.8)

(230.0) Proceeds from inventory financing 353.7

264.9 Payments on inventory financing (340.3)

(306.4) Proceeds from DOE Loan 34.0

781.8 Proceeds from asset financing arrangements -

160.0 Payments on asset financing arrangements (36.6)

(53.3) Repayments of borrowings - MRL Asset Financing Arrangements -

(396.1) Repayments of borrowings - MRL Term Loan Credit Agreement -

(86.0) Debt issuance costs, debt discounts and premiums (15.9)

(28.1) Payments on other financing obligations (11.3)

(7.2) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (105.1)

80.5 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 54.7

128.7 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 205.1

45.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 259.8

$ 174.6 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information





Interest paid, net of capitalized interest $ 144.3

$ 150.9 Capital expenditures included in accounts payable $ 6.0

$ 28.8

CALUMET, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA WITH TAX ATTRIBUTES (In millions)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Unaudited)















Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted

EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes













Net income (loss) $ 273.3

$ 313.4

$ (139.6)

$ 3.5 Add:













Interest expense 50.8

53.6

153.9

165.0 Depreciation and amortization 36.5

39.6

104.3

113.4 Income tax (benefit) expense (28.0)

(41.4)

(70.0)

(40.8) EBITDA $ 332.6

$ 365.2

$ 48.6

$ 241.1 Add:













LCM / LIFO (gain) loss $ (7.6)

$ 5.1

$ (29.4)

$ 3.1 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments 113.8

(2.0)

207.5

(9.1) Debt extinguishment costs 6.0

(0.5)

7.6

47.2 Amortization of turnaround costs 8.7

11.1

27.9

31.9 Loss on impairment and disposal of assets 0.1

-

0.1

- (Gain) loss on sale of business -

6.4

-

(55.8) RINs incurrence (gain) expense (106.8)

(303.1)

(27.5)

(257.4) RINs mark-to-market (gain) loss (69.9)

(20.8)

161.6

145.1 Equity-based compensation and other items (1) 51.6

9.5

116.0

6.1 Other 0.3

(5.3)

1.0

2.1 Noncontrolling interest adjustments (3) (6.8)

4.0

(4.5)

8.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 322.0

$ 69.6

$ 508.9

$ 162.8 Tax attributes (2) 25.2

22.9

63.7

61.2 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes $ 347.2

$ 92.5

$ 572.6

$ 224.0

_______________________________________________________ (1) For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, equity-based compensation and other includes $38.0

million and $5.9 million of non-cash equity based compensation expense, respectively, and $13.7 million and $3.5

million of expenses related to the supply and offtake agreement, respectively. For the nine months ended September

30, 2026 and 2025, equity-based compensation and other includes $83.4 million and $(7.4) million of non-cash

equity based compensation expense (benefit), respectively, and $32.6 million and $13.5 million of expenses related

to the supply and offtake agreement, respectively. (2) Tax attribute amounts reflect 100% of the notional value of CFPCs generated for each respective period presented

less any discounts on the sale of CFPCs. The CFPCs can be realized by applying the credits to the Company's

federal income tax liability or sold in a secondary market at a discounted rate. (3) Noncontrolling interest adjustments reflect the portion of net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA add-back items

attributable to the noncontrolling interest in Montana Renewables Holdings LLC ("MRHL"), allocated based on the

noncontrolling interest's proportionate ownership percentage. These adjustments are included to present Adjusted

EBITDA on a basis attributable solely to Calumet, Inc.

CALUMET, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS RECONCILIATION OF MONTANA/RENEWABLES SEGMENT NET INCOME (LOSS) TO SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA WITH TAX ATTRIBUTES (In millions)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Montana/Renewables Segment Net

income (loss) to Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and

Segment Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes













Net income (loss) $ 109.1

$ 103.7

$ 31.3

$ (124.6) Add:













Depreciation and amortization $ 25.1

$ 27.9

$ 73.1

$ 84.0 LCM / LIFO (gain) loss (0.1)

2.0

(10.6)

(5.0) Interest expense 14.9

15.4

43.6

48.8 Debt extinguishment costs 0.8

(0.1)

0.8

47.5 RINs incurrence (gain) expense (17.9)

(110.2)

(3.2)

(98.8) RINs mark-to-market (gain) loss (11.3)

(4.1)

25.4

45.7 Equity-based compensation and other items -

-

-

5.6 Other 0.2

(4.3)

0.9

3.9 Income tax (benefit) expense (28.6)

(40.1)

(73.1)

(40.1) Noncontrolling interest adjustments (2) (6.8)

4.0

(4.5)

8.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 85.4

$ (5.8)

$ 83.7

$ (24.5) Tax attributes (1) 25.2

22.9

63.7

61.2 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes $ 110.6

$ 17.1

$ 147.4

$ 36.7

_______________________________________________________ (1) Tax attribute amounts reflect 100% of the notional value of CFPCs generated for each respective period presented

less any discounts on the sale of CFPCs. The CFPCs can be realized by applying the credits to the Company's

federal income tax liability or sold in a secondary market at a discounted rate. (2) Noncontrolling interest adjustments reflect the portion of net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA add-back items

attributable to the noncontrolling interest in MRHL, allocated based on the noncontrolling interest's proportionate

ownership percentage. These adjustments are included to present Adjusted EBITDA on a basis attributable solely

to Calumet, Inc.

