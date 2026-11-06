Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.: Sunstone Hotel Investors Reports Results For Third Quarter 2026

Completes Additional Accretive Common and Preferred Stock Repurchases

Further Increases Full Year Outlook

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Operational Results (as compared to Third Quarter 2025):

Net Income (Loss): Net income attributable to common stockholders was $38.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.9 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $38.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.9 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share. RevPAR : RevPAR for all hotels in the portfolio increased 11.4% to $235.22. The average daily rate was $323.55 and occupancy was 72.7%. RevPAR excluding Andaz Miami Beach increased 10.3%.

: RevPAR for all hotels in the portfolio increased 11.4% to $235.22. The average daily rate was $323.55 and occupancy was 72.7%. RevPAR excluding Andaz Miami Beach increased 10.3%. Total RevPAR: Total RevPAR for all hotels in the portfolio increased 10.5% to $394.97. Total RevPAR excluding Andaz Miami Beach increased 9.6%.

Total RevPAR for all hotels in the portfolio increased 10.5% to $394.97. Total RevPAR excluding Andaz Miami Beach increased 9.6%. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA re Margin: Hotel Adjusted EBITDA re Margin, excluding Andaz Miami Beach, increased 50 basis points to 26.7%. Excluding Hilton Key West Resort & Marina, which was under renovation during the quarter, and the impact of one-time items in the current and prior year, margins would have increased approximately 200 basis points.

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding Andaz Miami Beach, increased 50 basis points to 26.7%. Excluding Hilton Key West Resort & Marina, which was under renovation during the quarter, and the impact of one-time items in the current and prior year, margins would have increased approximately 200 basis points. Adjusted EBITDA re : Adjusted EBITDA re increased 8.8% to $54.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.8% to $54.5 million. Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share increased 17.6% to $0.20.

Information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release is provided below in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure for each of the periods presented are included later in this release.

Bryan A. Giglia, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our portfolio performed very well in the third quarter and generated revenue and earnings that meaningfully exceeded our expectations. Our well-located portfolio grew Total RevPAR by over 10% and Adjusted FFO per diluted share by nearly 18%, driven by broad-based strength across demand segments and from the contribution of our recent investments. Given our strong performance in the quarter and our revised expectations for near-term trends, we are once again increasing our full year outlook. While current year fundamentals have been better than expected, we are also encouraged by the trends we are seeing for next year, with robust group pace, further recovery in certain of our markets, and additional contribution from our investment activity."

Mr. Giglia continued, "Our capital allocation activity this year demonstrates the value creation potential of our strategy. By realizing private market values through opportunistic asset sales and redeploying proceeds into the repurchase of nearly $200 million of our common and preferred stock at meaningful discounts, we have increased Adjusted FFO and NAV per share while preserving our leverage profile. Our strong balance sheet and dynamic approach to capital allocation allow us to remain nimble and deploy capital toward the opportunities we believe will offer the most compelling risk-adjusted returns, whether through investments in our portfolio, acquisitions, or the repurchase of our securities."

Unaudited Selected Statistical and Financial Data ($ in millions, except RevPAR, ADR and per share amounts).



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change



































Net Income $ 40.9

$ 1.3

2,993.0 %

$ 85.5

$ 17.4

392.6 % Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common

Stockholders $ 38.7

$ (2.9)

1,416.1 %

$ 80.6

$ 5.2

1,442.8 % Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common

Stockholders per Diluted Share $ 0.21

$ (0.02)

1,150.0 %

$ 0.43

$ 0.03

1,333.3 %



































Total Portfolio Operating Statistics (1)

































RevPAR $ 235.22

$ 211.15

11.4 %

$ 249.34

$ 225.00

10.8 % Occupancy

72.7 %

68.1 % 460 bps



74.4 %

70.5 % 390 bps Average Daily Rate $ 323.55

$ 310.06

4.4 %

$ 335.13

$ 319.15

5.0 % Total RevPAR $ 394.97

$ 357.35

10.5 %

$ 416.18

$ 378.54

9.9 %



































Operating Statistics, excluding Andaz

Miami Beach (2)

































RevPAR $ 238.48

$ 216.20

10.3 %

$ 245.25

$ 233.37

5.1 % Occupancy

73.8 %

69.7 % 410 bps



74.6 %

73.1 % 150 bps Average Daily Rate $ 323.15

$ 310.18

4.2 %

$ 328.75

$ 319.25

3.0 % Total RevPAR $ 399.89

$ 364.94

9.6 %

$ 411.07

$ 392.11

4.8 %



































Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre Margin,

excluding Andaz Miami Beach (2)

26.7 %

26.2 % 50 bps



28.7 %

28.9 % (20) bps



































Adjusted EBITDAre $ 54.5

$ 50.1

8.8 %

$ 198.9

$ 180.0

10.5 % Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common

Stockholders $ 37.2

$ 31.7

17.1 %

$ 146.3

$ 129.0

13.5 % Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common

Stockholders per Diluted Share $ 0.20

$ 0.17

17.6 %

$ 0.79

$ 0.66

19.7 %





(1) Includes the 13 hotels owned by the Company as of September 30, 2026. (2) Includes the 13 hotels owned by the Company as of September 30, 2026 except Andaz Miami Beach due to its renovation activity

during 2025.

