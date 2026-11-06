Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

- Quarterly GAAP Loss of $1.08, Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.31 and DE Prior to Realized Commercial Lending Gains and Losses of $0.41 per Diluted Share -

- Invested $3.2 Billion in the Quarter and $8.2 Billion in the 9 Months -

- Investments include $2.4 Billion in Commercial Lending, Highest in Four Years, Bringing Portfolio to a Record $17.8 Billion -

- Repurchased $108 Million of Common Shares in the Quarter -

- Fitch Reaffirmed their Highest Rating for LNR's Commercial Special Servicer (CSS1) -

-Dividend of $0.48 per Share -

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company reported a third quarter GAAP net loss of $389.7 million, inclusive of a $336.6 million credit loss provision and $32.2 million of non-cash property impairments, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $116.8 million. Distributable Earnings prior to realized commercial lending gains and losses (also a non-GAAP financial measure) was $155.2 million. See definitions and reconciliation tables below.

"The third quarter of the year was somewhat historic. Interest rates skyrocketed and the forward yield curve moved sharply higher. Though the real estate markets continued their healing, bolstered by a meaningful collapse in most all major asset classes, the rise in rates sent a bit of a shock wave through the property sector and related rate sensitive sectors. We held steady and continued to make meaningful investments in the quarter while continuing to resolve our underperforming assets and loans. Through the first 9 months of the year, we have deployed $8.2 billion into our various business lines at very attractive risk adjusted returns. In addition, we still expect to resolve almost half of the underperforming assets we started the year with. Although our borrowers are feeling the pain of higher interest costs, our balance sheet and liquidity remain very strong," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"We took advantage of favorable market conditions earlier this year, before the significant rate rise, to proactively refinance and extend our corporate debt. We completed approximately $2.1 billion of financing transactions at rates and spreads below those available today. We continue to be even more vigilant in the deployment of capital across our diversified businesses, including investing in our own shares, purchasing a record $108 million in the quarter, as we focus on the most attractive risk-adjusted returns," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com .

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.

To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-407-9039

International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13763256

The playback can be accessed through November 20, 2026.

Definitions of Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings Prior to Realized Commercial Lending Gains and Losses

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.

The Company believes it is also useful to present another non-GAAP financial measure, Distributable Earnings prior to realized commercial lending gains and losses. This measure adjusts Distributable Earnings to exclude realized gains and losses resulting from the disposition or resolution of commercial loans that were on nonaccrual or properties acquired through foreclosure held within the Company's Commercial and Residential Lending Segment. The Company believes this supplemental measure helps investors assess the earnings capacity of its existing investment portfolio and inform their assessment of future earnings and potential dividends by separately identifying the impact of realized commercial lending gains and losses arising from loan resolutions and dispositions of foreclosed real estate. Because these gains and losses remain an important component of the Company's overall economic performance and dividend coverage, they are included in Distributable Earnings. The Company's management and Board of Directors consider both measures when evaluating its performance and determining its dividend.

Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings prior to realized commercial lending gains and losses.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of September 30, 2026, the Company has successfully deployed $123 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $32 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com .

Contact:

Zachary Tanenbaum

Starwood Property Trust

Phone: 203-422-7788

Email: [email protected]

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the three months ended September 30, 2026 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 341,142

$ 66,654

$ -

$ 1,466

$ -

$ 409,262

$ -

$ 409,262 Interest income from investment securities 15,409

2,090

-

22,206

-

39,705

(31,297)

8,408 Servicing fees 67

-

-

36,899

-

36,966

(6,650)

30,316 Rental income 18,498

-

68,340

3,710

-

90,548

-

90,548 Other revenues 2,417

1,768

117

2,129

888

7,319

-

7,319 Total revenues 377,533

70,512

68,457

66,410

888

583,800

(37,947)

545,853 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 161

-

-

-

29,881

30,042

-

30,042 Interest expense 167,070

38,810

32,259

7,724

113,482

359,345

(200)

359,145 General and administrative 14,528

5,590

7,067

18,755

3,955

49,895

-

49,895 Costs of rental operations 16,645

-

7,740

3,081

-

27,466

-

27,466 Depreciation and amortization 4,544

10

30,753

1,044

251

36,602

-

36,602 Credit loss provision (reversal), net 336,824

(212)

-

-

-

336,612

-

336,612 Other expense (reversal), net 83

33

61

(203)

-

(26)

