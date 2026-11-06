Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.: TDS reports third quarter 2026 results

TDS Board authorizes incremental $250 million share repurchase plan
TDS Telecom updates guidance for 2026
CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on November 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) reported third quarter 2026 operating results.
"We continue to make progress as our teams execute our strategic objectives," said Walter Carlson, TDS President and CEO. "During the quarter, TDS Telecom expanded its marketable fiber service footprint by approximately 76,000 addresses and grew fiber net adds by approximately 17,000. Array increased the number of colocations sequentially, highlighting the value of our assets, and continues to improve profitability. Additionally, I'm pleased to report that following TDS' withdrawal of the offer to acquire the minority interest in Array, TDS was in the market, and has repurchased nearly 15 million shares in 2026, returning over $520 million to shareholders."
Highlights*
TDS
- Returning value to shareholders
- Repurchased approximately 6 million TDS shares in the quarter at an average price per share of $36.65
- Continued to be in the market following the end of the quarter, virtually exhausting the existing authorization
- TDS Board approved incremental $250 million share repurchase authorization
- Provides future flexibility for the organization
TDS Telecom
- Executing on fiber broadband strategy
- Delivered approximately 76,000 marketable fiber service addresses
- Grew fiber connections with approximately 17,000 residential fiber net additions
- Service revenue down 3%
- Residential fiber revenue growth of 14% more than offset by impacts of divestitures and continued legacy declines
- Updated 2026 Financial Guidance
- Revenues of $990 million to $1,010 million
- Adjusted OIBDA of $280 million to $300 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $290 million to $310 million
- Capital expenditures of approximately $750 million
Array
- Optimizing tower operations
- Site rental revenues grew 14% year over year
- Delivered consecutive quarter over quarter colocation growth
- Continuing to close pending sales of wireless spectrum
- Received regulatory approval for remaining pending transactions in October, closings remain subject to FCC finality and other customary closing conditions
- Reaffirming 2026 financial guidance
* Comparisons are 3Q'25 to 3Q'26 unless otherwise noted.
TDS reported total operating revenues from continuing operations of $306.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, versus $308.5 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $29.6 million and $0.26, respectively, for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $40.2 million and $0.33, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
Recent Development
On May 7, 2026, TDS delivered to the Array Board of Directors a letter setting forth a non-binding proposal to acquire all of the outstanding Array Common Shares that are not owned by TDS (the "Array Proposal"). On September 1, 2026, TDS announced that it is no longer pursuing the Array Proposal. For additional information, see TDS' Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 2, 2026.
2026 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2026 results for TDS Telecom and Array are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 6, 2026 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
TDS Telecom
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$1,000-$1,025
$990-$1,010
Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$300-$320
$280-$300
Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$310-$330
$290-$310
Capital expenditures
$625-$675
Approx. $750
Array
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$205-$215
Unchanged
Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$60-$75
Unchanged
Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$220-$235
Unchanged
Capital expenditures
$25-$35
Unchanged
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income (loss) before income taxes. In providing 2026 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
2026 Estimated Results
TDS
Telecom
Array
(Dollars in millions)
Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)
N/A
N/A
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
N/A
Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)
($40)-($20)
$775-$790
Add back:
Interest expense
-
45
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
330
50
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$290-$310
$870-$885
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
-
(585)
Short-term imputed spectrum lease income
-
(65)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$290-$310
$220-$235
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
-
145
Interest and dividend income
5
15
Other, net
5
-
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$280-$300
$60-$75
Actual Results
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026
Year Ended
December 31, 2025
TDS
Telecom
Array
TDS
Telecom
Array
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP)
$ (16)
$ 587
$ 28
$ 172
Add back:
Income tax expense (benefit)
(7)
138
10
(31)
Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)
$ (23)
$ 726
$ 38
$ 141
Add back:
Interest expense
-
29
(7)
28
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
222
40
300
48
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$ 199
$ 795
$ 331
$ 218
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
4
14
6
2
(Gain) loss on impairment of intangible assets
-
-
1
48
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
7
6
15
2
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
1
-
(23)
-
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(2)
(566)
-
(6)
Short-term imputed spectrum lease income
-
(66)
-
(69)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$ 210
$ 182
$ 330
$ 194
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
-
116
-
174
Interest and dividend income
4
15
6
19
Other, net
3
-
5
-
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$ 203
$ 51
$ 319
$ 1
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, expenses related to the strategic alternatives review, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, expenses related to the strategic alternatives review and short-term imputed spectrum lease income, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities.
