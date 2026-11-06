Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

- Quarterly GAAP Loss of $1.08, Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.31 and DE Prior to Realized Commercial Lending Gains and Losses of $0.41 per Diluted Share -
- Invested $3.2 Billion in the Quarter and $8.2 Billion in the 9 Months -
- Investments include $2.4 Billion in Commercial Lending, Highest in Four Years, Bringing Portfolio to a Record $17.8 Billion -
- Repurchased $108 Million of Common Shares in the Quarter -
- Fitch Reaffirmed their Highest Rating for LNR's Commercial Special Servicer (CSS1) -
-Dividend of $0.48 per Share -
MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company reported a third quarter GAAP net loss of $389.7 million, inclusive of a $336.6 million credit loss provision and $32.2 million of non-cash property impairments, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $116.8 million. Distributable Earnings prior to realized commercial lending gains and losses (also a non-GAAP financial measure) was $155.2 million. See definitions and reconciliation tables below.
"The third quarter of the year was somewhat historic. Interest rates skyrocketed and the forward yield curve moved sharply higher. Though the real estate markets continued their healing, bolstered by a meaningful collapse in most all major asset classes, the rise in rates sent a bit of a shock wave through the property sector and related rate sensitive sectors. We held steady and continued to make meaningful investments in the quarter while continuing to resolve our underperforming assets and loans. Through the first 9 months of the year, we have deployed $8.2 billion into our various business lines at very attractive risk adjusted returns. In addition, we still expect to resolve almost half of the underperforming assets we started the year with. Although our borrowers are feeling the pain of higher interest costs, our balance sheet and liquidity remain very strong," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.
"We took advantage of favorable market conditions earlier this year, before the significant rate rise, to proactively refinance and extend our corporate debt. We completed approximately $2.1 billion of financing transactions at rates and spreads below those available today. We continue to be even more vigilant in the deployment of capital across our diversified businesses, including investing in our own shares, purchasing a record $108 million in the quarter, as we focus on the most attractive risk-adjusted returns," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.
Supplemental Schedules
The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.
To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-9039
International: 1-201-689-8470
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13763256
The playback can be accessed through November 20, 2026.
Definitions of Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings Prior to Realized Commercial Lending Gains and Losses
Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.
The Company believes it is also useful to present another non-GAAP financial measure, Distributable Earnings prior to realized commercial lending gains and losses. This measure adjusts Distributable Earnings to exclude realized gains and losses resulting from the disposition or resolution of commercial loans that were on nonaccrual or properties acquired through foreclosure held within the Company's Commercial and Residential Lending Segment. The Company believes this supplemental measure helps investors assess the earnings capacity of its existing investment portfolio and inform their assessment of future earnings and potential dividends by separately identifying the impact of realized commercial lending gains and losses arising from loan resolutions and dispositions of foreclosed real estate. Because these gains and losses remain an important component of the Company's overall economic performance and dividend coverage, they are included in Distributable Earnings. The Company's management and Board of Directors consider both measures when evaluating its performance and determining its dividend.
Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings prior to realized commercial lending gains and losses.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of September 30, 2026, the Company has successfully deployed $123 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $32 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.
Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended September 30, 2026
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 341,142
$ 66,654
$ -
$ 1,466
$ -
$ 409,262
$ -
$ 409,262
Interest income from investment securities
15,409
2,090
-
22,206
-
39,705
(31,297)
8,408
Servicing fees
67
-
-
36,899
-
36,966
(6,650)
30,316
Rental income
18,498
-
68,340
3,710
-
90,548
-
90,548
Other revenues
2,417
1,768
117
2,129
888
7,319
-
7,319
Total revenues
377,533
70,512
68,457
66,410
888
583,800
(37,947)
545,853
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
161
-
-
-
29,881
30,042
-
30,042
Interest expense
167,070
38,810
32,259
7,724
113,482
359,345
(200)
359,145
General and administrative
14,528
5,590
7,067
18,755
3,955
49,895
-
49,895
Costs of rental operations
16,645
-
7,740
3,081
-
27,466
-
27,466
Depreciation and amortization
4,544
10
30,753
1,044
251
36,602
-
36,602
Credit loss provision (reversal), net
336,824
(212)
-
-
-
336,612
-
336,612
Other expense (reversal), net
83
33
61
(203)
-
(26)
-
(26)
Total costs and expenses
539,855
44,231
77,880
30,401
147,569
839,936
(200)
839,736
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
-
-
-
-
-
-
33,644
33,644
Change in fair value of servicing rights
-
-
-
822
-
822
1,862
2,684
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
879
-
-
(3,666)
-
(2,787)
2,657
(130)
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
(121,362)
-
-
(276)
-
(121,638)
-
(121,638)
Income from affordable housing fund investments
-
-
23,060
-
-
23,060
-
23,060
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
786
1,648
-
484
-
2,918
(416)
2,502
(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
(11,580)
-
145
-
-
(11,435)
-
(11,435)
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
84,663
3,470
14,792
815
(87,314)
16,426
-
16,426
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
(480)
-
11
-
-
(469)
-
(469)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
(867)
(867)
-
(867)
Other (loss) income, net
(34,563)
-
434
1
-
(34,128)
-
(34,128)
Total other (loss) income
(81,657)
5,118
38,442
(1,820)
(88,181)
(128,098)
37,747
(90,351)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(243,979)
31,399
29,019
34,189
(234,862)
(384,234)
-
(384,234)
Income tax benefit (provision)
7,419
(267)
(19)
(4,064)
-
3,069
-
3,069
Net (loss) income
(236,560)
31,132
29,000
30,125
(234,862)
(381,165)
-
(381,165)
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(3)
-
(9,012)
472
-
(8,543)
-
(8,543)
Net (loss) income attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ (236,563)
$ 31,132
$ 19,988
$ 30,597
$ (234,862)
$ (389,708)
$ -
$ (389,708)
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings Prior to Realized Commercial Lending Gains and Losses
For the three months ended September 30, 2026
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net (loss) income attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
(236,563)
31,132
19,988
30,597
(234,862)
$ (389,708)
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
-
-
4,628
-
-
4,628
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
-
-
714
(929)
-
(215)
Non-cash equity compensation expense
2,613
797
(269)
1,467
6,472
11,080
Depreciation and amortization
4,580
-
31,237
1,083
-
36,900
Straight-line rent adjustment
-
-
(1,864)
57
-
(1,807)
Interest income adjustment for loans and securities
4,558
-
-
13,207
-
17,765
Consolidated income tax (benefit) provision associated with fair
(7,419)
267
19
4,064
-
(3,069)
Other non-cash items
3
(1)
(82)
(406)
-
(486)
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
121,362
-
-
276
-
121,638
Credit loss provision (reversal), net
336,824
(212)
-
-
-
336,612
Securities
(879)
-
-
3,666
-
2,787
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
(23,060)
-
-
(23,060)
Derivatives
(84,663)
(3,470)
(14,792)
(815)
87,314
(16,426)
Foreign currency
480
-
(11)
-
-
469
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
(786)
(1,648)
-
(484)
-
(2,918)
Sales of properties
11,563
-
(145)
-
-
11,418
Unrealized impairment of properties
32,163
-
-
-
-
32,163
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
(715)
-
-
1,164
-
449
Securities
(437)
-
-
(8,415)
-
(8,852)
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
19,591
-
-
19,591
Derivatives
(6,720)
(5)
10,072
519
(7,550)
(3,684)
Foreign currency
8,249
-
11
-
-
8,260
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