-

(26) Total costs and expenses 539,855

44,231

77,880

30,401

147,569

839,936

(200)

839,736 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs -

-

-

-

-

-

33,644

33,644 Change in fair value of servicing rights -

-

-

822

-

822

1,862

2,684 Change in fair value of investment securities, net 879

-

-

(3,666)

-

(2,787)

2,657

(130) Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net (121,362)

-

-

(276)

-

(121,638)

-

(121,638) Income from affordable housing fund investments -

-

23,060

-

-

23,060

-

23,060 Earnings from unconsolidated entities 786

1,648

-

484

-

2,918

(416)

2,502 (Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net (11,580)

-

145

-

-

(11,435)

-

(11,435) Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 84,663

3,470

14,792

815

(87,314)

16,426

-

16,426 Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (480)

-

11

-

-

(469)

-

(469) Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

(867)

(867)

-

(867) Other (loss) income, net (34,563)

-

434

1

-

(34,128)

-

(34,128) Total other (loss) income (81,657)

5,118

38,442

(1,820)

(88,181)

(128,098)

37,747

(90,351) Income (loss) before income taxes (243,979)

31,399

29,019

34,189

(234,862)

(384,234)

-

(384,234) Income tax benefit (provision) 7,419

(267)

(19)

(4,064)

-

3,069

-

3,069 Net (loss) income (236,560)

31,132

29,000

30,125

(234,862)

(381,165)

-

(381,165) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (3)

-

(9,012)

472

-

(8,543)

-

(8,543) Net (loss) income attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ (236,563)

$ 31,132

$ 19,988

$ 30,597

$ (234,862)

$ (389,708)

$ -

$ (389,708)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings Prior to Realized Commercial Lending Gains and Losses For the three months ended September 30, 2026 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net (loss) income attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (236,563)

31,132

19,988

30,597

(234,862)

$ (389,708) Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units -

-

4,628

-

-

4,628 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses -

-

714

(929)

-

(215) Non-cash equity compensation expense 2,613

797

(269)

1,467

6,472

11,080 Depreciation and amortization 4,580

-

31,237

1,083

-

36,900 Straight-line rent adjustment -

-

(1,864)

57

-

(1,807) Interest income adjustment for loans and securities 4,558

-

-

13,207

-

17,765 Consolidated income tax (benefit) provision associated with fair

value adjustments (7,419)

267

19

4,064

-

(3,069) Other non-cash items 3

(1)

(82)

(406)

-

(486) Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans 121,362

-

-

276

-

121,638 Credit loss provision (reversal), net 336,824

(212)

-

-

-

336,612 Securities (879)

-

-

3,666

-

2,787 Woodstar Fund investments -

-

(23,060)

-

-

(23,060) Derivatives (84,663)

(3,470)

(14,792)

(815)

87,314

(16,426) Foreign currency 480

-

(11)

-

-

469 Earnings from unconsolidated entities (786)

(1,648)

-

(484)

-

(2,918) Sales of properties 11,563

-

(145)

-

-

11,418 Unrealized impairment of properties 32,163

-

-

-

-

32,163 Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (715)

-

-

1,164

-

449 Securities (437)

-

-

(8,415)

-

(8,852) Woodstar Fund investments -

-

19,591

-

-

19,591 Derivatives (6,720)

(5)

10,072

519

(7,550)

(3,684) Foreign currency 8,249

-

11

-

-

8,260 Earnings from unconsolidated entities 786

476

-

490

-

1,752 Sales of properties (38,397)

-

(120)

-

-

(38,517) Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 146,602

$ 27,336

$ 45,917

$ 45,541

$ (148,626)

$ 116,770 Realized losses on foreclosed property sales 38,397

-

-

-

-

38,397 Distributable Earnings (Loss) prior to realized commercial

lending gains and losses $ 184,999

$ 27,336

$ 45,917

$ 45,541

$ (148,626)

$ 155,167 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per weighted average diluted

share $ 0.39

$ 0.07

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ (0.39)

$ 0.31 Distributable Earnings (Loss) prior to realized commercial

lending gains and losses per weighted average diluted share $ 0.49

$ 0.07

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ (0.39)

$ 0.41

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 978,607

$ 195,083

$ -

$ 7,798

$ -

$ 1,181,488

$ -

$ 1,181,488 Interest income from investment securities 46,390

2,955

-

68,309

-

117,654

(99,058)

18,596 Servicing fees 290

-

-

108,994

-

109,284

(14,281)

