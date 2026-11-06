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WKN: A1JS1Q | ISIN: US8794338298 | Ticker-Symbol: TDA1
Frankfurt
06.11.26 | 08:09
28,600 Euro
-0,69 % -0,200
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.11.2026 13:30 Uhr
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Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.: TDS reports third quarter 2026 results

TDS Board authorizes incremental $250 million share repurchase plan
TDS Telecom updates guidance for 2026

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on November 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) reported third quarter 2026 operating results.

"We continue to make progress as our teams execute our strategic objectives," said Walter Carlson, TDS President and CEO. "During the quarter, TDS Telecom expanded its marketable fiber service footprint by approximately 76,000 addresses and grew fiber net adds by approximately 17,000. Array increased the number of colocations sequentially, highlighting the value of our assets, and continues to improve profitability. Additionally, I'm pleased to report that following TDS' withdrawal of the offer to acquire the minority interest in Array, TDS was in the market, and has repurchased nearly 15 million shares in 2026, returning over $520 million to shareholders."

Highlights*

TDS

  • Returning value to shareholders
    • Repurchased approximately 6 million TDS shares in the quarter at an average price per share of $36.65
    • Continued to be in the market following the end of the quarter, virtually exhausting the existing authorization
  • TDS Board approved incremental $250 million share repurchase authorization
    • Provides future flexibility for the organization

TDS Telecom

  • Executing on fiber broadband strategy
    • Delivered approximately 76,000 marketable fiber service addresses
    • Grew fiber connections with approximately 17,000 residential fiber net additions
  • Service revenue down 3%
    • Residential fiber revenue growth of 14% more than offset by impacts of divestitures and continued legacy declines
  • Updated 2026 Financial Guidance
    • Revenues of $990 million to $1,010 million
    • Adjusted OIBDA of $280 million to $300 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA of $290 million to $310 million
    • Capital expenditures of approximately $750 million

Array

  • Optimizing tower operations
    • Site rental revenues grew 14% year over year
    • Delivered consecutive quarter over quarter colocation growth
  • Continuing to close pending sales of wireless spectrum
    • Received regulatory approval for remaining pending transactions in October, closings remain subject to FCC finality and other customary closing conditions
  • Reaffirming 2026 financial guidance

* Comparisons are 3Q'25 to 3Q'26 unless otherwise noted.

TDS reported total operating revenues from continuing operations of $306.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, versus $308.5 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $29.6 million and $0.26, respectively, for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $40.2 million and $0.33, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

Recent Development

On May 7, 2026, TDS delivered to the Array Board of Directors a letter setting forth a non-binding proposal to acquire all of the outstanding Array Common Shares that are not owned by TDS (the "Array Proposal"). On September 1, 2026, TDS announced that it is no longer pursuing the Array Proposal. For additional information, see TDS' Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 2, 2026.

2026 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2026 results for TDS Telecom and Array are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 6, 2026 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

TDS Telecom

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues

$1,000-$1,025

$990-$1,010

Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$300-$320

$280-$300

Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$310-$330

$290-$310

Capital expenditures

$625-$675

Approx. $750


Array

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues

$205-$215

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$60-$75

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$220-$235

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$25-$35

Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income (loss) before income taxes. In providing 2026 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.


2026 Estimated Results


TDS

Telecom


Array

(Dollars in millions)




Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)

N/A


N/A

Add back:




Income tax expense

N/A


N/A

Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)

($40)-($20)


$775-$790

Add back:




Interest expense

-


45

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

330


50

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$290-$310


$870-$885

Add back or deduct:




(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

-


(585)

Short-term imputed spectrum lease income

-


(65)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$290-$310


$220-$235

Deduct:




Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

-


145

Interest and dividend income

5


15

Other, net

5


-

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$280-$300


$60-$75


Actual Results


Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026


Year Ended

December 31, 2025


TDS

Telecom


Array


TDS

Telecom


Array

(Dollars in millions)








Net income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP)

$ (16)


