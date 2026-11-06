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FG

WKN: A3DT74 | ISIN: US30190A1043 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.11.26 | 21:59
21,670 US-Dollar
-0,18 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.11.2026 13:30 Uhr
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F&G Annuities & Life, Inc.: F&G Annuities & Life Announces New Three-Year $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) (F&G or the Company) a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new three-year stock repurchase program, effective November 5, 2026, under which the Company may repurchase up to $100 million of F&G common stock. Purchases may be made from time to time by the Company in the open market at prevailing market prices or in privately negotiated transactions through November 30, 2029.

The Company's existing stock repurchase authorization permits aggregate repurchases of up to $100 million, of which approximately $12 million remains available as of November 5, 2026. That authorization is scheduled to expire on March 31, 2029.

About F&G

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "could", "seeks", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates" or other comparable terms. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and other factors, including prevailing interest and unemployment rate levels and stock and credit market performance; consumer spending; government spending; the volatility and strength of the capital markets; investor and consumer confidence; foreign currency exchange rates; commodity prices; inflation levels; changes in trade policy; tariffs and trade sanctions on goods; trade wars; supply chain disruptions; natural disasters, public health crises, international tensions and conflicts, geopolitical events, terrorist acts, labor strikes, political crisis, accidents and other events; concentration in certain states for distribution of our products; the impact of interest rate fluctuations; equity market volatility or disruption; the impact of credit risk of our counterparties; changes in our assumptions and estimates regarding amortization of our deferred acquisition costs, deferred sales inducements and value of business acquired balances; regulatory changes or actions, including those relating to regulation of financial services affecting (among other things) underwriting of insurance products and regulation of the sale, underwriting and pricing of products and minimum capitalization and statutory reserve requirements for insurance companies, or the ability of our insurance subsidiaries to make cash distributions to us; and other factors discussed in "Risk Factors" and other sections of F&G's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Contact:
Lisa Foxworthy-Parker
SVP of Investor & External Relations
Investor.relations@fglife.com
515.330.3307

SOURCE F&G Annuities & Life, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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