ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.: Alpha Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2026

Reports net loss of $9.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $29.4 million for third quarter

Announces sales commitments to domestic customers for shipment in 2027

Issues 2027 operational guidance

Provides update on stacker reclaimer equipment damage at Dominion Terminal Associates

BRISTOL, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2026.



(millions, except per share)

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Sep. 30, 2025 Net loss ($9.3) ($12.3) ($5.5) Net loss per diluted share ($0.73) ($0.96) ($0.42) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $29.4 $25.6 $41.7 Operating cash flow $46.9 $39.9 $50.6 Capital expenditures ($33.8) ($45.1) ($25.1) Tons of coal sold 3.9 3.5 3.9 ____________________ 1. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.

"Our third quarter volumes improved as compared to the first two quarters of the year, but cost pressures continue to influence our financial results," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's chief executive officer. "We remain committed to managing these cost challenges and continually evaluating the portfolio against the needs of the metallurgical coal market. Our 2027 operational guidance reflects our current expectations of the coming calendar year, and these estimates incorporate our analysis of potential financial impact and 2027 terminal capabilities following the June storm damage to a stacker reclaimer at Dominion Terminal Associates (DTA) in Newport News. Terminal leaders have worked diligently to keep operations moving, and conversations with DTA's insurance provider continue to progress positively to address the equipment damage caused by the high-wind storm. Despite what is expected to be a lengthy timeline for replacing the damaged equipment, we do not anticipate significant capital outlays in association with the replacement process. Additionally, we are confident in our plans to minimize the disruption to our sales and logistics processes by also utilizing our throughput capacity at other Hampton Roads terminals while work is underway to replace the damaged machinery at DTA. As evidenced by our more normalized third quarter shipment volumes, we are optimistic about the ability to continue providing excellent customer service in 2027 and beyond."

Eidson added: "Today we are pleased to announce the results of our 2027 domestic sales negotiations, with 3.5 million tons committed to domestic customers for shipment next year. These commitments provide a solid foundation on which we will build our seaborne sales for 2027."

Financial Performance

Alpha reported a net loss of $9.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the third quarter, as compared to net loss of $12.3 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in the second quarter.

Total Adjusted EBITDA was $29.4 million for the third quarter, compared to $25.6 million in the second quarter.

Coal Revenues



(millions)

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Met segment $560.6 $491.5 Met segment (excl. freight & handling)(1) $474.1 $421.3



Tons Sold (millions)

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Met segment 3.9 3.5 ____________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization (1)



(per ton)

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Met segment $121.09 $118.71 ____________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Third quarter net realized pricing for the Met segment was $121.09 per ton.

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the third quarter by pricing mechanism.



(in millions, except per ton data) Met Segment Sales Three months ended Sep. 30, 2026

Tons Sold Coal Revenues Realization/ton(1) % of Met Tons Sold Domestic 1.0 $133.3 $136.17 27 % Export - Australian indexed 0.8 $120.4 $150.46 22 % Export - other pricing mechanisms 1.8 $196.7 $107.03 51 % Total Met coal revenues 3.6 $450.4 $124.52 100 % Thermal coal revenues 0.3 $23.7 $79.44

Total Met segment coal revenues (excl. freight & handling)(1) 3.9 $474.1 $121.09

____________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Cost of Coal Sales



(in millions, except per ton data)

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Met segment $509.7 $443.7 Met segment (excl. freight & handling/idle)(1) $418.6 $365.8

(per ton) Met segment(1) $106.93 $103.07 ____________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Alpha's Met segment cost of coal sales increased to an average of $106.93 per ton in the third quarter, compared to $103.07 per ton in the second quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter increased to $46.9 million as compared to $39.9 million in the second quarter. Capital expenditures for the third quarter were $33.8 million compared to $45.1 million for the second quarter.

As of September 30, 2026, the company had total liquidity of $443.4 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $334.1 million and $184.3 million of unused availability under the asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL), partially offset by a minimum required liquidity of $75.0 million as required by the ABL. As of September 30, 2026, the company had no amounts borrowed and $40.7 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of September 30, 2026, was $10.6 million.

Share Repurchase Program

As previously announced, Alpha's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $1.5 billion for the repurchase of the company's common stock. As of October 31, 2026, the company had acquired approximately 7.1 million shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $1.2 billion, or approximately $166.31 per share. The number of common stock shares outstanding as of October 31, 2026 was 12,662,046, not including the potential effect of unvested equity awards.