$ 587


$ 28


$ 172

Add back:








Income tax expense (benefit)

(7)


138


10


(31)

Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)

$ (23)


$ 726


$ 38


$ 141

Add back:








Interest expense

-


29


(7)


28

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

222


40


300


48

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$ 199


$ 795


$ 331


$ 218

Add back or deduct:








Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

4


14


6


2

(Gain) loss on impairment of intangible assets

-


-


1


48

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

7


6


15


2

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

1


-


(23)


-

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(2)


(566)


-


(6)

Short-term imputed spectrum lease income

-


(66)


-


(69)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$ 210


$ 182


$ 330


$ 194

Deduct:








Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

-


116


-


174

Interest and dividend income

4


15


6


19

Other, net

3


-


5


-

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$ 203


$ 51


$ 319


$ 1


Numbers may not foot due to rounding.


1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, expenses related to the strategic alternatives review, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, expenses related to the strategic alternatives review and short-term imputed spectrum lease income, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities.

Conference Call Information
TDS will hold a conference call on November 6, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CT.

  • Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at
    https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/505221542

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides broadband, video, voice and wireless services through its TDS Telecom business. Array leases tower space to tenants and provides ancillary services, holds noncontrolling interests in primarily wireless operating companies and holds certain wireless spectrum licenses. Founded in 1969, TDS is headquartered in Chicago.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., including its subsidiaries Array and TDS Telecom, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about TDS' plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the manner in which Array's remaining business is conducted; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; whether the additional spectrum license sales to T-Mobile are consummated; whether Array can monetize its remaining spectrum assets; intense competition, including fixed wireless and satellite; economic and business risks associated with fixed rate annual escalators on colocation revenue contracts; Array's reliance on a small number of tenants for a substantial portion of its revenue; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' lack of scale relative to larger competitors; TDS' inability to protect rights to the land under its towers; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or cost; advances or changes in technology; impacts of costs, integration issues or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of TDS to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and Array indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments, including significant investments in wireless operating entities that Array does not control; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through certain regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and extreme weather events. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
Array: investors.arrayinc.com

TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

9/30/2026


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025

Residential connections










Broadband










Incumbent Fiber

144,100


134,300


130,200


127,300


123,500

Incumbent Copper

71,100


77,700


84,200


91,200


102,000

Expansion Fiber

191,200


179,600


168,500


160,600


150,700

Cable

173,200


176,100


179,100


182,800


186,100

Total Broadband

579,600


567,700


561,900


561,900


562,400

Video

104,000


105,600


107,200


111,500


114,300

Voice

204,100


209,300


216,900


228,900


242,200

Wireless

10,500


8,100


5,300


3,300


2,200

Total Residential connections

898,200


890,700


891,400


905,600


921,100

Commercial connections

162,600


163,600


166,500


173,900


180,300

Total connections1

1,060,800


1,054,200


1,058,000


1,079,500


1,101,300











Total residential fiber net adds

16,700


15,100


10,900


15,100


11,200

Total residential broadband net adds

7,200


5,700


100


4,500


4,600











Residential fiber churn2

1.3 %


1.2 %


1.3 %


1.2 %


1.5 %

Total residential broadband churn

1.7 %


1.7 %


1.8 %


1.6 %


1.7 %











Residential revenue per connection3

$ 66.88


$ 66.50


$ 66.41


$ 65.95


$ 65.66











Capital expenditures (thousands)

$ 251,463


$ 179,197


$ 125,963


$ 154,904


$ 102,429


Numbers may not foot due to rounding.


1

Divestiture in December 2025 resulted in a decrease of 12,500 connections, including 5,100 residential broadband connections. Acquisition in September 2026 resulted in an increase of 7,800 connections, including 4,700 residential broadband connections.



2

Residential fiber churn represents the percentage of incumbent and expansion fiber connections that disconnected service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.