Conference Call Information
TDS will hold a conference call on November 6, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CT.
- Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/505221542
Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides broadband, video, voice and wireless services through its TDS Telecom business. Array leases tower space to tenants and provides ancillary services, holds noncontrolling interests in primarily wireless operating companies and holds certain wireless spectrum licenses. Founded in 1969, TDS is headquartered in Chicago.
Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., including its subsidiaries Array and TDS Telecom, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about TDS' plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the manner in which Array's remaining business is conducted; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; whether the additional spectrum license sales to T-Mobile are consummated; whether Array can monetize its remaining spectrum assets; intense competition, including fixed wireless and satellite; economic and business risks associated with fixed rate annual escalators on colocation revenue contracts; Array's reliance on a small number of tenants for a substantial portion of its revenue; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' lack of scale relative to larger competitors; TDS' inability to protect rights to the land under its towers; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or cost; advances or changes in technology; impacts of costs, integration issues or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of TDS to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and Array indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments, including significant investments in wireless operating entities that Array does not control; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through certain regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and extreme weather events. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.
For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
Array: investors.arrayinc.com
TDS Telecom
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
9/30/2026
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
Residential connections
Broadband
Incumbent Fiber
144,100
134,300
130,200
127,300
123,500
Incumbent Copper
71,100
77,700
84,200
91,200
102,000
Expansion Fiber
191,200
179,600
168,500
160,600
150,700
Cable
173,200
176,100
179,100
182,800
186,100
Total Broadband
579,600
567,700
561,900
561,900
562,400
Video
104,000
105,600
107,200
111,500
114,300
Voice
204,100
209,300
216,900
228,900
242,200
Wireless
10,500
8,100
5,300
3,300
2,200
Total Residential connections
898,200
890,700
891,400
905,600
921,100
Commercial connections
162,600
163,600
166,500
173,900
180,300
Total connections1
1,060,800
1,054,200
1,058,000
1,079,500
1,101,300
Total residential fiber net adds
16,700
15,100
10,900
15,100
11,200
Total residential broadband net adds
7,200
5,700
100
4,500
4,600
Residential fiber churn2
1.3 %
1.2 %
1.3 %
1.2 %
1.5 %
Total residential broadband churn
1.7 %
1.7 %
1.8 %
1.6 %
1.7 %
Residential revenue per connection3
$ 66.88
$ 66.50
$ 66.41
$ 65.95
$ 65.66
Capital expenditures (thousands)
$ 251,463
$ 179,197
$ 125,963
$ 154,904
$ 102,429
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Divestiture in December 2025 resulted in a decrease of 12,500 connections, including 5,100 residential broadband connections. Acquisition in September 2026 resulted in an increase of 7,800 connections, including 4,700 residential broadband connections.
2
Residential fiber churn represents the percentage of incumbent and expansion fiber connections that disconnected service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
3
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
9/30/2026
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
Capital expenditures from continuing operations (thousands)
$ 3,915
$ 3,895
$ 8,645
$ 12,933
$ 7,927
Owned towers
4,455
4,456
4,452
4,450
4,449
Number of colocations1
4,372
4,362
4,290
4,572
4,517
Tower tenancy rate2
0.98
0.98
0.96
1.03
1.02
1
Represents instances where a third-party leases space on a company-owned tower. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015. Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the MLA. As of March 31, 2026, the Number of colocations and the Tower tenancy rate exclude DISH Wireless.
