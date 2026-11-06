Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.: TDS reports third quarter 2026 results

TDS Board authorizes incremental $250 million share repurchase plan

TDS Telecom updates guidance for 2026

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on November 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) reported third quarter 2026 operating results.

"We continue to make progress as our teams execute our strategic objectives," said Walter Carlson, TDS President and CEO. "During the quarter, TDS Telecom expanded its marketable fiber service footprint by approximately 76,000 addresses and grew fiber net adds by approximately 17,000. Array increased the number of colocations sequentially, highlighting the value of our assets, and continues to improve profitability. Additionally, I'm pleased to report that following TDS' withdrawal of the offer to acquire the minority interest in Array, TDS was in the market, and has repurchased nearly 15 million shares in 2026, returning over $520 million to shareholders."

Highlights*

TDS

Returning value to shareholders Repurchased approximately 6 million TDS shares in the quarter at an average price per share of $36.65 Continued to be in the market following the end of the quarter, virtually exhausting the existing authorization

TDS Board approved incremental $250 million share repurchase authorization Provides future flexibility for the organization



TDS Telecom

Executing on fiber broadband strategy Delivered approximately 76,000 marketable fiber service addresses Grew fiber connections with approximately 17,000 residential fiber net additions

Service revenue down 3% Residential fiber revenue growth of 14% more than offset by impacts of divestitures and continued legacy declines

Updated 2026 Financial Guidance Revenues of $990 million to $1,010 million Adjusted OIBDA of $280 million to $300 million Adjusted EBITDA of $290 million to $310 million Capital expenditures of approximately $750 million



Array

Optimizing tower operations Site rental revenues grew 14% year over year Delivered consecutive quarter over quarter colocation growth

Continuing to close pending sales of wireless spectrum Received regulatory approval for remaining pending transactions in October, closings remain subject to FCC finality and other customary closing conditions

Reaffirming 2026 financial guidance

* Comparisons are 3Q'25 to 3Q'26 unless otherwise noted.

TDS reported total operating revenues from continuing operations of $306.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, versus $308.5 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $29.6 million and $0.26, respectively, for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $40.2 million and $0.33, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

Recent Development

On May 7, 2026, TDS delivered to the Array Board of Directors a letter setting forth a non-binding proposal to acquire all of the outstanding Array Common Shares that are not owned by TDS (the "Array Proposal"). On September 1, 2026, TDS announced that it is no longer pursuing the Array Proposal. For additional information, see TDS' Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 2, 2026.

2026 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2026 results for TDS Telecom and Array are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 6, 2026 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

TDS Telecom Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues $1,000-$1,025 $990-$1,010 Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP) $300-$320 $280-$300 Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP) $310-$330 $290-$310 Capital expenditures $625-$675 Approx. $750

Array Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues $205-$215 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP) $60-$75 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP) $220-$235 Unchanged Capital expenditures $25-$35 Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income (loss) before income taxes. In providing 2026 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



2026 Estimated Results

TDS Telecom

Array (Dollars in millions)





Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) N/A

N/A Add back:





Income tax expense N/A

N/A Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) ($40)-($20)

$775-$790 Add back:





Interest expense -

45 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 330

50 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $290-$310

$870-$885 Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net -

(585) Short-term imputed spectrum lease income -

(65) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $290-$310

$220-$235 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities -

145 Interest and dividend income 5

15 Other, net 5

- Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $280-$300

$60-$75



Actual Results

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Year Ended December 31, 2025

TDS Telecom

Array

TDS Telecom

Array (Dollars in millions)













Net income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (16)

$ 587

$ 28

$ 172 Add back:













Income tax expense (benefit) (7)

138

10

(31) Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) $ (23)

$ 726

$ 38

$ 141 Add back:













Interest expense -

29

(7)

28 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 222

40

300

48 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 199

$ 795

$ 331

$ 218 Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 4

14

6

2 (Gain) loss on impairment of intangible assets -

-

1

48 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 7

6

15

2 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net 1

-

(23)

- (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (2)

(566)

-

(6) Short-term imputed spectrum lease income -

(66)

-

(69) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 210

$ 182

$ 330

$ 194 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities -

116

-

174 Interest and dividend income 4

15

6

19 Other, net 3

-

5

- Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 203

$ 51

$ 319

$ 1



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, expenses related to the strategic alternatives review, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, expenses related to the strategic alternatives review and short-term imputed spectrum lease income, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities.