3

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

9/30/2026


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025

Capital expenditures from continuing operations (thousands)

$ 3,915


$ 3,895


$ 8,645


$ 12,933


$ 7,927

Owned towers

4,455


4,456


4,452


4,450


4,449

Number of colocations1

4,372


4,362


4,290


4,572


4,517

Tower tenancy rate2

0.98


0.98


0.96


1.03


1.02



1

Represents instances where a third-party leases space on a company-owned tower. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015. Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the MLA. As of March 31, 2026, the Number of colocations and the Tower tenancy rate exclude DISH Wireless.



2

Calculated as total number of colocations divided by total number of towers. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015. Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the MLA. As of March 31, 2026, the Number of colocations and the Tower tenancy rate exclude DISH Wireless. Normalized to exclude DISH, tenancy ratios would have been 0.95 and 0.94 for December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026

vs. 2025


2026


2025


2026

vs. 2025

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)












Operating revenues












TDS Telecom

$ 247,265


$ 255,111


(3) %


$ 745,243


$ 777,403


(4) %

Array

53,870


47,119


14 %


159,952


102,632


56 %

All Other1

5,559


6,291


(12) %


20,230


17,460


16 %

Total operating revenues

306,694


308,521


(1) %


925,425


897,495


3 %

Operating expenses












TDS Telecom

264,736


263,403


1 %


774,723


771,865


-

Array

56,196


100,432


(44) %


(397,770)


203,761


N/M

All Other1

15,775


12,660


25 %


61,456


36,084


70 %

Total operating expenses

336,707


376,495


(11) %


438,409


1,011,710


(57) %

Operating income (loss)












TDS Telecom

(17,471)


(8,292)


N/M


(29,480)


5,538


N/M

Array

(2,326)


(53,313)


96 %


557,722


(101,129)


N/M

All Other1

(10,216)


(6,369)


(60) %


(41,226)


(18,624)


N/M

Total operating income (loss)

(30,013)


(67,974)


56 %


487,016


(114,215)


N/M

Other income (expense)












Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

41,414


69,838


(41) %


120,442


149,309


(19) %

Interest and dividend income

22,001


15,663


40 %


55,418


28,044


98 %

Interest expense

(11,575)


(47,278)


76 %


(28,284)


(100,352)


72 %

Short-term imputed spectrum lease income

7,669


30,413


(75) %


65,639


30,413


N/M

Other, net

4,523


5,347


(15) %


15,320


10,464


46 %

Total other income

64,032


73,983


(13) %


228,535


117,878


94 %













Income before income taxes

34,019


6,009


N/M


715,551


3,663


N/M

Income tax expense (benefit)

(25,869)


(72,772)


64 %


134,950


(85,119)


N/M

Net income from continuing operations

59,888


78,781


(24) %


580,601


88,782


N/M

Less: Net income from continuing operations
attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

12,999


21,236


(39) %


109,142


25,903


N/M

Net income from continuing operations attributable
to TDS shareholders

46,889


57,545


(19) %


471,459


62,879


N/M













Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

(1,173)


(151,899)


99 %


21,510


(132,150)


N/M

Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

(144)


(12,604)


99 %


4,148


(6,563)


N/M

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
attributable to TDS shareholders

(1,029)


(139,295)


99 %


17,362


(125,587)


N/M













Net income (loss)

58,715


(73,118)


N/M


602,111


(43,368)


N/M

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling
interests, net of tax

12,855


8,632


49 %


113,290


19,340


N/M

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders

45,860


(81,750)


N/M


488,821


(62,708)


N/M

TDS Preferred Share dividends

17,306


17,306


-


51,919


51,919


-

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common
shareholders

$ 28,554


$ (99,056)


N/M


$ 436,902


$ (114,627)


N/M













Basic weighted average shares outstanding

114,374


116,126


(2) %


114,254


115,318


(1) %













Basic earnings per share from continuing
operations attributable to TDS common
shareholders

$ 0.26


$ 0.35


(25) %


$ 3.67


$ 0.10


N/M

Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued
operations attributable to TDS common
shareholders