2
Calculated as total number of colocations divided by total number of towers. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015. Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the MLA. As of March 31, 2026, the Number of colocations and the Tower tenancy rate exclude DISH Wireless. Normalized to exclude DISH, tenancy ratios would have been 0.95 and 0.94 for December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
vs. 2025
2026
2025
2026
vs. 2025
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
TDS Telecom
$ 247,265
$ 255,111
(3) %
$ 745,243
$ 777,403
(4) %
Array
53,870
47,119
14 %
159,952
102,632
56 %
All Other1
5,559
6,291
(12) %
20,230
17,460
16 %
Total operating revenues
306,694
308,521
(1) %
925,425
897,495
3 %
Operating expenses
TDS Telecom
264,736
263,403
1 %
774,723
771,865
-
Array
56,196
100,432
(44) %
(397,770)
203,761
N/M
All Other1
15,775
12,660
25 %
61,456
36,084
70 %
Total operating expenses
336,707
376,495
(11) %
438,409
1,011,710
(57) %
Operating income (loss)
TDS Telecom
(17,471)
(8,292)
N/M
(29,480)
5,538
N/M
Array
(2,326)
(53,313)
96 %
557,722
(101,129)
N/M
All Other1
(10,216)
(6,369)
(60) %
(41,226)
(18,624)
N/M
Total operating income (loss)
(30,013)
(67,974)
56 %
487,016
(114,215)
N/M
Other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
41,414
69,838
(41) %
120,442
149,309
(19) %
Interest and dividend income
22,001
15,663
40 %
55,418
28,044
98 %
Interest expense
(11,575)
(47,278)
76 %
(28,284)
(100,352)
72 %
Short-term imputed spectrum lease income
7,669
30,413
(75) %
65,639
30,413
N/M
Other, net
4,523
5,347
(15) %
15,320
10,464
46 %
Total other income
64,032
73,983
(13) %
228,535
117,878
94 %
Income before income taxes
34,019
6,009
N/M
715,551
3,663
N/M
Income tax expense (benefit)
(25,869)
(72,772)
64 %
134,950
(85,119)
N/M
Net income from continuing operations
59,888
78,781
(24) %
580,601
88,782
N/M
Less: Net income from continuing operations
12,999
21,236
(39) %
109,142
25,903
N/M
Net income from continuing operations attributable
46,889
57,545
(19) %
471,459
62,879
N/M
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
(1,173)
(151,899)
99 %
21,510
(132,150)
N/M
Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
(144)
(12,604)
99 %
4,148
(6,563)
N/M
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
(1,029)
(139,295)
99 %
17,362
(125,587)
N/M
Net income (loss)
58,715
(73,118)
N/M
602,111
(43,368)
N/M
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling
12,855
8,632
49 %
113,290
19,340
N/M
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders
45,860
(81,750)
N/M
488,821
(62,708)
N/M
TDS Preferred Share dividends
17,306
17,306
-
51,919
51,919
-
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common
$ 28,554
$ (99,056)
N/M
$ 436,902
$ (114,627)
N/M
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
114,374
116,126
(2) %
114,254
115,318
(1) %
Basic earnings per share from continuing
$ 0.26
$ 0.35
(25) %
$ 3.67
$ 0.10
N/M
Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued
$ (0.01)
$ (1.20)
99 %
$ 0.15
$ (1.09)
N/M
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS
$ 0.25
$ (0.85)
N/M
$ 3.82
$ (0.99)
N/M
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
115,000
118,844
(3) %
115,965
118,786
(2) %
Diluted earnings per share from continuing
$ 0.26
$ 0.33
(23) %
$ 3.62
$ 0.07
N/M
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued
$ (0.01)
$ (1.17)
99 %
$ 0.15
$ (1.06)
N/M
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS
$ 0.25
$ (0.84)
N/M
$ 3.77
$ (0.99)
N/M
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
1
Consists of corporate and other operations and intercompany eliminations.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ 602,111
$ (43,368)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
21,510
(132,150)
Net income from continuing operations
580,601
88,782
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
264,889
262,095
Bad debts expense
6,026
5,951
Stock-based compensation expense
12,538
22,336
Deferred income taxes, net
(121,706)
(80,486)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(120,442)
(149,309)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
89,584
149,732
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
47,679
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
13,077
8,524
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
1,046
(6,032)
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(553,140)
(6,123)
Other operating activities
463
19,451
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
(1,558)
(8,023)
Inventory
875
14
Accounts payable
6,788
29,225
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
(64,671)
(31,105)
Accrued taxes
(5,834)
(22,974)
Accrued interest
259
(3,741)
Other assets and liabilities
(64,069)
(101,156)
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
44,726
224,840
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations
(29,554)
345,473
Net cash provided by operating activities
15,172
570,313
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(515,583)
(262,059)
Cash paid for acquisitions and licenses
(25,092)
(4,175)
Cash received from divestitures
2,188,235
29,389
Other investing activities
2,749
3,168
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations
1,650,309
(233,677)
Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations
-
2,462,399
Net cash provided by investing activities
