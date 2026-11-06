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AM

WKN: A2QNUN | ISIN: US0207641061 | Ticker-Symbol: 7K6
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 13:02
132,00 Euro
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ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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133,00137,0015:08
133,00137,0014:40
PR Newswire
06.11.2026 13:30 Uhr
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ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.: Alpha Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2026

  • Reports net loss of $9.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $29.4 million for third quarter
  • Announces sales commitments to domestic customers for shipment in 2027
  • Issues 2027 operational guidance
  • Provides update on stacker reclaimer equipment damage at Dominion Terminal Associates

BRISTOL, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2026.


(millions, except per share)


Three months ended


Sep. 30, 2026

Jun. 30, 2026

Sep. 30, 2025

Net loss

($9.3)

($12.3)

($5.5)

Net loss per diluted share

($0.73)

($0.96)

($0.42)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$29.4

$25.6

$41.7

Operating cash flow

$46.9

$39.9

$50.6

Capital expenditures

($33.8)

($45.1)

($25.1)

Tons of coal sold

3.9

3.5

3.9

____________________

1. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA is included in

tables accompanying the financial schedules.

"Our third quarter volumes improved as compared to the first two quarters of the year, but cost pressures continue to influence our financial results," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's chief executive officer. "We remain committed to managing these cost challenges and continually evaluating the portfolio against the needs of the metallurgical coal market. Our 2027 operational guidance reflects our current expectations of the coming calendar year, and these estimates incorporate our analysis of potential financial impact and 2027 terminal capabilities following the June storm damage to a stacker reclaimer at Dominion Terminal Associates (DTA) in Newport News. Terminal leaders have worked diligently to keep operations moving, and conversations with DTA's insurance provider continue to progress positively to address the equipment damage caused by the high-wind storm. Despite what is expected to be a lengthy timeline for replacing the damaged equipment, we do not anticipate significant capital outlays in association with the replacement process. Additionally, we are confident in our plans to minimize the disruption to our sales and logistics processes by also utilizing our throughput capacity at other Hampton Roads terminals while work is underway to replace the damaged machinery at DTA. As evidenced by our more normalized third quarter shipment volumes, we are optimistic about the ability to continue providing excellent customer service in 2027 and beyond."

Eidson added: "Today we are pleased to announce the results of our 2027 domestic sales negotiations, with 3.5 million tons committed to domestic customers for shipment next year. These commitments provide a solid foundation on which we will build our seaborne sales for 2027."

Financial Performance

Alpha reported a net loss of $9.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the third quarter, as compared to net loss of $12.3 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in the second quarter.

Total Adjusted EBITDA was $29.4 million for the third quarter, compared to $25.6 million in the second quarter.

Coal Revenues


(millions)


Three months ended


Sep. 30, 2026

Jun. 30, 2026

Met segment

$560.6

$491.5

Met segment (excl. freight & handling)(1)

$474.1

$421.3



Tons Sold

(millions)


Three months ended


Sep. 30, 2026

Jun. 30, 2026

Met segment

3.9

3.5

____________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under

"Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization(1)


(per ton)


Three months ended


Sep. 30, 2026

Jun. 30, 2026

Met segment

$121.09

$118.71

____________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under

"Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Third quarter net realized pricing for the Met segment was $121.09 per ton.

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the third quarter by pricing mechanism.


(in millions, except per ton data)

Met Segment Sales

Three months ended Sep. 30, 2026


Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Realization/ton(1)

% of Met Tons

Sold

Domestic

1.0

$133.3

$136.17

27 %

Export - Australian indexed

0.8

$120.4

$150.46

22 %

Export - other pricing mechanisms

1.8

$196.7

$107.03

51 %

Total Met coal revenues

3.6

$450.4

$124.52

100 %

Thermal coal revenues

0.3

$23.7

$79.44


Total Met segment coal revenues

(excl. freight & handling)(1)

3.9

$474.1

$121.09


____________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

and "Results of Operations."

Cost of Coal Sales


(in millions, except per ton data)


Three months ended


Sep. 30, 2026

Jun. 30, 2026

Met segment

$509.7

$443.7

Met segment (excl. freight & handling/idle)(1)

$418.6

$365.8


(per ton)

Met segment(1)

$106.93

$103.07

____________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and

reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Alpha's Met segment cost of coal sales increased to an average of $106.93 per ton in the third quarter, compared to $103.07 per ton in the second quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter increased to $46.9 million as compared to $39.9 million in the second quarter. Capital expenditures for the third quarter were $33.8 million compared to $45.1 million for the second quarter.

As of September 30, 2026, the company had total liquidity of $443.4 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $334.1 million and $184.3 million of unused availability under the asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL), partially offset by a minimum required liquidity of $75.0 million as required by the ABL. As of September 30, 2026, the company had no amounts borrowed and $40.7 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of September 30, 2026, was $10.6 million.

