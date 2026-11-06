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WKN: A0N9JF | ISIN: US85571B1052 | Ticker-Symbol: VSP
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 19:13
11,310 Euro
-1,44 % -0,165
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
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STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
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11,57511,88013:41
11,62011,78513:31
PR Newswire
06.11.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

- Quarterly GAAP Loss of $1.08, Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.31 and DE Prior to Realized Commercial Lending Gains and Losses of $0.41 per Diluted Share -

- Invested $3.2 Billion in the Quarter and $8.2 Billion in the 9 Months -

- Investments include $2.4 Billion in Commercial Lending, Highest in Four Years, Bringing Portfolio to a Record $17.8 Billion -

- Repurchased $108 Million of Common Shares in the Quarter -

- Fitch Reaffirmed their Highest Rating for LNR's Commercial Special Servicer (CSS1) -

-Dividend of $0.48 per Share -

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company reported a third quarter GAAP net loss of $389.7 million, inclusive of a $336.6 million credit loss provision and $32.2 million of non-cash property impairments, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $116.8 million. Distributable Earnings prior to realized commercial lending gains and losses (also a non-GAAP financial measure) was $155.2 million. See definitions and reconciliation tables below.

"The third quarter of the year was somewhat historic. Interest rates skyrocketed and the forward yield curve moved sharply higher. Though the real estate markets continued their healing, bolstered by a meaningful collapse in most all major asset classes, the rise in rates sent a bit of a shock wave through the property sector and related rate sensitive sectors. We held steady and continued to make meaningful investments in the quarter while continuing to resolve our underperforming assets and loans. Through the first 9 months of the year, we have deployed $8.2 billion into our various business lines at very attractive risk adjusted returns. In addition, we still expect to resolve almost half of the underperforming assets we started the year with. Although our borrowers are feeling the pain of higher interest costs, our balance sheet and liquidity remain very strong," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"We took advantage of favorable market conditions earlier this year, before the significant rate rise, to proactively refinance and extend our corporate debt. We completed approximately $2.1 billion of financing transactions at rates and spreads below those available today. We continue to be even more vigilant in the deployment of capital across our diversified businesses, including investing in our own shares, purchasing a record $108 million in the quarter, as we focus on the most attractive risk-adjusted returns," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.

To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-9039
International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13763256
The playback can be accessed through November 20, 2026.

Definitions of Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings Prior to Realized Commercial Lending Gains and Losses

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.

The Company believes it is also useful to present another non-GAAP financial measure, Distributable Earnings prior to realized commercial lending gains and losses. This measure adjusts Distributable Earnings to exclude realized gains and losses resulting from the disposition or resolution of commercial loans that were on nonaccrual or properties acquired through foreclosure held within the Company's Commercial and Residential Lending Segment. The Company believes this supplemental measure helps investors assess the earnings capacity of its existing investment portfolio and inform their assessment of future earnings and potential dividends by separately identifying the impact of realized commercial lending gains and losses arising from loan resolutions and dispositions of foreclosed real estate. Because these gains and losses remain an important component of the Company's overall economic performance and dividend coverage, they are included in Distributable Earnings. The Company's management and Board of Directors consider both measures when evaluating its performance and determining its dividend.

Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings prior to realized commercial lending gains and losses.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of September 30, 2026, the Company has successfully deployed $123 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $32 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended September 30, 2026

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Revenues:
















Interest income from loans

$ 341,142


$ 66,654


$ -


$ 1,466


$ -


$ 409,262


$ -


$ 409,262

Interest income from investment securities

15,409


2,090


-


22,206


-


39,705


(31,297)


8,408

Servicing fees

67


-


-


36,899


-


36,966


(6,650)


30,316

Rental income

18,498


-


68,340


3,710


-


90,548


-


90,548

Other revenues

2,417


1,768


117


2,129


888


7,319


-


7,319

Total revenues

377,533


70,512


68,457


66,410


888


583,800


(37,947)


545,853

Costs and expenses:
















Management fees

161


-


-


-


29,881


30,042


-


30,042

Interest expense

167,070


38,810


32,259


7,724


113,482


359,345


(200)


359,145

General and administrative

14,528


5,590


7,067


18,755


3,955


49,895


-


49,895

Costs of rental operations

16,645


-


7,740


3,081


-


27,466


-


27,466

Depreciation and amortization

4,544


10


30,753


1,044


251


36,602


-


36,602

Credit loss provision (reversal), net

336,824


(212)


-


-


-


336,612


-


336,612

Other expense (reversal), net

83


33


61


(203)