$ (0.01)


$ (1.20)


99 %


$ 0.15


$ (1.09)


N/M

Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS
common shareholders

$ 0.25


$ (0.85)


N/M


$ 3.82


$ (0.99)


N/M













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

115,000


118,844


(3) %


115,965


118,786


(2) %













Diluted earnings per share from continuing
operations attributable to TDS common
shareholders

$ 0.26


$ 0.33


(23) %


$ 3.62


$ 0.07


N/M

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued
operations attributable to TDS common
shareholders

$ (0.01)


$ (1.17)


99 %


$ 0.15


$ (1.06)


N/M

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS
common shareholders

$ 0.25


$ (0.84)


N/M


$ 3.77


$ (0.99)


N/M


N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.


1

Consists of corporate and other operations and intercompany eliminations.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025

(Dollars in thousands)




Cash flows from operating activities




Net income (loss)

$ 602,111


$ (43,368)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

21,510


(132,150)

Net income from continuing operations

580,601


88,782

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities




Depreciation, amortization and accretion

264,889


262,095

Bad debts expense

6,026


5,951

Stock-based compensation expense

12,538


22,336

Deferred income taxes, net

(121,706)


(80,486)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(120,442)


(149,309)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

89,584


149,732

Loss on impairment of licenses

-


47,679

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

13,077


8,524

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

1,046


(6,032)

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(553,140)


(6,123)

Other operating activities

463


19,451

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations




Accounts receivable

(1,558)


(8,023)

Inventory

875


14

Accounts payable

6,788


29,225

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

(64,671)


(31,105)

Accrued taxes

(5,834)


(22,974)

Accrued interest

259


(3,741)

Other assets and liabilities

(64,069)


(101,156)

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations

44,726


224,840

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations

(29,554)


345,473

Net cash provided by operating activities

15,172


570,313





Cash flows from investing activities




Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(515,583)


(262,059)

Cash paid for acquisitions and licenses

(25,092)


(4,175)

Cash received from divestitures

2,188,235


29,389

Other investing activities

2,749


3,168

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations

1,650,309


(233,677)

Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations

-


2,462,399

Net cash provided by investing activities

1,650,309


2,228,722





Cash flows from financing activities




Issuance of long-term debt

1,300


325,000

Repayment of long-term debt

(153,104)


(1,961,844)

Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for TDS stock-based compensation awards

(32,724)


(1,234)

Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for Array stock-based compensation awards

(2,068)


(63,506)

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares

(205,057)


(40,697)

Repurchase of Array Common Shares

-


(21,360)

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders

(65,610)


(65,801)

Array dividends paid to noncontrolling public shareholders

(332,480)


(358,579)

Payment of debt issuance costs

-


(6,459)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(3,964)


(21,131)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(1,943)


(1,436)

Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries

(593)


-

Other financing activities

212


(7,481)

Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations

(796,031)


(2,224,528)

Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations

-


(20,537)

Net cash used in financing activities

$ (796,031)


$ (2,245,065)





Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 869,450


$ 553,970





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash




Beginning of period

770,150


383,222

End of period

$ 1,639,600


$ 937,192

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)


ASSETS






September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,635,402


$ 765,952

Accounts receivable, net

101,433


109,981

Inventory, net

3,187


4,062

Prepaid expenses

35,232


28,206

Income taxes receivable

5,012


1,292

Other current assets

12,967


13,976

Total current assets

1,793,233


923,469





Non-current assets held for sale

57,836


1,598,131





Licenses

1,585,374


1,642,972





Goodwill

6,403


-





Other intangible assets, net

110,231


131,673





Investments in unconsolidated entities

493,930


461,922





Property, plant and equipment, net

3,346,706


2,965,455





Operating lease right-of-use assets

497,077


515,081





Other assets and deferred charges

176,512


159,600





Total assets

$ 8,067,302


$ 8,398,303

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)