Share Repurchase Program

As previously announced, Alpha's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $1.5 billion for the repurchase of the company's common stock. As of October 31, 2026, the company had acquired approximately 7.1 million shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $1.2 billion, or approximately $166.31 per share. The number of common stock shares outstanding as of October 31, 2026 was 12,662,046, not including the potential effect of unvested equity awards.

The timing and amount of share repurchases will be based on various factors, including but not limited to market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.

2027 Domestic Sales Commitments

Alpha has committed approximately 3.5 million tons of metallurgical coal to domestic customers for shipment in the 2027 calendar year at an average price of $135.48 per ton.

Issuance of 2027 Operational Guidance

The company is issuing operational guidance for the 2027 calendar year. For sales volumes, Alpha expects to ship between 13.1 million and 14.1 million metallurgical tons, as well as another 1.2 million to 1.6 million tons of incidental thermal coal, bringing total 2027 shipment expectations to a range of 14.3 million to 15.7 million tons for the year.

Alpha projects 2027 cost of coal sales of between $104.00 and $110.00 per ton.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs are expected to be between $53 million and $59 million in 2027, excluding non-recurring expenses and non-cash stock compensation. Idle operations expense is expected to be between $25 million and $33 million. Alpha anticipates 2027 net cash interest income of $2 million to $4 million, and depreciation, depletion and amortization of $148 million to $162 million.

The company expects capital expenditures, including carryover, development and maintenance capital, in the range of $145 million to $165 million.

Contributions to equity affiliates are expected in the range of $28 million to $37 million, which include cash contributions for normal operations of Dominion Terminal Associates as well as Alpha's 2027 share of the investments in DTA's previously announced facility upgrade program.

The company expects a 2027 cash tax rate of between 0% and 5%.

2026 Operational Performance Update

As of October 29, 2026, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 87% of its metallurgical coal for 2026 at an average price of $126.69 per ton. At the midpoint of guidance, Alpha's thermal coal is fully committed for the year at an average price of $76.06 per ton.


2026 Guidance

2027 Guidance

in millions of tons

Low

High


Low

High


Metallurgical

13.2

14.0


13.1

14.1


Thermal

1.0

1.4


1.2

1.6


Met segment - total shipments

14.2

15.4


14.3

15.7









Committed/Priced1,2,3

Committed

Volume

(in millions of

tons)

Average

Price

Committed

Volume

(in millions of

tons)

Average

Price

Metallurgical - domestic


3.7

$135.98


3.5

$135.48

Metallurgical - export


8.1

$122.49


0.1

$100.32

Metallurgical total

87 %

11.8

$126.69

26 %

3.6

$134.46

Thermal

100 %

1.3

$76.06

80 %

1.1

$78.47

Met segment

89 %

13.1

$121.45

31 %

4.7

$121.18








Committed/Unpriced1,3

Committed



Committed



Metallurgical total

12 %



41 %



Thermal

- %



- %



Met segment

11 %



37 %










Costs per ton4

Low

High


Low

High


Met segment

$103.00

$107.00


$104.00

$110.00









in millions (except taxes)

Low

High


Low

High


SG&A5

$53

$59


$53

$59


Idle operations expense

$24

$32


$25

$33


Net cash interest income

$2

$6


$2

$4


DD&A

$160

$174


$148

$162


Capital expenditures

$148

$168


$145

$165


Capital contributions to

equity affiliates6

$35

$45


$28

$37


Cash tax rate

0 %

5 %


0 %

5 %


Notes:

1.

Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of October 29, 2026. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range.

2.

Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations.

3.

Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates.

4.

Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have varied historically and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results.

5.

Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses.

6.

Includes contributions to fund normal operations at our DTA export facility and expected capital investments related to the facility upgrades.

Conference Call

The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its third quarter results on November 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://alphametresources.com/investors. Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0832 (domestic toll-free) or 201-689-8433 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur. See Alpha's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton," "non-GAAP coal margin," and "non-GAAP coal margin per ton." In addition to net income (loss), we use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our reportable segment. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results, financial performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, this measure is not calculated identically by all companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it is a useful indicator of the financial performance of our coal operations. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues less non-GAAP cost of coal sales. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton is calculated as non-GAAP coal margin divided by tons sold. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate our operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments and other factors.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenues:








Coal revenues

$ 560,579


$ 525,203


$ 1,575,617


$ 1,603,545

Other revenues

1,666


1,575


4,471


5,464

Total revenues

562,245


526,778


1,580,088


1,609,009

Costs and expenses:








Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items

shown separately below)