-


(26)


-


(26)

Total costs and expenses

539,855


44,231


77,880


30,401


147,569


839,936


(200)


839,736

Other income (loss):
















Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs

-


-


-


-


-


-


33,644


33,644

Change in fair value of servicing rights

-


-


-


822


-


822


1,862


2,684

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

879


-


-


(3,666)


-


(2,787)


2,657


(130)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

(121,362)


-


-


(276)


-


(121,638)


-


(121,638)

Income from affordable housing fund investments

-


-


23,060


-


-


23,060


-


23,060

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

786


1,648


-


484


-


2,918


(416)


2,502

(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

(11,580)


-


145


-


-


(11,435)


-


(11,435)

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

84,663


3,470


14,792


815


(87,314)


16,426


-


16,426

Foreign currency (loss) gain, net

(480)


-


11


-


-


(469)


-


(469)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


-


(867)


(867)


-


(867)

Other (loss) income, net

(34,563)


-


434


1


-


(34,128)


-


(34,128)

Total other (loss) income

(81,657)


5,118


38,442


(1,820)


(88,181)


(128,098)


37,747


(90,351)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(243,979)


31,399


29,019


34,189


(234,862)


(384,234)


-


(384,234)

Income tax benefit (provision)

7,419


(267)


(19)


(4,064)


-


3,069


-


3,069

Net (loss) income

(236,560)


31,132


29,000


30,125


(234,862)


(381,165)


-


(381,165)

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(3)


-


(9,012)


472


-


(8,543)


-


(8,543)

Net (loss) income attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ (236,563)


$ 31,132


$ 19,988


$ 30,597


$ (234,862)


$ (389,708)


$ -


$ (389,708)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings Prior to Realized Commercial Lending Gains and Losses

For the three months ended September 30, 2026

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Total

Net (loss) income attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

(236,563)


31,132


19,988


30,597


(234,862)


$ (389,708)

Add / (Deduct):












Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units

-


-


4,628


-


-


4,628

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses

-


-


714


(929)


-


(215)

Non-cash equity compensation expense

2,613


797


(269)


1,467


6,472


11,080

Depreciation and amortization

4,580


-


31,237


1,083


-


36,900

Straight-line rent adjustment

-


-


(1,864)


57


-


(1,807)

Interest income adjustment for loans and securities

4,558


-


-


13,207


-


17,765

Consolidated income tax (benefit) provision associated with fair
value adjustments

(7,419)


267


19


4,064


-


(3,069)

Other non-cash items

3


(1)


(82)


(406)


-


(486)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:












Loans

121,362


-


-


276


-


121,638

Credit loss provision (reversal), net

336,824


(212)


-


-


-


336,612

Securities

(879)


-


-


3,666


-


2,787

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


(23,060)


-


-


(23,060)

Derivatives

(84,663)


(3,470)


(14,792)


(815)


87,314


(16,426)

Foreign currency

480


-


(11)


-


-


469

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

(786)


(1,648)


-


(484)


-


(2,918)

Sales of properties

11,563


-


(145)


-


-


11,418

Unrealized impairment of properties

32,163


-


-


-


-


32,163

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:












Loans

(715)


-


-


1,164


-


449

Securities

(437)


-


-


(8,415)


-


(8,852)

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


19,591


-


-


19,591

Derivatives

(6,720)


(5)


10,072


519


(7,550)


(3,684)

Foreign currency

8,249


-


11


-


-


8,260

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

786


476


-


490


-


1,752

Sales of properties

(38,397)


-


(120)


-


-


(38,517)

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$ 146,602


$ 27,336


$ 45,917


$ 45,541


$ (148,626)


$ 116,770

Realized losses on foreclosed property sales

38,397


-


-


-


-


38,397

Distributable Earnings (Loss) prior to realized commercial
lending gains and losses

$ 184,999


$ 27,336


$ 45,917


$ 45,541


$ (148,626)


$ 155,167

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per weighted average diluted
share

$ 0.39


$ 0.07


$ 0.12


$ 0.12


$ (0.39)


$ 0.31

Distributable Earnings (Loss) prior to realized commercial
lending gains and losses per weighted average diluted share

$ 0.49


$ 0.07


$ 0.12


$ 0.12


$ (0.39)


$ 0.41

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Revenues:
















Interest income from loans

$ 978,607


$ 195,083


$ -


$ 7,798


$ -


$ 1,181,488


$ -


$ 1,181,488

Interest income from investment securities

46,390


2,955


-


68,309


-


117,654


(99,058)