The timing and amount of share repurchases will be based on various factors, including but not limited to market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.

2027 Domestic Sales Commitments

Alpha has committed approximately 3.5 million tons of metallurgical coal to domestic customers for shipment in the 2027 calendar year at an average price of $135.48 per ton.

Issuance of 2027 Operational Guidance

The company is issuing operational guidance for the 2027 calendar year. For sales volumes, Alpha expects to ship between 13.1 million and 14.1 million metallurgical tons, as well as another 1.2 million to 1.6 million tons of incidental thermal coal, bringing total 2027 shipment expectations to a range of 14.3 million to 15.7 million tons for the year.

Alpha projects 2027 cost of coal sales of between $104.00 and $110.00 per ton.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs are expected to be between $53 million and $59 million in 2027, excluding non-recurring expenses and non-cash stock compensation. Idle operations expense is expected to be between $25 million and $33 million. Alpha anticipates 2027 net cash interest income of $2 million to $4 million, and depreciation, depletion and amortization of $148 million to $162 million.

The company expects capital expenditures, including carryover, development and maintenance capital, in the range of $145 million to $165 million.

Contributions to equity affiliates are expected in the range of $28 million to $37 million, which include cash contributions for normal operations of Dominion Terminal Associates as well as Alpha's 2027 share of the investments in DTA's previously announced facility upgrade program.

The company expects a 2027 cash tax rate of between 0% and 5%.

2026 Operational Performance Update

As of October 29, 2026, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 87% of its metallurgical coal for 2026 at an average price of $126.69 per ton. At the midpoint of guidance, Alpha's thermal coal is fully committed for the year at an average price of $76.06 per ton.



2026 Guidance 2027 Guidance in millions of tons Low High

Low High

Metallurgical 13.2 14.0

13.1 14.1

Thermal 1.0 1.4

1.2 1.6

Met segment - total shipments 14.2 15.4

14.3 15.7















Committed/Priced1,2,3 Committed Volume (in millions of tons) Average Price Committed Volume (in millions of tons) Average Price Metallurgical - domestic

3.7 $135.98

3.5 $135.48 Metallurgical - export

8.1 $122.49

0.1 $100.32 Metallurgical total 87 % 11.8 $126.69 26 % 3.6 $134.46 Thermal 100 % 1.3 $76.06 80 % 1.1 $78.47 Met segment 89 % 13.1 $121.45 31 % 4.7 $121.18













Committed/Unpriced1,3 Committed



Committed



Metallurgical total 12 %



41 %



Thermal - %



- %



Met segment 11 %



37 %

















Costs per ton4 Low High

Low High

Met segment $103.00 $107.00

$104.00 $110.00















in millions (except taxes) Low High

Low High

SG&A5 $53 $59

$53 $59

Idle operations expense $24 $32

$25 $33

Net cash interest income $2 $6

$2 $4

DD&A $160 $174

$148 $162

Capital expenditures $148 $168

$145 $165

Capital contributions to equity affiliates6 $35 $45

$28 $37

Cash tax rate 0 % 5 %

0 % 5 %



Notes: 1. Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of October 29, 2026. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range. 2. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations. 3. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates. 4. Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have varied historically and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. 5. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses. 6. Includes contributions to fund normal operations at our DTA export facility and expected capital investments related to the facility upgrades.

Conference Call

The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its third quarter results on November 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://alphametresources.com/investors . Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0832 (domestic toll-free) or 201-689-8433 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur. See Alpha's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton," "non-GAAP coal margin," and "non-GAAP coal margin per ton." In addition to net income (loss), we use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our reportable segment. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results, financial performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, this measure is not calculated identically by all companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it is a useful indicator of the financial performance of our coal operations. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues less non-GAAP cost of coal sales. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton is calculated as non-GAAP coal margin divided by tons sold. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate our operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments and other factors.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues:













Coal revenues $ 560,579

$ 525,203

$ 1,575,617

$ 1,603,545 Other revenues 1,666

1,575

4,471

5,464 Total revenues 562,245

526,778

1,580,088

1,609,009 Costs and expenses:













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 509,656

461,635

1,427,708

1,446,172 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 35,486

43,899

111,456

132,631 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,249

5,503

15,678

16,625 Amortization of acquired intangibles 876

1,357

2,628

4,071 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 18,668

15,697

52,523

46,337 Other operating loss (income) 340

1,209

(943)

3,215 Total costs and expenses 570,275

529,300

1,609,050

1,649,051 Loss from operations (8,030)

(2,522)

(28,962)

(40,042) Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (967)

(765)

(2,770)

(2,289) Interest income 2,561

3,948

9,686

12,193 Equity loss in affiliates (4,754)

(6,240)

(17,204)

(19,936) Miscellaneous expense, net (3,780)

(3,266)

(10,925)

(10,357) Total other expense, net (6,940)

(6,323)

(21,213)

(20,389) Loss before income taxes (14,970)

(8,845)

(50,175)

(60,431) Income tax benefit 5,677

3,330

17,598

16,015 Net loss $ (9,293)

$ (5,515)

$ (32,577)

$ (44,416)















Basic loss per common share $ (0.73)

$ (0.42)

$ (2.56)

$ (3.41) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.73)

$ (0.42)

$ (2.56)

$ (3.41)















Weighted average shares - basic 12,683,945

13,015,413

12,732,145

13,040,138 Weighted average shares - diluted 12,683,945

13,015,413

12,732,145

13,040,138

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 334,111

$ 365,974 Short-term investments -

49,582 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,987 and $2,519 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 241,581

278,620 Inventories, net 252,852

193,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,366

31,132 Total current assets 855,910

918,308 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $862,616 and $774,101 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 633,092

621,866 Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of $166,514 and $150,616 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 404,165

416,944 Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $45,701 and $43,072 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 31,824

34,452 Long-term restricted cash 129,202

126,911 Long-term restricted investments 34,528

34,356 Deferred income taxes 8,470

8,087 Other non-current assets 160,609

119,702 Total assets $ 2,257,800

$ 2,280,626 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,126

$ 3,575 Trade accounts payable 93,948

66,169 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 187,835

135,778 Total current liabilities 284,909

205,522 Long-term debt 7,441

9,841 Workers' compensation and black lung obligations 183,438

190,965 Pension obligations 67,108

87,317 Asset retirement obligations 200,994

204,745 Deferred income taxes 157

15,433 Other non-current liabilities 21,168

21,308 Total liabilities 765,215

735,131 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued -

- Common stock - par value $0.01, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,496,891 issued and 12,667,855 outstanding at September 30, 2026 and 22,437,379 issued and 12,805,909 outstanding at December 31, 2025 225

224 Additional paid-in capital 864,382

852,030 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (53,473)

(60,433) Treasury stock, at cost: 9,829,036 shares at September 30, 2026 and 9,631,470 shares at December 31, 2025 (1,380,689)

(1,341,027) Retained earnings 2,062,140

2,094,701 Total stockholders' equity 1,492,585

1,545,495 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,257,800

$ 2,280,626

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025 Operating activities:





Net loss $ (32,577)

$ (44,416) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 111,456

132,631 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,628

4,071 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (2,087)

860 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 15,678

16,625 Employee benefit plans, net 20,045

19,369 Deferred tax benefit (17,598)

(15,997) Stock-based compensation 12,353

10,405 Equity loss in affiliates 17,204

19,936 Other, net 2,808

(1,165) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (14,124)

(16,359) Net cash provided by operating activities 115,786

125,960 Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (119,589)

(98,196) Capital contributions to equity affiliates (36,384)

(28,405) Purchases of investment securities (53,561)

(87,973) Sales and maturities of investment securities 103,869

48,739 Other, net 2,213

143 Net cash used in investing activities (103,452)

(165,692) Financing activities:





Principal repayments of long-term debt (2,100)

(2,387) Common stock repurchases and related expenses (39,734)

(25,153) Other, net (72)

(2,574) Net cash used in financing activities (41,906)

(30,114) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (29,572)

(69,846) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 492,885

604,161 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 463,313

$ 534,315







Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:





Accrued capital expenditures $ 4,596

$ 11,559

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



As of September 30,

2026

2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 334,111

$ 408,519 Long-term restricted cash 129,202

125,796 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 463,313

$ 534,315

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended September 30,

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

2026

2025 Net loss $ (9,293)

$ (12,252)

$ (5,515)

$ (32,577)

$ (44,416) Interest expense 967

962

765

2,770

2,289 Interest income (2,561)