Conference Call Information

TDS will hold a conference call on November 6, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/505221542

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides broadband, video, voice and wireless services through its TDS Telecom business. Array leases tower space to tenants and provides ancillary services, holds noncontrolling interests in primarily wireless operating companies and holds certain wireless spectrum licenses. Founded in 1969, TDS is headquartered in Chicago.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., including its subsidiaries Array and TDS Telecom, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about TDS' plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the manner in which Array's remaining business is conducted; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; whether the additional spectrum license sales to T-Mobile are consummated; whether Array can monetize its remaining spectrum assets; intense competition, including fixed wireless and satellite; economic and business risks associated with fixed rate annual escalators on colocation revenue contracts; Array's reliance on a small number of tenants for a substantial portion of its revenue; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' lack of scale relative to larger competitors; TDS' inability to protect rights to the land under its towers; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or cost; advances or changes in technology; impacts of costs, integration issues or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of TDS to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and Array indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments, including significant investments in wireless operating entities that Array does not control; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through certain regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and extreme weather events. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

Array: investors.arrayinc.com

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2026

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025 Residential connections

















Broadband

















Incumbent Fiber 144,100

134,300

130,200

127,300

123,500 Incumbent Copper 71,100

77,700

84,200

91,200

102,000 Expansion Fiber 191,200

179,600

168,500

160,600

150,700 Cable 173,200

176,100

179,100

182,800

186,100 Total Broadband 579,600

567,700

561,900

561,900

562,400 Video 104,000

105,600

107,200

111,500

114,300 Voice 204,100

209,300

216,900

228,900

242,200 Wireless 10,500

8,100

5,300

3,300

2,200 Total Residential connections 898,200

890,700

891,400

905,600

921,100 Commercial connections 162,600

163,600

166,500

173,900

180,300 Total connections1 1,060,800

1,054,200

1,058,000

1,079,500

1,101,300



















Total residential fiber net adds 16,700

15,100

10,900

15,100

11,200 Total residential broadband net adds 7,200

5,700

100

4,500

4,600



















Residential fiber churn2 1.3 %

1.2 %

1.3 %

1.2 %

1.5 % Total residential broadband churn 1.7 %

1.7 %

1.8 %

1.6 %

1.7 %



















Residential revenue per connection3 $ 66.88

$ 66.50

$ 66.41

$ 65.95

$ 65.66



















Capital expenditures (thousands) $ 251,463

$ 179,197

$ 125,963

$ 154,904

$ 102,429



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1 Divestiture in December 2025 resulted in a decrease of 12,500 connections, including 5,100 residential broadband connections. Acquisition in September 2026 resulted in an increase of 7,800 connections, including 4,700 residential broadband connections.



2 Residential fiber churn represents the percentage of incumbent and expansion fiber connections that disconnected service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.



3 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2026

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025 Capital expenditures from continuing operations (thousands) $ 3,915

$ 3,895

$ 8,645

$ 12,933

$ 7,927 Owned towers 4,455

4,456

4,452

4,450

4,449 Number of colocations1 4,372

4,362

4,290

4,572

4,517 Tower tenancy rate2 0.98

0.98

0.96

1.03

1.02





1 Represents instances where a third-party leases space on a company-owned tower. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015. Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the MLA. As of March 31, 2026, the Number of colocations and the Tower tenancy rate exclude DISH Wireless.



2 Calculated as total number of colocations divided by total number of towers. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015. Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the MLA. As of March 31, 2026, the Number of colocations and the Tower tenancy rate exclude DISH Wireless. Normalized to exclude DISH, tenancy ratios would have been 0.95 and 0.94 for December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026 vs. 2025

2026

2025

2026 vs. 2025 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















TDS Telecom $ 247,265

$ 255,111

(3) %

$ 745,243

$ 777,403

(4) % Array 53,870

47,119

14 %

159,952

102,632

56 % All Other1 5,559

6,291

(12) %

20,230

17,460

16 % Total operating revenues 306,694

308,521

(1) %

925,425

897,495

3 % Operating expenses





















TDS Telecom 264,736

263,403

1 %

774,723

771,865

- Array 56,196

100,432

(44) %

(397,770)

203,761

N/M All Other1 15,775

12,660

25 %

61,456

36,084

70 % Total operating expenses 336,707

376,495

(11) %

438,409

1,011,710

(57) % Operating income (loss)





















TDS Telecom (17,471)

(8,292)

N/M

(29,480)