786
476
-
490
-
1,752
Sales of properties
(38,397)
-
(120)
-
-
(38,517)
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$ 146,602
$ 27,336
$ 45,917
$ 45,541
$ (148,626)
$ 116,770
Realized losses on foreclosed property sales
38,397
-
-
-
-
38,397
Distributable Earnings (Loss) prior to realized commercial
$ 184,999
$ 27,336
$ 45,917
$ 45,541
$ (148,626)
$ 155,167
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per weighted average diluted
$ 0.39
$ 0.07
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ (0.39)
$ 0.31
Distributable Earnings (Loss) prior to realized commercial
$ 0.49
$ 0.07
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ (0.39)
$ 0.41
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the nine months ended September 30, 2026
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 978,607
$ 195,083
$ -
$ 7,798
$ -
$ 1,181,488
$ -
$ 1,181,488
Interest income from investment securities
46,390
2,955
-
68,309
-
117,654
(99,058)
18,596
Servicing fees
290
-
-
108,994
-
109,284
(14,281)
95,003
Rental income
54,611
-
193,010
10,752
-
258,373
-
258,373
Other revenues
6,430
4,715
936
4,056
2,380
18,517
-
18,517
Total revenues
1,086,328
202,753
193,946
199,909
2,380
1,685,316
(113,339)
1,571,977
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
358
-
-
-
96,423
96,781
-
96,781
Interest expense
482,743
114,131
88,985
23,667
323,700
1,033,226
(598)
1,032,628
General and administrative
46,299
17,523
23,860
64,344
12,896
164,922
-
164,922
Costs of rental operations
46,022
-
22,254
8,637
-
76,913
-
76,913
Depreciation and amortization
13,561
29
87,968
3,276
754
105,588
-
105,588
Credit loss provision (reversal), net
367,226
(827)
-
-
-
366,399
-
366,399
Other expense
248
932
360
38
-
1,578
-
1,578
Total costs and expenses
956,457
131,788
223,427
99,962
433,773
1,845,407
(598)
1,844,809
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
-
-
-
-
-
-
99,233
99,233
Change in fair value of servicing rights
-
-
-
2,844
-
2,844
1,047
3,891
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
(257)
-
-
(13,304)
-
(13,561)
13,468
(93)
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
(155,053)
-
-
20,686
-
(134,367)
-
(134,367)
Income from affordable housing fund investments
-
-
40,453
-
-
40,453
-
40,453
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
786
5,168
-
1,089
-
7,043
(1,007)
6,036
(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
(11,282)
-
641
2,264
-
(8,377)
-
(8,377)
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
122,555
3,909
25,422
2,040
(142,987)
10,939
-
10,939
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
(12,314)
-
49
-
-
(12,265)
-
(12,265)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(31)
(304)
-
(867)
(1,202)
-
(1,202)
Other (loss) income, net
(40,035)
51
(967)
7
-
(40,944)
-
(40,944)
Total other (loss) income
(95,600)
9,097
65,294
15,626
(143,854)
(149,437)
112,741
(36,696)
Income (loss) before income taxes
34,271
80,062
35,813
115,573
(575,247)
(309,528)
-
(309,528)
Income tax benefit (provision)
16,611
(412)
6
(15,415)
-
790
-
790
Net income (loss)
50,882
79,650
35,819
100,158
(575,247)
(308,738)
-
(308,738)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(10)
-
(21,164)
(1,361)
-
(22,535)
-
(22,535)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property
$ 50,872
$ 79,650
$ 14,655
$ 98,797
$ (575,247)
$ (331,273)
$ -
$ (331,273)
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings Prior to Realized Commercial Lending Gains and Losses
For the nine months ended September 30, 2026
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 50,872
$ 79,650
$ 14,655
$ 98,797
$ (575,247)
$ (331,273)
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
-
-
13,886
-
-
13,886
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
-
-
(3,317)
(7,900)
-
(11,217)
Non-cash equity compensation expense
8,282
2,337
3,740
4,341
19,687
38,387
Management incentive fee
-
-
-
-
5,567
5,567
Depreciation and amortization
13,670
-
89,443
3,396
-
106,509
Straight-line rent adjustment
-
-
(5,210)
228
-
(4,982)
Interest income adjustment for loans and securities
14,307
-
-
31,269
-
45,576
Consolidated income tax (benefit) provision associated with fair
(16,611)
412
(6)
15,415
-
(790)
Other non-cash items
10
446
(246)
(1,219)
-
(1,009)
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
155,053
-
-
(20,686)
-
134,367
Credit loss provision (reversal), net
367,226