(2,919)

(3,948)

(9,686)

(12,193) Income tax benefit (5,677)

(6,595)

(3,330)

(17,598)

(16,015) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 35,486

36,044

43,899

111,456

132,631 Non-cash stock compensation expense 4,381

4,236

2,950

12,353

10,405 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,249

5,214

5,503

15,678

16,625 Amortization of acquired intangibles 876

876

1,357

2,628

4,071 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,428

$ 25,566

$ 41,681

$ 85,024

$ 93,397

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except for per ton data) September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 Coal revenues $ 560,579

$ 491,505

$ 525,203 Less: freight and handling fulfillment revenues (86,508)

(70,220)

(82,448) Non-GAAP coal revenues $ 474,071

$ 421,285

$ 442,755 Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton $ 121.09

$ 118.71

$ 114.94











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 509,656

$ 443,663

$ 461,635 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 35,218

35,750

43,582 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,249

5,214

5,503 Amortization of acquired intangibles 876

876

1,357 Total cost of coal sales 550,999

485,503

512,077 Less: freight and handling costs (86,508)

(70,220)

(82,448) Less: depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (35,218)

(35,750)

(43,582) Less: accretion on asset retirement obligations (5,249)

(5,214)

(5,503) Less: amortization of acquired intangibles (876)

(876)

(1,357) Less: idled and closed mine costs (4,531)

(7,654)

(4,517) Non-GAAP cost of coal sales $ 418,617

$ 365,789

$ 374,670 Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton $ 106.93

$ 103.07

$ 97.27











GAAP coal margin $ 9,580

$ 6,002

$ 13,126 GAAP coal margin per ton $ 2.45

$ 1.69

$ 3.41











Non-GAAP coal margin $ 55,454

$ 55,496

$ 68,085 Non-GAAP coal margin per ton $ 14.16

$ 15.64

$ 17.68











Tons sold 3,915

3,549

3,852

(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except for per ton data) September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 Coal revenues $ 1,575,617

$ 1,603,545 Less: freight and handling fulfillment revenues (232,942)

(250,961) Non-GAAP coal revenues $ 1,342,675

$ 1,352,584 Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton $ 121.40

$ 117.66







Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 1,427,708

$ 1,446,172 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 110,574

131,678 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 15,678

16,625 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,628

4,071 Total cost of coal sales 1,556,588

1,598,546 Less: freight and handling costs (232,942)

(250,961) Less: depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (110,574)

(131,678) Less: accretion on asset retirement obligations (15,678)

(16,625) Less: amortization of acquired intangibles (2,628)

(4,071) Less: idled and closed mine costs (22,057)

(17,028) Non-GAAP cost of coal sales $ 1,172,709

$ 1,178,183 Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton $ 106.03

$ 102.49







GAAP coal margin $ 19,029

$ 4,999 GAAP coal margin per ton $ 1.72

$ 0.43







Non-GAAP coal margin $ 169,966

$ 174,401 Non-GAAP coal margin per ton $ 15.37

$ 15.17







Tons sold 11,060

11,496

(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

% of Met Tons Sold Domestic 979

$ 133,312

$ 136.17

27 % Export - Australian indexed 800

120,370

$ 150.46

22 % Export - other pricing mechanisms 1,838

196,715

$ 107.03

51 % Total Met segment - met coal 3,617

450,397

$ 124.52

100 % Met segment - thermal coal 298

23,674

$ 79.44



Non-GAAP coal revenues 3,915

474,071

$ 121.09



Add: freight and handling fulfillment revenues -

86,508







Coal revenues 3,915

$ 560,579











Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

% of Met Tons Sold Domestic 2,716

$ 369,194

$ 135.93

27 % Export - Australian indexed 2,605

381,233

$ 146.35

26 % Export - other pricing mechanisms 4,754

516,559

$ 108.66

47 % Total Met segment - met coal 10,075

1,266,986

$ 125.76

100 % Met segment - thermal coal 985

75,689

$ 76.84



Non-GAAP coal revenues 11,060

1,342,675

$ 121.40



Add: freight and handling fulfillment revenues -

232,942







Coal revenues 11,060

$ 1,575,617









INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT: EMILY O'QUINN

InvestorRelations@AlphaMetResources.com

CorporateCommunications@AlphaMetResources.com

(423) 573-0369

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