5,538

N/M Array (2,326)

(53,313)

96 %

557,722

(101,129)

N/M All Other1 (10,216)

(6,369)

(60) %

(41,226)

(18,624)

N/M Total operating income (loss) (30,013)

(67,974)

56 %

487,016

(114,215)

N/M Other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 41,414

69,838

(41) %

120,442

149,309

(19) % Interest and dividend income 22,001

15,663

40 %

55,418

28,044

98 % Interest expense (11,575)

(47,278)

76 %

(28,284)

(100,352)

72 % Short-term imputed spectrum lease income 7,669

30,413

(75) %

65,639

30,413

N/M Other, net 4,523

5,347

(15) %

15,320

10,464

46 % Total other income 64,032

73,983

(13) %

228,535

117,878

94 %























Income before income taxes 34,019

6,009

N/M

715,551

3,663

N/M Income tax expense (benefit) (25,869)

(72,772)

64 %

134,950

(85,119)

N/M Net income from continuing operations 59,888

78,781

(24) %

580,601

88,782

N/M Less: Net income from continuing operations

attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 12,999

21,236

(39) %

109,142

25,903

N/M Net income from continuing operations attributable

to TDS shareholders 46,889

57,545

(19) %

471,459

62,879

N/M























Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (1,173)

(151,899)

99 %

21,510

(132,150)

N/M Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax (144)

(12,604)

99 %

4,148

(6,563)

N/M Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

attributable to TDS shareholders (1,029)

(139,295)

99 %

17,362

(125,587)

N/M























Net income (loss) 58,715

(73,118)

N/M

602,111

(43,368)

N/M Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests, net of tax 12,855

8,632

49 %

113,290

19,340

N/M Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders 45,860

(81,750)

N/M

488,821

(62,708)

N/M TDS Preferred Share dividends 17,306

17,306

-

51,919

51,919

- Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common

shareholders $ 28,554

$ (99,056)

N/M

$ 436,902

$ (114,627)

N/M























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 114,374

116,126

(2) %

114,254

115,318

(1) %























Basic earnings per share from continuing

operations attributable to TDS common

shareholders $ 0.26

$ 0.35

(25) %

$ 3.67

$ 0.10

N/M Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued

operations attributable to TDS common

shareholders $ (0.01)

$ (1.20)

99 %

$ 0.15

$ (1.09)

N/M Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS

common shareholders $ 0.25

$ (0.85)

N/M

$ 3.82

$ (0.99)

N/M























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 115,000

118,844

(3) %

115,965

118,786

(2) %























Diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations attributable to TDS common

shareholders $ 0.26

$ 0.33

(23) %

$ 3.62

$ 0.07

N/M Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued

operations attributable to TDS common

shareholders $ (0.01)

$ (1.17)

99 %

$ 0.15

$ (1.06)

N/M Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS

common shareholders $ 0.25

$ (0.84)

N/M

$ 3.77

$ (0.99)

N/M



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

1 Consists of corporate and other operations and intercompany eliminations.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025 (Dollars in thousands)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 602,111

$ (43,368) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 21,510

(132,150) Net income from continuing operations 580,601

88,782 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 264,889

262,095 Bad debts expense 6,026

5,951 Stock-based compensation expense 12,538

22,336 Deferred income taxes, net (121,706)

(80,486) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (120,442)

(149,309) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 89,584

149,732 Loss on impairment of licenses -

47,679 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 13,077

8,524 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net 1,046

(6,032) (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (553,140)

(6,123) Other operating activities 463

19,451 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable (1,558)

(8,023) Inventory 875

14 Accounts payable 6,788

29,225 Customer deposits and deferred revenues (64,671)

(31,105) Accrued taxes (5,834)

(22,974) Accrued interest 259

(3,741) Other assets and liabilities (64,069)

(101,156) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 44,726

224,840 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations (29,554)

345,473 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,172

570,313







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (515,583)

(262,059) Cash paid for acquisitions and licenses (25,092)

(4,175) Cash received from divestitures 2,188,235

29,389 Other investing activities 2,749

3,168 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations 1,650,309

(233,677) Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations -

2,462,399 Net cash provided by investing activities 1,650,309

2,228,722







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 1,300

325,000 Repayment of long-term debt (153,104)

(1,961,844) Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for TDS stock-based compensation awards (32,724)

(1,234) Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for Array stock-based compensation awards (2,068)

(63,506) Repurchase of TDS Common Shares (205,057)