18,596

Servicing fees

290


-


-


108,994


-


109,284


(14,281)


95,003

Rental income

54,611


-


193,010


10,752


-


258,373


-


258,373

Other revenues

6,430


4,715


936


4,056


2,380


18,517


-


18,517

Total revenues

1,086,328


202,753


193,946


199,909


2,380


1,685,316


(113,339)


1,571,977

Costs and expenses:
















Management fees

358


-


-


-


96,423


96,781


-


96,781

Interest expense

482,743


114,131


88,985


23,667


323,700


1,033,226


(598)


1,032,628

General and administrative

46,299


17,523


23,860


64,344


12,896


164,922


-


164,922

Costs of rental operations

46,022


-


22,254


8,637


-


76,913


-


76,913

Depreciation and amortization

13,561


29


87,968


3,276


754


105,588


-


105,588

Credit loss provision (reversal), net

367,226


(827)


-


-


-


366,399


-


366,399

Other expense

248


932


360


38


-


1,578


-


1,578

Total costs and expenses

956,457


131,788


223,427


99,962


433,773


1,845,407


(598)


1,844,809

Other income (loss):
















Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs

-


-


-


-


-


-


99,233


99,233

Change in fair value of servicing rights

-


-


-


2,844


-


2,844


1,047


3,891

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(257)


-


-


(13,304)


-


(13,561)


13,468


(93)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

(155,053)


-


-


20,686


-


(134,367)


-


(134,367)

Income from affordable housing fund investments

-


-


40,453


-


-


40,453


-


40,453

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

786


5,168


-


1,089


-


7,043


(1,007)


6,036

(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

(11,282)


-


641


2,264


-


(8,377)


-


(8,377)

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

122,555


3,909


25,422


2,040


(142,987)


10,939


-


10,939

Foreign currency (loss) gain, net

(12,314)


-


49


-


-


(12,265)


-


(12,265)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


(31)


(304)


-


(867)


(1,202)


-


(1,202)

Other (loss) income, net

(40,035)


51


(967)


7


-


(40,944)


-


(40,944)

Total other (loss) income

(95,600)


9,097


65,294


15,626


(143,854)


(149,437)


112,741


(36,696)

Income (loss) before income taxes

34,271


80,062


35,813


115,573


(575,247)


(309,528)


-


(309,528)

Income tax benefit (provision)

16,611


(412)


6


(15,415)


-


790


-


790

Net income (loss)

50,882


79,650


35,819


100,158


(575,247)


(308,738)


-


(308,738)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(10)


-


(21,164)


(1,361)


-


(22,535)


-


(22,535)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property
Trust, Inc.

$ 50,872


$ 79,650


$ 14,655


$ 98,797


$ (575,247)


$ (331,273)


$ -


$ (331,273)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings Prior to Realized Commercial Lending Gains and Losses

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 50,872


$ 79,650


$ 14,655


$ 98,797


$ (575,247)


$ (331,273)

Add / (Deduct):












Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units

-


-


13,886


-


-


13,886

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses

-


-


(3,317)


(7,900)


-


(11,217)

Non-cash equity compensation expense

8,282


2,337


3,740


4,341


19,687


38,387

Management incentive fee

-


-


-


-


5,567


5,567

Depreciation and amortization

13,670


-


89,443


3,396


-


106,509

Straight-line rent adjustment

-


-


(5,210)


228


-


(4,982)

Interest income adjustment for loans and securities

14,307


-


-


31,269


-


45,576

Consolidated income tax (benefit) provision associated with fair
value adjustments

(16,611)


412


(6)


15,415


-


(790)

Other non-cash items

10


446


(246)


(1,219)


-


(1,009)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:












Loans

155,053


-


-


(20,686)


-


134,367

Credit loss provision (reversal), net

367,226


(827)


-


-


-


366,399

Securities

257


-


-


13,304


-


13,561

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


(40,453)


-


-


(40,453)

Derivatives

(122,555)


(3,909)


(25,422)


(2,040)


142,987


(10,939)

Foreign currency

12,314


-


(49)


-


-


12,265

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

(786)


(5,168)


-


(1,089)


-


(7,043)

Sales of properties

11,207


-


(641)


(2,264)


-


8,302

Unrealized impairment of properties

32,163


-


-


-


-


32,163

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:












Loans

(1,537)


-


-


22,358


-


20,821

Securities

(574)


-


-


(14,351)


-


(14,925)

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


56,620


-


-


56,620

Derivatives

14,485


274


6,748


2,445


(13,274)