1,650,309
2,228,722
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of long-term debt
1,300
325,000
Repayment of long-term debt
(153,104)
(1,961,844)
Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for TDS stock-based compensation awards
(32,724)
(1,234)
Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for Array stock-based compensation awards
(2,068)
(63,506)
Repurchase of TDS Common Shares
(205,057)
(40,697)
Repurchase of Array Common Shares
-
(21,360)
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
(65,610)
(65,801)
Array dividends paid to noncontrolling public shareholders
(332,480)
(358,579)
Payment of debt issuance costs
-
(6,459)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(3,964)
(21,131)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(1,943)
(1,436)
Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries
(593)
-
Other financing activities
212
(7,481)
Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations
(796,031)
(2,224,528)
Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations
-
(20,537)
Net cash used in financing activities
$ (796,031)
$ (2,245,065)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 869,450
$ 553,970
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
770,150
383,222
End of period
$ 1,639,600
$ 937,192
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
September 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,635,402
$ 765,952
Accounts receivable, net
101,433
109,981
Inventory, net
3,187
4,062
Prepaid expenses
35,232
28,206
Income taxes receivable
5,012
1,292
Other current assets
12,967
13,976
Total current assets
1,793,233
923,469
Non-current assets held for sale
57,836
1,598,131
Licenses
1,585,374
1,642,972
Goodwill
6,403
-
Other intangible assets, net
110,231
131,673
Investments in unconsolidated entities
493,930
461,922
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,346,706
2,965,455
Operating lease right-of-use assets
497,077
515,081
Other assets and deferred charges
176,512
159,600
Total assets
$ 8,067,302
$ 8,398,303
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
September 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 9,269
$ 5,274
Accounts payable
196,646
115,822
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
58,803
125,140
Accrued interest
3,094
2,836
Accrued taxes
26,926
46,721
Accrued compensation
46,657
56,774
Short-term operating lease liabilities
27,404
26,180
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
24,304
20,242
Other current liabilities
54,211
41,322
Total current liabilities
447,314
440,311
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
615,486
743,633
Long-term operating lease liabilities
532,555
549,617
Other deferred liabilities and credits
579,376
574,025
Long-term debt, net
668,736
823,364
Total equity
5,223,835
5,267,353
Total liabilities and equity
$ 8,067,302
$ 8,398,303
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2026
TDS
TDS
Intercompany
TDS
Telecom
Array
& Other
Eliminations
Consolidated
(Dollars in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 66,276
$ 233,568
$ 1,398,955
$ (63,397)
$ 1,635,402
Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets
$ 116,787
$ 1,584,674
$ 547
$ -
$ 1,702,008
Investment in unconsolidated entities
4,419
439,585
61,259
(11,333)
493,930
$ 121,206
$ 2,024,259
$ 61,806
$ (11,333)
$ 2,195,938
Property, plant and equipment, net
$ 2,947,663
$ 384,149
$ 14,894
$ -
$ 3,346,706
Long-term debt, net:
Current portion
$ 167
$ 8,125
$ 977
$ -
$ 9,269
Non-current portion
2,741
665,016
979
-
668,736
$ 2,908
$ 673,141
$ 1,956
$ -
$ 678,005
TDS Telecom Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
vs. 2025
2026
2025
2026
vs. 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Operating revenues
Residential
Incumbent
$ 74,948
$ 81,910
(8) %
$ 228,108
$ 252,168
(10) %
Expansion
48,310
39,610
22 %
137,528
110,596
24 %
Cable
55,909
60,231
(7) %
169,891
186,253
(9) %
Total residential
179,167
181,751
(1) %
535,527
549,017
(2) %
Commercial
32,451
34,066
(5) %
98,022
103,317
(5) %
Wholesale
35,588
39,153
(9) %
111,522
124,534
(10) %
Total service revenues
247,206
254,970
(3) %
745,071
776,868
(4) %
Equipment revenues
59
141
(58) %
172
535
(68) %
Total operating revenues
247,265
255,111
(3) %
745,243
777,403
(4) %
Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation,
103,180
102,253
1 %
300,944
300,265
-
Cost of equipment and products
173
182
(5) %
402
562
(28) %
Selling, general and administrative
84,648
79,201
7 %
244,747
244,905
-
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
75,985
78,901
(4) %
222,127
223,478
(1) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1,265
22
N/M
7,057
7,890
(11) %
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(515)
2,844
N/M
1,046
(5,235)
N/M
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
-
-
-
(1,600)
-
N/M
Total operating expenses
264,736
263,403
1 %
774,723
771,865
-
Operating income (loss)
$ (17,471)
$ (8,292)
N/M
$ (29,480)
$ 5,538
N/M
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2026
2025
2026
(Dollars in thousands)
Operating revenues
Site rental
$ 52,475
$ 45,838
14 %
$ 156,674
$ 99,663
57 %
Services
1,395
1,281
9 %
3,278
2,969
10 %
Total operating revenues
53,870
47,119
14 %
159,952
102,632
56 %
Operating expenses
Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization
23,349
20,976
11 %