(40,697) Repurchase of Array Common Shares -

(21,360) Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (65,610)

(65,801) Array dividends paid to noncontrolling public shareholders (332,480)

(358,579) Payment of debt issuance costs -

(6,459) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (3,964)

(21,131) Cash paid for software license agreements (1,943)

(1,436) Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries (593)

- Other financing activities 212

(7,481) Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations (796,031)

(2,224,528) Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations -

(20,537) Net cash used in financing activities $ (796,031)

$ (2,245,065)







Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 869,450

$ 553,970







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 770,150

383,222 End of period $ 1,639,600

$ 937,192

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 (Dollars in thousands)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,635,402

$ 765,952 Accounts receivable, net 101,433

109,981 Inventory, net 3,187

4,062 Prepaid expenses 35,232

28,206 Income taxes receivable 5,012

1,292 Other current assets 12,967

13,976 Total current assets 1,793,233

923,469







Non-current assets held for sale 57,836

1,598,131







Licenses 1,585,374

1,642,972







Goodwill 6,403

-







Other intangible assets, net 110,231

131,673







Investments in unconsolidated entities 493,930

461,922







Property, plant and equipment, net 3,346,706

2,965,455







Operating lease right-of-use assets 497,077

515,081







Other assets and deferred charges 176,512

159,600







Total assets $ 8,067,302

$ 8,398,303

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 9,269

$ 5,274 Accounts payable 196,646

115,822 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 58,803

125,140 Accrued interest 3,094

2,836 Accrued taxes 26,926

46,721 Accrued compensation 46,657

56,774 Short-term operating lease liabilities 27,404

26,180 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 24,304

20,242 Other current liabilities 54,211

41,322 Total current liabilities 447,314

440,311







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 615,486

743,633 Long-term operating lease liabilities 532,555

549,617 Other deferred liabilities and credits 579,376

574,025







Long-term debt, net 668,736

823,364







Total equity 5,223,835

5,267,353







Total liabilities and equity $ 8,067,302

$ 8,398,303

Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)









September 30, 2026

TDS





TDS

Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

Telecom

Array

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated (Dollars in thousands)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,276

$ 233,568

$ 1,398,955

$ (63,397)

$ 1,635,402



















Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets $ 116,787

$ 1,584,674

$ 547

$ -

$ 1,702,008 Investment in unconsolidated entities 4,419

439,585

61,259

(11,333)

493,930

$ 121,206

$ 2,024,259

$ 61,806

$ (11,333)

$ 2,195,938



















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,947,663

$ 384,149

$ 14,894

$ -

$ 3,346,706



















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 167

$ 8,125

$ 977

$ -

$ 9,269 Non-current portion 2,741

665,016

979

-

668,736

$ 2,908

$ 673,141

$ 1,956

$ -

$ 678,005

TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026 vs. 2025

2026

2025

2026 vs. 2025 (Dollars in thousands)





















Operating revenues





















Residential





















Incumbent $ 74,948

$ 81,910

(8) %

$ 228,108

$ 252,168

(10) % Expansion 48,310

39,610

22 %

137,528

110,596

24 % Cable 55,909

60,231

(7) %

169,891

186,253

(9) % Total residential 179,167

181,751

(1) %

535,527

549,017

(2) % Commercial 32,451

34,066

(5) %

98,022

103,317

(5) % Wholesale 35,588

39,153

(9) %

111,522

124,534

(10) % Total service revenues 247,206

254,970

(3) %

745,071

776,868

(4) % Equipment revenues 59

141

(58) %

172

535

(68) % Total operating revenues 247,265

255,111

(3) %

745,243

777,403

(4) %























Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation,

amortization and accretion reported below) 103,180

102,253

1 %

300,944

300,265

- Cost of equipment and products 173

182

(5) %

402

562

(28) % Selling, general and administrative 84,648

79,201

7 %

244,747

244,905

- Depreciation, amortization and accretion 75,985

78,901

(4) %

222,127

223,478

(1) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1,265

22

N/M

7,057

7,890

(11) % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (515)

2,844

N/M

1,046

(5,235)

N/M (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net -

-

-

(1,600)

-

N/M Total operating expenses 264,736

263,403

1 %

774,723

771,865

-























Operating income (loss) $ (17,471)

$ (8,292)

N/M

$ (29,480)

$ 5,538

N/M



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Highlights (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

vs. 2025

2026

2025

2026

vs. 2025 (Dollars in thousands)





