10,678

Foreign currency

9,191


-


49


-


-


9,240

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

786


3,133


-


1,395


-


5,314

Sales of properties

(43,150)


-


(255)


1,928


-


(41,477)

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$ 504,610


$ 76,348


$ 109,542


$ 145,327


$ (420,280)


$ 415,547

Realized losses on foreclosed property sales

43,150


-


-


-


-


43,150

Distributable Earnings (Loss) prior to realized commercial
lending gains and losses

$ 547,760


$ 76,348


$ 109,542


$ 145,327


$ (420,280)


$ 458,697

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per weighted average diluted
share

$ 1.32


$ 0.20


$ 0.29


$ 0.38


$ (1.10)


$ 1.09

Distributable Earnings (Loss) prior to realized commercial
lending gains and losses per weighted average diluted share

$ 1.44


$ 0.20


$ 0.29


$ 0.38


$ (1.10)


$ 1.21

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of September 30, 2026

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total


Assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 18,143


$ 145,463


$ 101,493


$ 8,922


$ 117,914


$ 391,935


$ -


$ 391,935


Restricted cash

184,359


54,211


2,557


201


79,486


320,814


-


320,814


Loans held-for-investment, net

17,072,140


2,896,938


-


-


-


19,969,078


-


19,969,078


Loans held-for-sale

1,990,315


-


-


65,323


-


2,055,638


-


2,055,638


Investment securities

649,301


120,927


-


1,247,455


-


2,017,683


(1,521,580)


496,103


Properties, net

876,502


-


2,961,467


31,354


-


3,869,323


-


3,869,323


Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund

-


-


1,677,329


-


-


1,677,329


-


1,677,329


Investments in unconsolidated entities

8,514


63,165


-


33,398


-


105,077


(15,224)


89,853


Goodwill

-


119,409


-


140,437


-


259,846


-


259,846


Intangible assets, net

2,375


-


397,210


71,793


-


471,378


(36,207)


435,171


Derivative assets

107,398


-


1,947


1,852


-


111,197


-


111,197


Accrued interest receivable

208,648


5,374


42


245


1,528


215,837


-


215,837


Other assets

202,168


13,839


119,003


(25,646)


54,846


364,210


-


364,210


VIE assets, at fair value

-


-


-


-


-


-


27,698,776


27,698,776


Total Assets

$ 21,319,863


$ 3,419,326


$ 5,261,048


$ 1,575,334


$ 253,774


$ 31,829,345


$ 26,125,765


$ 57,955,110


Liabilities and Equity

















Liabilities:

















Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$ 292,575


$ 32,076


$ 122,330


$ 44,852


$ 136,669


$ 628,502


$ -


$ 628,502


Related-party payable

-


-


-


-


27,436


27,436


-


27,436


Dividends payable

-


-


-


-


177,717


177,717


-


177,717


Derivative liabilities

54,250


-


-


-


70,366


124,616


-


124,616


Secured financing agreements, net

11,052,618


690,771


545,906


590,343


2,488,716


15,368,354


(19,542)


15,348,812


Securitized financing, net

977,302


1,810,950


1,712,534


-


-


4,500,786


-


4,500,786


Unsecured senior notes, net

-


-


-


-


4,481,280


4,481,280


-


4,481,280


VIE liabilities, at fair value

-


-


-


-


-


-


26,145,307


26,145,307


Total Liabilities

12,376,745


2,533,797


2,380,770


635,195


7,382,184


25,308,691


26,125,765


51,434,456


Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests

-


-


359,225


-


-


359,225


-


359,225


Permanent Equity:

















Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:

















Common stock

-


-


-


-


3,799


3,799


-


3,799


Additional paid-in capital

2,152,617


451,876


223,135


(1,037,681)


5,213,142


7,003,089


-


7,003,089


Treasury stock

-


-


-


-


(275,730)


(275,730)


-


(275,730)


Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

6,782,954


433,653


2,092,093


1,857,994


(12,069,621)


(902,927)


-


(902,927)


Accumulated other comprehensive income

7,429


-


-


-


-


7,429


-


7,429


Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

8,943,000


885,529


2,315,228


820,313


(7,128,410)


5,835,660


-


5,835,660


Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

118


-


205,825


119,826


-


325,769


-


325,769


Total Permanent Equity

8,943,118


885,529


2,521,053


940,139


(7,128,410)


6,161,429


-


6,161,429


Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 21,319,863


$ 3,419,326


$ 5,261,048


$ 1,575,334


$ 253,774


$ 31,829,345


$ 26,125,765


$ 57,955,110


SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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