Current liabilities




Current portion of long-term debt

$ 9,269


$ 5,274

Accounts payable

196,646


115,822

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

58,803


125,140

Accrued interest

3,094


2,836

Accrued taxes

26,926


46,721

Accrued compensation

46,657


56,774

Short-term operating lease liabilities

27,404


26,180

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

24,304


20,242

Other current liabilities

54,211


41,322

Total current liabilities

447,314


440,311





Deferred liabilities and credits




Deferred income tax liability, net

615,486


743,633

Long-term operating lease liabilities

532,555


549,617

Other deferred liabilities and credits

579,376


574,025





Long-term debt, net

668,736


823,364





Total equity

5,223,835


5,267,353





Total liabilities and equity

$ 8,067,302


$ 8,398,303

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)






September 30, 2026


TDS




TDS
Corporate


Intercompany


TDS


Telecom


Array


& Other


Eliminations


Consolidated

(Dollars in thousands)










Cash and cash equivalents

$ 66,276


$ 233,568


$ 1,398,955


$ (63,397)


$ 1,635,402











Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets

$ 116,787


$ 1,584,674


$ 547


$ -


$ 1,702,008

Investment in unconsolidated entities

4,419


439,585


61,259


(11,333)


493,930


$ 121,206


$ 2,024,259


$ 61,806


$ (11,333)


$ 2,195,938











Property, plant and equipment, net

$ 2,947,663


$ 384,149


$ 14,894


$ -


$ 3,346,706











Long-term debt, net:










Current portion

$ 167


$ 8,125


$ 977


$ -


$ 9,269

Non-current portion

2,741


665,016


979


-


668,736


$ 2,908


$ 673,141


$ 1,956


$ -


$ 678,005

TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026

vs. 2025


2026


2025


2026

vs. 2025

(Dollars in thousands)












Operating revenues












Residential












Incumbent

$ 74,948


$ 81,910


(8) %


$ 228,108


$ 252,168


(10) %

Expansion

48,310


39,610


22 %


137,528


110,596


24 %

Cable

55,909


60,231


(7) %


169,891


186,253


(9) %

Total residential

179,167


181,751


(1) %


535,527


549,017


(2) %

Commercial

32,451


34,066


(5) %


98,022


103,317


(5) %

Wholesale

35,588


39,153


(9) %


111,522


124,534


(10) %

Total service revenues

247,206


254,970


(3) %


745,071


776,868


(4) %

Equipment revenues

59


141


(58) %


172


535


(68) %

Total operating revenues

247,265


255,111


(3) %


745,243


777,403


(4) %













Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation,
amortization and accretion reported below)

103,180


102,253


1 %


300,944


300,265


-

Cost of equipment and products

173


182


(5) %


402


562


(28) %

Selling, general and administrative

84,648


79,201


7 %


244,747


244,905


-

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

75,985


78,901


(4) %


222,127


223,478


(1) %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1,265


22


N/M


7,057


7,890


(11) %

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(515)


2,844


N/M


1,046


(5,235)


N/M

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

-


-


-


(1,600)


-


N/M

Total operating expenses

264,736


263,403


1 %


774,723


771,865


-













Operating income (loss)

$ (17,471)


$ (8,292)


N/M


$ (29,480)


$ 5,538


N/M


N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Highlights

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026
vs. 2025


2026


2025


2026
vs. 2025

(Dollars in thousands)












Operating revenues












Site rental

$ 52,475


$ 45,838


14 %


$ 156,674


$ 99,663


57 %

Services

1,395


1,281


9 %


3,278


2,969


10 %

Total operating revenues

53,870


47,119


14 %


159,952


102,632


56 %













Operating expenses












Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization
and accretion reported below)

23,349


20,976


11 %


68,455


56,662


21 %

Selling, general and administrative

18,200


20,525


(11) %


53,851


69,063


(22) %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

13,405


11,868


13 %


40,437


35,860


13 %

Loss on impairment of licenses

-


47,679


N/M


-


47,679


N/M

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1,233


707


74 %


5,946


620


N/M

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

9


(1,323)