509,656


461,635


1,427,708


1,446,172

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

35,486


43,899


111,456


132,631

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

5,249


5,503


15,678


16,625

Amortization of acquired intangibles

876


1,357


2,628


4,071

Selling, general and administrative

expenses (exclusive of depreciation,

depletion and amortization shown

separately above)

18,668


15,697


52,523


46,337

Other operating loss (income)

340


1,209


(943)


3,215

Total costs and expenses

570,275


529,300


1,609,050


1,649,051

Loss from operations

(8,030)


(2,522)


(28,962)


(40,042)

Other (expense) income:








Interest expense

(967)


(765)


(2,770)


(2,289)

Interest income

2,561


3,948


9,686


12,193

Equity loss in affiliates

(4,754)


(6,240)


(17,204)


(19,936)

Miscellaneous expense, net

(3,780)


(3,266)


(10,925)


(10,357)

Total other expense, net

(6,940)


(6,323)


(21,213)


(20,389)

Loss before income taxes

(14,970)


(8,845)


(50,175)


(60,431)

Income tax benefit

5,677


3,330


17,598


16,015

Net loss

$ (9,293)


$ (5,515)


$ (32,577)


$ (44,416)









Basic loss per common share

$ (0.73)


$ (0.42)


$ (2.56)


$ (3.41)

Diluted loss per common share

$ (0.73)


$ (0.42)


$ (2.56)


$ (3.41)









Weighted average shares - basic

12,683,945


13,015,413


12,732,145


13,040,138

Weighted average shares - diluted

12,683,945


13,015,413


12,732,145


13,040,138

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 334,111


$ 365,974

Short-term investments

-


49,582

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,987 and $2,519 as

of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

241,581


278,620

Inventories, net

252,852


193,000

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

27,366


31,132

Total current assets

855,910


918,308

Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of

$862,616 and $774,101 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively

633,092


621,866

Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of

$166,514 and $150,616 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively

404,165


416,944

Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $45,701 and $43,072

as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

31,824


34,452

Long-term restricted cash

129,202


126,911

Long-term restricted investments

34,528


34,356

Deferred income taxes

8,470


8,087

Other non-current assets

160,609


119,702

Total assets

$ 2,257,800


$ 2,280,626

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Current portion of long-term debt

$ 3,126


$ 3,575

Trade accounts payable

93,948


66,169

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

187,835


135,778

Total current liabilities

284,909


205,522

Long-term debt

7,441


9,841

Workers' compensation and black lung obligations

183,438


190,965

Pension obligations

67,108


87,317

Asset retirement obligations

200,994


204,745

Deferred income taxes

157


15,433

Other non-current liabilities

21,168


21,308

Total liabilities

765,215


735,131

Commitments and Contingencies




Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued

-


-

Common stock - par value $0.01, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,496,891 issued

and 12,667,855 outstanding at September 30, 2026 and 22,437,379 issued and

12,805,909 outstanding at December 31, 2025

225


224

Additional paid-in capital

864,382


852,030

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(53,473)


(60,433)

Treasury stock, at cost: 9,829,036 shares at September 30, 2026 and 9,631,470 shares

at December 31, 2025

(1,380,689)


(1,341,027)

Retained earnings

2,062,140


2,094,701

Total stockholders' equity

1,492,585


1,545,495

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,257,800


$ 2,280,626

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025

Operating activities:




Net loss

$ (32,577)


$ (44,416)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation, depletion and amortization

111,456


132,631

Amortization of acquired intangibles

2,628


4,071

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net

(2,087)


860

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

15,678


16,625

Employee benefit plans, net

20,045


19,369

Deferred tax benefit

(17,598)


(15,997)

Stock-based compensation

12,353


10,405

Equity loss in affiliates

17,204


19,936

Other, net

2,808


(1,165)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(14,124)


(16,359)

Net cash provided by operating activities

115,786


125,960

Investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(119,589)


(98,196)

Capital contributions to equity affiliates

(36,384)


(28,405)

Purchases of investment securities

(53,561)


(87,973)

Sales and maturities of investment securities

103,869


48,739

Other, net

2,213


143

Net cash used in investing activities

(103,452)


(165,692)

Financing activities:




Principal repayments of long-term debt

(2,100)


(2,387)

Common stock repurchases and related expenses

(39,734)


(25,153)

Other, net

(72)


(2,574)

Net cash used in financing activities

(41,906)


(30,114)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(29,572)


(69,846)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

492,885


604,161

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 463,313


$ 534,315





Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:




Accrued capital expenditures

$ 4,596


$ 11,559

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.