(827)
-
-
-
366,399
Securities
257
-
-
13,304
-
13,561
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
(40,453)
-
-
(40,453)
Derivatives
(122,555)
(3,909)
(25,422)
(2,040)
142,987
(10,939)
Foreign currency
12,314
-
(49)
-
-
12,265
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
(786)
(5,168)
-
(1,089)
-
(7,043)
Sales of properties
11,207
-
(641)
(2,264)
-
8,302
Unrealized impairment of properties
32,163
-
-
-
-
32,163
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
(1,537)
-
-
22,358
-
20,821
Securities
(574)
-
-
(14,351)
-
(14,925)
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
56,620
-
-
56,620
Derivatives
14,485
274
6,748
2,445
(13,274)
10,678
Foreign currency
9,191
-
49
-
-
9,240
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
786
3,133
-
1,395
-
5,314
Sales of properties
(43,150)
-
(255)
1,928
-
(41,477)
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$ 504,610
$ 76,348
$ 109,542
$ 145,327
$ (420,280)
$ 415,547
Realized losses on foreclosed property sales
43,150
-
-
-
-
43,150
Distributable Earnings (Loss) prior to realized commercial
$ 547,760
$ 76,348
$ 109,542
$ 145,327
$ (420,280)
$ 458,697
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per weighted average diluted
$ 1.32
$ 0.20
$ 0.29
$ 0.38
$ (1.10)
$ 1.09
Distributable Earnings (Loss) prior to realized commercial
$ 1.44
$ 0.20
$ 0.29
$ 0.38
$ (1.10)
$ 1.21
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of September 30, 2026
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 18,143
$ 145,463
$ 101,493
$ 8,922
$ 117,914
$ 391,935
$ -
$ 391,935
Restricted cash
184,359
54,211
2,557
201
79,486
320,814
-
320,814
Loans held-for-investment, net
17,072,140
2,896,938
-
-
-
19,969,078
-
19,969,078
Loans held-for-sale
1,990,315
-
-
65,323
-
2,055,638
-
2,055,638
Investment securities
649,301
120,927
-
1,247,455
-
2,017,683
(1,521,580)
496,103
Properties, net
876,502
-
2,961,467
31,354
-
3,869,323
-
3,869,323
Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund
-
-
1,677,329
-
-
1,677,329
-
1,677,329
Investments in unconsolidated entities
8,514
63,165
-
33,398
-
105,077
(15,224)
89,853
Goodwill
-
119,409
-
140,437
-
259,846
-
259,846
Intangible assets, net
2,375
-
397,210
71,793
-
471,378
(36,207)
435,171
Derivative assets
107,398
-
1,947
1,852
-
111,197
-
111,197
Accrued interest receivable
208,648
5,374
42
245
1,528
215,837
-
215,837
Other assets
202,168
13,839
119,003
(25,646)
54,846
364,210
-
364,210
VIE assets, at fair value
-
-
-
-
-
-
27,698,776
27,698,776
Total Assets
$ 21,319,863
$ 3,419,326
$ 5,261,048
$ 1,575,334
$ 253,774
$ 31,829,345
$ 26,125,765
$ 57,955,110
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$ 292,575
$ 32,076
$ 122,330
$ 44,852
$ 136,669
$ 628,502
$ -
$ 628,502
Related-party payable
-
-
-
-
27,436
27,436
-
27,436
Dividends payable
-
-
-
-
177,717
177,717
-
177,717
Derivative liabilities
54,250
-
-
-
70,366
124,616
-
124,616
Secured financing agreements, net
11,052,618
690,771
545,906
590,343
2,488,716
15,368,354
(19,542)
15,348,812
Securitized financing, net
977,302
1,810,950
1,712,534
-
-
4,500,786
-
4,500,786
Unsecured senior notes, net
-
-
-
-
4,481,280
4,481,280
-
4,481,280
VIE liabilities, at fair value
-
-
-
-
-
-
26,145,307
26,145,307
Total Liabilities
12,376,745
2,533,797
2,380,770
635,195
7,382,184
25,308,691
26,125,765
51,434,456
Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests
-
-
359,225
-
-
359,225
-
359,225
Permanent Equity:
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
-
-
-
-
3,799
3,799
-
3,799
Additional paid-in capital
2,152,617
451,876
223,135
(1,037,681)
5,213,142
7,003,089
-
7,003,089
Treasury stock
-
-
-
-
(275,730)
(275,730)
-
(275,730)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
6,782,954
433,653
2,092,093
1,857,994
(12,069,621)
(902,927)
-
(902,927)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
7,429
-
-
-
-
7,429
-
7,429
Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
8,943,000
885,529
2,315,228
820,313
(7,128,410)
5,835,660
-
5,835,660
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
118
-
205,825
119,826
-
325,769
-
325,769
Total Permanent Equity
8,943,118
885,529
2,521,053
940,139
(7,128,410)
6,161,429
-
6,161,429
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 21,319,863
$ 3,419,326
$ 5,261,048
$ 1,575,334
$ 253,774
$ 31,829,345
$ 26,125,765
$ 57,955,110
SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.