N/M


(566,459)


(6,123)


N/M

Total operating expenses

56,196


100,432


(44) %


(397,770)


203,761


N/M













Operating income (loss)

$ (2,326)


$ (53,313)


96 %


$ 557,722


$ (101,129)


N/M


N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures

(Unaudited)


Free Cash Flow



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

TDS CONSOLIDATED

2026


2025

(Dollars in thousands)




Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP)

$ 44,726


$ 224,840

Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(515,583)


(262,059)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(1,943)


(1,436)

Free cash flow - continuing operations (Non-GAAP)1

$ (472,800)


$ (38,655)



1

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted OIBDA and AFCF Reconciliations
(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Income (loss) before income taxes.


Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,

TDS Telecom

2026


2025


2026


2025

(Dollars in thousands)








Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ (11,954)


$ (282)


$ (15,900)


$ 19,329

Add back:








Income tax expense (benefit)

(3,306)


(2,748)


(7,305)


561

Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)

(15,260)


(3,030)


(23,205)


19,890

Add back:








Interest expense

155


(1,743)


330


(4,168)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

75,985


78,901


222,127


223,478

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

60,880


74,128


199,252


239,200

Add back or deduct:








Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

4,229


3,497


4,316


3,497

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1,265


22


7,057


7,890

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(515)


2,844


1,046


(5,235)

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

-


-


(1,600)


-

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

65,859


80,491


210,071


245,352

Deduct:








Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

2


3


2


4

Interest and dividend income

2,126


1,824


3,734


4,918

Other, net

238


1,692


2,869


5,262

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 63,493


$ 76,972


$ 203,466


$ 235,168


Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Array

2026


2025


2026


2025

(Dollars in thousands)








Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)

$ 69,978


$ 109,920


$ 587,449


$ 130,503

Add back:








Income tax expense (benefit)

(30,121)


(62,701)


138,147


(54,479)

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

39,857


47,219


725,596


76,024

Add back:








Interest expense

10,972


8,855


29,013


16,233

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

13,405


11,868


40,437


35,860

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

64,234


67,942


795,046


128,117

Add back or deduct:








Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

5,934


489


13,512


2,349

Loss on impairment of licenses

-


47,679


-


47,679

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1,233


707


5,946


620

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

9


(1,323)


(566,459)


(6,123)

Short-term imputed spectrum lease income

(7,669)


(30,413)


(65,639)


(30,413)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

63,741


85,081


182,406


142,229

Deduct:








Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

41,009


69,811


116,144


147,453

Interest and dividend income

4,442


8,909


15,095


15,267

Other, net

35


254


9


253

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 18,255


$ 6,107


$ 51,158


$ (20,744)

Array Adjusted Free Cash Flow (AFCF)

AFCF is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation below. AFCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income from continuing operations or as an indicator of cash flows.

Management believes AFCF is a useful measure of Array's cash generated from operations and its noncontrolling investment interests. The following table reconciles AFCF to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income from continuing operations. This measure is presented following the sale of Array's wireless operations to T-Mobile on August 1, 2025, at which time the primary business operations for Array changed from providing wireless communications services to a standalone tower company.


Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026

(Dollars in thousands)


Net income from continuing operations - Array (GAAP)

$ 587,449

Add back or deduct:


Income tax expense

138,147

Cash paid for income taxes1

(274,270)

Stock-based compensation expense

879

Short-term imputed spectrum lease income

(65,639)

Amortization of deferred debt charges

991

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(116,144)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

89,584

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(566,459)

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

5,946

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

40,437

Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

13,512

Straight line and other non-cash revenue adjustments

(14,327)

Straight line expense adjustment

3,070

Maintenance and other capital expenditures

(5,172)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow from continuing operations - Array (Non-GAAP)

$ (161,996)



1

Substantially all of the cash paid for income taxes are related to the sale of various wireless spectrum licenses in 2026.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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