As of September 30,


2026


2025

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 334,111


$ 408,519

Long-term restricted cash

129,202


125,796

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

$ 463,313


$ 534,315

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended September 30,


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


2026


2025

Net loss

$ (9,293)


$ (12,252)


$ (5,515)


$ (32,577)


$ (44,416)

Interest expense

967


962


765


2,770


2,289

Interest income

(2,561)


(2,919)


(3,948)


(9,686)


(12,193)

Income tax benefit

(5,677)


(6,595)


(3,330)


(17,598)


(16,015)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

35,486


36,044


43,899


111,456


132,631

Non-cash stock compensation expense

4,381


4,236


2,950


12,353


10,405

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

5,249


5,214


5,503


15,678


16,625

Amortization of acquired intangibles

876


876


1,357


2,628


4,071

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 29,428


$ 25,566


$ 41,681


$ 85,024


$ 93,397

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

Coal revenues

$ 560,579


$ 491,505


$ 525,203

Less: freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(86,508)


(70,220)


(82,448)

Non-GAAP coal revenues

$ 474,071


$ 421,285


$ 442,755

Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton

$ 121.09


$ 118.71


$ 114.94







Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$ 509,656


$ 443,663


$ 461,635

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

35,218


35,750


43,582

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

5,249


5,214


5,503

Amortization of acquired intangibles

876


876


1,357

Total cost of coal sales

550,999


485,503


512,077

Less: freight and handling costs

(86,508)


(70,220)


(82,448)

Less: depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(35,218)


(35,750)


(43,582)

Less: accretion on asset retirement obligations

(5,249)


(5,214)


(5,503)

Less: amortization of acquired intangibles

(876)


(876)


(1,357)

Less: idled and closed mine costs

(4,531)


(7,654)


(4,517)

Non-GAAP cost of coal sales

$ 418,617


$ 365,789


$ 374,670

Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton

$ 106.93


$ 103.07


$ 97.27







GAAP coal margin

$ 9,580


$ 6,002


$ 13,126

GAAP coal margin per ton

$ 2.45


$ 1.69


$ 3.41







Non-GAAP coal margin

$ 55,454


$ 55,496


$ 68,085

Non-GAAP coal margin per ton

$ 14.16


$ 15.64


$ 17.68







Tons sold

3,915


3,549


3,852


(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to

selling, general and administrative functions.


Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

Coal revenues

$ 1,575,617


$ 1,603,545

Less: freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(232,942)


(250,961)

Non-GAAP coal revenues

$ 1,342,675


$ 1,352,584

Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton

$ 121.40


$ 117.66





Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$ 1,427,708


$ 1,446,172

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

110,574


131,678

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

15,678


16,625

Amortization of acquired intangibles

2,628


4,071

Total cost of coal sales

1,556,588


1,598,546

Less: freight and handling costs

(232,942)


(250,961)

Less: depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(110,574)


(131,678)

Less: accretion on asset retirement obligations

(15,678)


(16,625)

Less: amortization of acquired intangibles

(2,628)


(4,071)

Less: idled and closed mine costs

(22,057)


(17,028)

Non-GAAP cost of coal sales

$ 1,172,709


$ 1,178,183

Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton

$ 106.03


$ 102.49





GAAP coal margin

$ 19,029


$ 4,999

GAAP coal margin per ton

$ 1.72


$ 0.43





Non-GAAP coal margin

$ 169,966


$ 174,401

Non-GAAP coal margin per ton

$ 15.37


$ 15.17





Tons sold

11,060


11,496


(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to

selling, general and administrative functions.


Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Tons Sold


Coal Revenues


Non-GAAP

Coal sales

realization per

ton


% of Met Tons

Sold

Domestic

979


$ 133,312


$ 136.17


27 %

Export - Australian indexed

800


120,370


$ 150.46


22 %

Export - other pricing mechanisms

1,838


196,715


$ 107.03


51 %

Total Met segment - met coal

3,617


450,397


$ 124.52


100 %

Met segment - thermal coal

298


23,674


$ 79.44



Non-GAAP coal revenues

3,915


474,071


$ 121.09



Add: freight and handling fulfillment revenues

-


86,508





Coal revenues

3,915


$ 560,579







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Tons Sold


Coal Revenues


Non-GAAP

Coal sales

realization per

ton


% of Met Tons

Sold

Domestic

2,716


$ 369,194


$ 135.93


27 %

Export - Australian indexed

2,605


381,233


$ 146.35


26 %

Export - other pricing mechanisms

4,754


516,559


$ 108.66


47 %

Total Met segment - met coal

10,075


1,266,986


$ 125.76


100 %

Met segment - thermal coal

985


75,689


$ 76.84



Non-GAAP coal revenues

11,060


1,342,675


$ 121.40



Add: freight and handling fulfillment revenues

-


232,942





Coal revenues

11,060


$ 1,575,617





INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT: EMILY O'QUINN
InvestorRelations@AlphaMetResources.com
CorporateCommunications@AlphaMetResources.com
(423) 573-0369

SOURCE ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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