95,003 Rental income 54,611

-

193,010

10,752

-

258,373

-

258,373 Other revenues 6,430

4,715

936

4,056

2,380

18,517

-

18,517 Total revenues 1,086,328

202,753

193,946

199,909

2,380

1,685,316

(113,339)

1,571,977 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 358

-

-

-

96,423

96,781

-

96,781 Interest expense 482,743

114,131

88,985

23,667

323,700

1,033,226

(598)

1,032,628 General and administrative 46,299

17,523

23,860

64,344

12,896

164,922

-

164,922 Costs of rental operations 46,022

-

22,254

8,637

-

76,913

-

76,913 Depreciation and amortization 13,561

29

87,968

3,276

754

105,588

-

105,588 Credit loss provision (reversal), net 367,226

(827)

-

-

-

366,399

-

366,399 Other expense 248

932

360

38

-

1,578

-

1,578 Total costs and expenses 956,457

131,788

223,427

99,962

433,773

1,845,407

(598)

1,844,809 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs -

-

-

-

-

-

99,233

99,233 Change in fair value of servicing rights -

-

-

2,844

-

2,844

1,047

3,891 Change in fair value of investment securities, net (257)

-

-

(13,304)

-

(13,561)

13,468

(93) Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net (155,053)

-

-

20,686

-

(134,367)

-

(134,367) Income from affordable housing fund investments -

-

40,453

-

-

40,453

-

40,453 Earnings from unconsolidated entities 786

5,168

-

1,089

-

7,043

(1,007)

6,036 (Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net (11,282)

-

641

2,264

-

(8,377)

-

(8,377) Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 122,555

3,909

25,422

2,040

(142,987)

10,939

-

10,939 Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (12,314)

-

49

-

-

(12,265)

-

(12,265) Loss on extinguishment of debt -

(31)

(304)

-

(867)

(1,202)

-

(1,202) Other (loss) income, net (40,035)

51

(967)

7

-

(40,944)

-

(40,944) Total other (loss) income (95,600)

9,097

65,294

15,626

(143,854)

(149,437)

112,741

(36,696) Income (loss) before income taxes 34,271

80,062

35,813

115,573

(575,247)

(309,528)

-

(309,528) Income tax benefit (provision) 16,611

(412)

6

(15,415)

-

790

-

790 Net income (loss) 50,882

79,650

35,819

100,158

(575,247)

(308,738)

-

(308,738) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (10)

-

(21,164)

(1,361)

-

(22,535)

-

(22,535) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property

Trust, Inc. $ 50,872

$ 79,650

$ 14,655

$ 98,797

$ (575,247)

$ (331,273)

$ -

$ (331,273)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings Prior to Realized Commercial Lending Gains and Losses For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 50,872

$ 79,650

$ 14,655

$ 98,797

$ (575,247)

$ (331,273) Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units -

-

13,886

-

-

13,886 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses -

-

(3,317)

(7,900)

-

(11,217) Non-cash equity compensation expense 8,282

2,337

3,740

4,341

19,687

38,387 Management incentive fee -

-

-

-

5,567

5,567 Depreciation and amortization 13,670

-

89,443

3,396

-

106,509 Straight-line rent adjustment -

-

(5,210)

228

-

(4,982) Interest income adjustment for loans and securities 14,307

-

-

31,269

-

45,576 Consolidated income tax (benefit) provision associated with fair

value adjustments (16,611)

412

(6)

15,415

-

(790) Other non-cash items 10

446

(246)

(1,219)

-

(1,009) Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans 155,053

-

-

(20,686)

-

134,367 Credit loss provision (reversal), net 367,226

(827)

-

-

-

366,399 Securities 257

-

-

13,304

-

13,561 Woodstar Fund investments -

-

(40,453)

-

-

(40,453) Derivatives (122,555)

(3,909)

(25,422)

(2,040)

142,987

(10,939) Foreign currency 12,314

-

(49)

-

-

12,265 Earnings from unconsolidated entities (786)

(5,168)

-

(1,089)

-

(7,043) Sales of properties 11,207

-

(641)

(2,264)

-

8,302 Unrealized impairment of properties 32,163

-

-

-

-

32,163 Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (1,537)

-

-

22,358

-

20,821 Securities (574)

-

-

(14,351)

-

(14,925) Woodstar Fund investments -

-

56,620

-

-

56,620 Derivatives 14,485

274

6,748

2,445

(13,274)