68,455
56,662
21 %
Selling, general and administrative
18,200
20,525
(11) %
53,851
69,063
(22) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
13,405
11,868
13 %
40,437
35,860
13 %
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
47,679
N/M
-
47,679
N/M
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1,233
707
74 %
5,946
620
N/M
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
9
(1,323)
N/M
(566,459)
(6,123)
N/M
Total operating expenses
56,196
100,432
(44) %
(397,770)
203,761
N/M
Operating income (loss)
$ (2,326)
$ (53,313)
96 %
$ 557,722
$ (101,129)
N/M
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
TDS CONSOLIDATED
2026
2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP)
$ 44,726
$ 224,840
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(515,583)
(262,059)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(1,943)
(1,436)
Free cash flow - continuing operations (Non-GAAP)1
$ (472,800)
$ (38,655)
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted OIBDA and AFCF Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Income (loss) before income taxes.
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
TDS Telecom
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ (11,954)
$ (282)
$ (15,900)
$ 19,329
Add back:
Income tax expense (benefit)
(3,306)
(2,748)
(7,305)
561
Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)
(15,260)
(3,030)
(23,205)
19,890
Add back:
Interest expense
155
(1,743)
330
(4,168)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
75,985
78,901
222,127
223,478
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
60,880
74,128
199,252
239,200
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
4,229
3,497
4,316
3,497
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1,265
22
7,057
7,890
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(515)
2,844
1,046
(5,235)
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
-
-
(1,600)
-
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
65,859
80,491
210,071
245,352
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
2
3
2
4
Interest and dividend income
2,126
1,824
3,734
4,918
Other, net
238
1,692
2,869
5,262
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 63,493
$ 76,972
$ 203,466
$ 235,168
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Array
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)
$ 69,978
$ 109,920
$ 587,449
$ 130,503
Add back:
Income tax expense (benefit)
(30,121)
(62,701)
138,147
(54,479)
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
39,857
47,219
725,596
76,024
Add back:
Interest expense
10,972
8,855
29,013
16,233
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
13,405
11,868
40,437
35,860
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
64,234
67,942
795,046
128,117
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
5,934
489
13,512
2,349
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
47,679
-
47,679
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1,233
707
5,946
620
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
9
(1,323)
(566,459)
(6,123)
Short-term imputed spectrum lease income
(7,669)
(30,413)
(65,639)
(30,413)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
63,741
85,081
182,406
142,229
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
41,009
69,811
116,144
147,453
Interest and dividend income
4,442
8,909
15,095
15,267
Other, net
35
254
9
253
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 18,255
$ 6,107
$ 51,158
$ (20,744)
Array Adjusted Free Cash Flow (AFCF)
AFCF is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation below. AFCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income from continuing operations or as an indicator of cash flows.
Management believes AFCF is a useful measure of Array's cash generated from operations and its noncontrolling investment interests. The following table reconciles AFCF to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income from continuing operations. This measure is presented following the sale of Array's wireless operations to T-Mobile on August 1, 2025, at which time the primary business operations for Array changed from providing wireless communications services to a standalone tower company.
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income from continuing operations - Array (GAAP)
$ 587,449
Add back or deduct:
Income tax expense
138,147
Cash paid for income taxes1
(274,270)
Stock-based compensation expense
879
Short-term imputed spectrum lease income
(65,639)
Amortization of deferred debt charges
991
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(116,144)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
89,584
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(566,459)
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
5,946
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
40,437
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
13,512
Straight line and other non-cash revenue adjustments
(14,327)
Straight line expense adjustment
3,070
Maintenance and other capital expenditures
(5,172)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow from continuing operations - Array (Non-GAAP)
$ (161,996)
1
Substantially all of the cash paid for income taxes are related to the sale of various wireless spectrum licenses in 2026.
SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.