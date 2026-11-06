Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti") (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye's leading mobility super app, will announce its financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 ("2026 Third Quarter Results") before the U.S. markets open on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Marti's management will host an analyst and investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its 2026 Third Quarter Results at 4:30 p.m. Istanbul 1:30 p.m. London 8:30 a.m. New York time on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Live webcast can be accessed via:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=FWRLfDqs

Participant Dial-In: +1 877-485-3103 +1 201-689-8890

A replay will be available on the Marti Investor Relations website https://ir.marti.tech/ following the call.

Marti's 2026 Third Quarter Results presentation will be available on the Marti Investor Relations website https://ir.marti.tech/ on November 9, 2026.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering a wide variety of transportation services. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers; offers delivery services; and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261106943574/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Marti Technologies, Inc.

Turgut Yilmaz

investor.relations@marti.tech

Media Contact

EFG Media Relations

Edwina Frawley-Gangahar

edwina@efgmediarelations.com