10,678 Foreign currency 9,191

-

49

-

-

9,240 Earnings from unconsolidated entities 786

3,133

-

1,395

-

5,314 Sales of properties (43,150)

-

(255)

1,928

-

(41,477) Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 504,610

$ 76,348

$ 109,542

$ 145,327

$ (420,280)

$ 415,547 Realized losses on foreclosed property sales 43,150

-

-

-

-

43,150 Distributable Earnings (Loss) prior to realized commercial

lending gains and losses $ 547,760

$ 76,348

$ 109,542

$ 145,327

$ (420,280)

$ 458,697 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per weighted average diluted

share $ 1.32

$ 0.20

$ 0.29

$ 0.38

$ (1.10)

$ 1.09 Distributable Earnings (Loss) prior to realized commercial

lending gains and losses per weighted average diluted share $ 1.44

$ 0.20

$ 0.29

$ 0.38

$ (1.10)

$ 1.21

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment As of September 30, 2026 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total

Assets:































Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,143

$ 145,463

$ 101,493

$ 8,922

$ 117,914

$ 391,935

$ -

$ 391,935

Restricted cash 184,359

54,211

2,557

201

79,486

320,814

-

320,814

Loans held-for-investment, net 17,072,140

2,896,938

-

-

-

19,969,078

-

19,969,078

Loans held-for-sale 1,990,315

-

-

65,323

-

2,055,638

-

2,055,638

Investment securities 649,301

120,927

-

1,247,455

-

2,017,683

(1,521,580)

496,103

Properties, net 876,502

-

2,961,467

31,354

-

3,869,323

-

3,869,323

Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund -

-

1,677,329

-

-

1,677,329

-

1,677,329

Investments in unconsolidated entities 8,514

63,165

-

33,398

-

105,077

(15,224)

89,853

Goodwill -

119,409

-

140,437

-

259,846

-

259,846

Intangible assets, net 2,375

-

397,210

71,793

-

471,378

(36,207)

435,171

Derivative assets 107,398

-

1,947

1,852

-

111,197

-

111,197

Accrued interest receivable 208,648

5,374

42

245

1,528

215,837

-

215,837

Other assets 202,168

13,839

119,003

(25,646)

54,846

364,210

-

364,210

VIE assets, at fair value -

-

-

-

-

-

27,698,776

27,698,776

Total Assets $ 21,319,863

$ 3,419,326

$ 5,261,048

$ 1,575,334

$ 253,774

$ 31,829,345

$ 26,125,765

$ 57,955,110

Liabilities and Equity































Liabilities:































Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 292,575

$ 32,076

$ 122,330

$ 44,852

$ 136,669

$ 628,502

$ -

$ 628,502

Related-party payable -

-

-

-

27,436

27,436

-

27,436

Dividends payable -

-

-

-

177,717

177,717

-

177,717

Derivative liabilities 54,250

-

-

-

70,366

124,616

-

124,616

Secured financing agreements, net 11,052,618

690,771

545,906

590,343

2,488,716

15,368,354

(19,542)

15,348,812

Securitized financing, net 977,302

1,810,950

1,712,534

-

-

4,500,786

-

4,500,786

Unsecured senior notes, net -

-

-

-

4,481,280

4,481,280

-

4,481,280

VIE liabilities, at fair value -

-

-

-

-

-

26,145,307

26,145,307

Total Liabilities 12,376,745

2,533,797

2,380,770

635,195

7,382,184

25,308,691

26,125,765

51,434,456

Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests -

-

359,225

-

-

359,225

-

359,225

Permanent Equity:































Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:































Common stock -

-

-

-

3,799

3,799

-

3,799

Additional paid-in capital 2,152,617

451,876

223,135

(1,037,681)

5,213,142

7,003,089

-

7,003,089

Treasury stock -

-

-

-

(275,730)

(275,730)

-

(275,730)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 6,782,954

433,653

2,092,093

1,857,994

(12,069,621)

(902,927)

-

(902,927)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,429

-

-

-

-

7,429

-

7,429

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 8,943,000

885,529

2,315,228

820,313

(7,128,410)

5,835,660

-

5,835,660

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 118

-

205,825

119,826

-

325,769

-

325,769

Total Permanent Equity 8,943,118

885,529

2,521,053

940,139

(7,128,410)

6,161,429

-

6,161,429

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 21,319,863

$ 3,419,326

$ 5,261,048

$ 1,575,334

$ 253,774

$ 31,829,345

$ 26,125,765

$ 57,955,110



SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.