CALUMET, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS RECONCILIATION OF MONTANA RENEWABLES, LLC ("MRL") AND CALUMET MONTANA REFINING, LLC ("CMR") NET INCOME (LOSS) TO MONTANA/RENEWABLES SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA WITH TAX ATTRIBUTES (In millions)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

MRL

CMR

Montana / Renewables

(Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 45.0

$ 64.1

$ 109.1 Add:









Depreciation and amortization 15.6

9.5

25.1 LCM / LIFO (gain) loss (0.8)

0.7

(0.1) Interest expense 20.4

(5.5)

14.9 Debt extinguishment costs -

0.8

0.8 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives -

-

- RINs incurrence (gain) expense -

(17.9)

(17.9) RINs mark to market (gain) loss -

(11.3)

(11.3) (Gain) loss on impairment and disposal of assets -

-

- Other (0.2)

0.4

0.2 Equity based compensation and other items -

-

- Income tax (benefit) expense (28.6)

-

(28.6) Noncontrolling interest adjustments (6.8)

-

(6.8) Adjusted EBITDA $ 44.6

$ 40.8

$ 85.4 Tax attributes 25.2

-

25.2 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes (1) $ 69.8

$ 40.8

$ 110.6

_______________________________________________________ (1) For the three months ended September 30, 2026 MRL Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes is $80.4 million before adjusting for the approximately 13.2% noncontrolling interest.

CALUMET, INC. RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) TO SEGMENT ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) (In millions, except per barrel data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Segment Gross Profit (Loss) to Segment Adjusted

Gross Profit (Loss):













Specialty Products and Solution segment gross profit $ 420.1

$ 276.3

$ 389.1

$ 227.4 LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss (7.8)

1.4

(17.9)

5.6 RINs incurrence (gain) expense (89.0)

(192.9)

(24.3)

(158.6) RINs mark to market (gain) loss (58.6)

(16.7)

136.2

99.4 Depreciation and amortization 18.8

21.4

55.3

56.2 Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted gross profit $ 283.5

$ 89.5

$ 538.4

$ 230.0















Performance Brands segment gross profit $ 17.2

$ 18.5

$ 55.1

$ 62.8 LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss 0.3

1.7

(1.0)

2.5 Depreciation and amortization 0.7

0.7

2.1

2.1 Performance Brands segment Adjusted gross profit $ 18.2

$ 20.9

$ 56.2

$ 67.4















Montana/Renewables segment gross profit (loss) $ 105.9

$ 78.9

$ 29.9

$ (41.5) LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss (0.1)

2.0

(10.6)

(5.0) RINs incurrence (gain) expense (17.9)

(110.2)

(3.2)

(98.8) RINs mark to market (gain) loss (11.3)

(4.1)

25.4

45.7 Depreciation and amortization 25.2

28.1

73.2

84.1 Montana/Renewables segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) $ 101.8

$ (5.3)

$ 114.7

$ (15.5)















Reported Specialty Products and Solutions segment gross profit per barrel $ 71.18

$ 46.11

$ 21.81

$ 13.51 LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss per barrel (1.32)

0.23

(1.00)

0.33 RINs incurrence (gain) expense per barrel (15.08)

(32.19)

(1.36)

(9.42) RINs mark to market (gain) loss per barrel (9.93)

(2.79)

7.64

5.90 Depreciation and amortization per barrel 3.19

3.58

3.10

3.34 Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted gross profit per barrel $ 48.04

$ 14.94

$ 30.19

$ 13.66















Reported Performance Brands segment gross profit per barrel $ 105.33

$ 124.16

$ 104.58

$ 135.93 LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss per barrel 1.84

11.41

(1.90)

5.41 Depreciation and amortization per barrel 4.30

4.70

3.98

4.55 Performance Brands segment Adjusted gross profit per barrel $ 111.47

$ 140.27

$ 106.66

$ 145.89















Reported Montana/Renewables segment gross profit (loss) per

barrel $ 46.38

$ 34.50

$ 5.14

$ (6.01) LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss per barrel (0.04)

0.87

(1.83)

(0.72) RINs incurrence (gain) expense per barrel (7.84)

(48.19)

(0.55)

(14.31) RINs mark to market (gain) loss per barrel (4.95)

(1.79)

4.38

6.62 Depreciation and amortization per barrel 11.03

12.29

12.62

12.18 Montana/Renewables segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) per

barrel $ 44.58

$ (2.32)

$ 19.76

$ (2.24)















Specialty Products and Solutions Adjusted EBITDA $ 248.1

$ 80.2

$ 454.1

$ 203.3 Specialty Products and Solutions sales 1,071.2

679.1

2,788.7

1,957.1 Specialty Products and Solutions Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.2 %

11.8 %

16.3 %

10.4 %

SOURCE Calumet, Inc.