Operating revenues





















Site rental $ 52,475

$ 45,838

14 %

$ 156,674

$ 99,663

57 % Services 1,395

1,281

9 %

3,278

2,969

10 % Total operating revenues 53,870

47,119

14 %

159,952

102,632

56 %























Operating expenses





















Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization

and accretion reported below) 23,349

20,976

11 %

68,455

56,662

21 % Selling, general and administrative 18,200

20,525

(11) %

53,851

69,063

(22) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 13,405

11,868

13 %

40,437

35,860

13 % Loss on impairment of licenses -

47,679

N/M

-

47,679

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1,233

707

74 %

5,946

620

N/M (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 9

(1,323)

N/M

(566,459)

(6,123)

N/M Total operating expenses 56,196

100,432

(44) %

(397,770)

203,761

N/M























Operating income (loss) $ (2,326)

$ (53,313)

96 %

$ 557,722

$ (101,129)

N/M



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow



Nine Months Ended September 30, TDS CONSOLIDATED 2026

2025 (Dollars in thousands)





Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP) $ 44,726

$ 224,840 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (515,583)

(262,059) Cash paid for software license agreements (1,943)

(1,436) Free cash flow - continuing operations (Non-GAAP)1 $ (472,800)

$ (38,655)





1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted OIBDA and AFCF Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Income (loss) before income taxes.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, TDS Telecom 2026

2025

2026

2025 (Dollars in thousands)













Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (11,954)

$ (282)

$ (15,900)

$ 19,329 Add back:













Income tax expense (benefit) (3,306)

(2,748)

(7,305)

561 Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) (15,260)

(3,030)

(23,205)

19,890 Add back:













Interest expense 155

(1,743)

330

(4,168) Depreciation, amortization and accretion 75,985

78,901

222,127

223,478 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 60,880

74,128

199,252

239,200 Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 4,229

3,497

4,316

3,497 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1,265

22

7,057

7,890 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (515)

2,844

1,046

(5,235) (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net -

-

(1,600)

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 65,859

80,491

210,071

245,352 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 2

3

2

4 Interest and dividend income 2,126

1,824

3,734

4,918 Other, net 238

1,692

2,869

5,262 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 63,493

$ 76,972

$ 203,466

$ 235,168



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Array 2026

2025

2026

2025 (Dollars in thousands)













Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 69,978

$ 109,920

$ 587,449

$ 130,503 Add back:













Income tax expense (benefit) (30,121)

(62,701)

138,147

(54,479) Income before income taxes (GAAP) 39,857

47,219

725,596

76,024 Add back:













Interest expense 10,972

8,855

29,013

16,233 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 13,405

11,868

40,437

35,860 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 64,234

67,942

795,046

128,117 Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 5,934

489

13,512

2,349 Loss on impairment of licenses -

47,679

-

47,679 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1,233

707

5,946

620 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 9

(1,323)

(566,459)

(6,123) Short-term imputed spectrum lease income (7,669)

(30,413)

(65,639)

(30,413) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 63,741

85,081

182,406

142,229 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 41,009

69,811

116,144

147,453 Interest and dividend income 4,442

8,909

15,095

15,267 Other, net 35

254

9

253 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 18,255

$ 6,107

$ 51,158

$ (20,744)

Array Adjusted Free Cash Flow (AFCF)

AFCF is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation below. AFCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income from continuing operations or as an indicator of cash flows.

Management believes AFCF is a useful measure of Array's cash generated from operations and its noncontrolling investment interests. The following table reconciles AFCF to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income from continuing operations. This measure is presented following the sale of Array's wireless operations to T-Mobile on August 1, 2025, at which time the primary business operations for Array changed from providing wireless communications services to a standalone tower company.



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 (Dollars in thousands)

Net income from continuing operations - Array (GAAP) $ 587,449 Add back or deduct:

Income tax expense 138,147 Cash paid for income taxes1 (274,270) Stock-based compensation expense 879 Short-term imputed spectrum lease income (65,639) Amortization of deferred debt charges 991 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (116,144) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 89,584 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (566,459) (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5,946 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 40,437 Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 13,512 Straight line and other non-cash revenue adjustments (14,327) Straight line expense adjustment 3,070 Maintenance and other capital expenditures (5,172) Adjusted Free Cash Flow from continuing operations - Array (Non-GAAP) $ (161,996)





1 Substantially all of the cash paid for income taxes are related to the sale of various wireless spectrum licenses in 2026.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.