Recent Developments

Stock Repurchase Program. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased an aggregate amount of $117.8 million, before expenses, of its common and preferred stock. From the start of this year through November 5, 2026, the Company has allocated a total of $196.9 million, before expenses, into repurchases of its common and preferred stock. The Company believes this repurchase activity has been completed at a discount and generated significant value for its stockholders. As of November 5, 2026, the Company has $310.6 million remaining under its existing stock repurchase program authorization.

Common stock : During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 9,368,434 shares at an average purchase price per share of $10.99 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $103.0 million. From the start of this year through November 5, 2026, the Company has repurchased 13,748,527 shares at an average purchase price per share of $10.43 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $143.4 million. The average purchase price per share represents a substantial discount to consensus estimates of net asset value and implies a highly attractive valuation multiple on the Company's stabilized cash flow.

: During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 9,368,434 shares at an average purchase price per share of $10.99 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $103.0 million. From the start of this year through November 5, 2026, the Company has repurchased 13,748,527 shares at an average purchase price per share of $10.43 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $143.4 million. The average purchase price per share represents a substantial discount to consensus estimates of net asset value and implies a highly attractive valuation multiple on the Company's stabilized cash flow. Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock : During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 330,119 shares at an average purchase price per share of $22.30 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $7.4 million. From the start of this year through November 5, 2026, the Company has repurchased 1,234,583 shares at an average purchase price per share of $21.52 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $26.6 million. The average repurchase price per share reflects a 13.9% discount to the preferred stock liquidation value.

: During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 330,119 shares at an average purchase price per share of $22.30 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $7.4 million. From the start of this year through November 5, 2026, the Company has repurchased 1,234,583 shares at an average purchase price per share of $21.52 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $26.6 million. The average repurchase price per share reflects a 13.9% discount to the preferred stock liquidation value. Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 344,439 shares at an average purchase price per share of $21.69 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $7.5 million. From the start of this year through November 5, 2026, the Company has repurchased 1,308,051 shares at an average purchase price per share of $20.56 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $26.9 million. The average repurchase price per share reflects a 17.7% discount to the preferred stock liquidation value.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $317.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash of $81.4 million. The Company ended the third quarter with $817.9 million of liquidity, including available cash and full availability under its $500.0 million revolving credit facility. The Company had total debt of $955.0 million with a weighted average interest rate of 5.22%, including the effect of the Company's interest rate derivative swaps entered into in October 2026, and no debt maturities until January 2028.

Capital Investments Update

The Company invested $76.6 million into its portfolio during the first nine months of 2026. The Company currently expects to invest approximately $105 million to $115 million into its portfolio in 2026, with a majority of the investment related to the previously completed renovation of the meeting space at Hilton San Diego Bayfront, renovation work at Hilton Key West Resort & Marina, storm-related restoration work at Wailea Beach Resort, and various other projects across the remaining hotels in the portfolio.

2026 Outlook

The Company is updating its 2026 outlook based on Management's expectations and information available as of the date of this release. Geopolitical developments, changes in economic policies, changes in the health of the economy, or changes in business and consumer sentiment, among other factors, could lead to further revisions to the Company's outlook or cause the Company to withdraw its outlook altogether.

For the full year 2026, the Company now expects:

Metric ($ in millions, except per share data)

Prior

Full Year 2026

Guidance (1)

Current

Full Year 2026

Guidance (2)

Change in

Full Year 2026

Guidance Midpoint Net Income

$79 to $89

$92 to $97

+$10.5 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share

$0.37 to $0.42

$0.46 to $0.49

+$0.08 RevPAR Growth (3)

7.0% to 9.0%

9.5% to 10.5%

+200 bps Total RevPAR Growth (3)

7.0% to 9.0%

8.5% to 9.5%

+100 bps Adjusted EBITDAre

$245 to $255

$254 to $259

+$6.5 Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders

$174 to $184

$184 to $189

+$7.5 Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share

$0.93 to $0.98

$1.00 to $1.03

+$0.06 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

187,000,000

183,500,000

-3,500,000





(1) Reflects guidance presented on August 6, 2026. (2) Detailed reconciliations of Net Income to non-GAAP financial measures are provided later in this release. (3) RevPAR and Total RevPAR Growth reflect comparisons to full year 2025 and include all 13 hotels owned by the Company as of

the date of this release. Andaz Miami Beach is expected to contribute approximately 450 basis points of RevPAR and Total RevPAR

growth.

Full year 2026 guidance is based in part on the following full year assumptions:

Full year interest and other income (excluding amounts received from our insurance programs as reimbursement for restoration of property damage) of approximately $7 million to $8 million. This range is unchanged from the Company's prior estimate.

Full year corporate overhead expense (excluding deferred stock amortization and management transition costs) of approximately $19 million. This estimate is $0.5 million lower than the midpoint of the Company's prior range.

Full year interest expense of approximately $46 million to $49 million, including approximately $4 million in amortization of deferred financing costs and $7 million of noncash reduction to interest expense on derivatives. Excluding the noncash interest on derivatives, this range is unchanged from the Company's prior estimate.

Full year preferred stock dividends of approximately $15 million, which includes the Series G, H, and I cumulative redeemable preferred stock. This estimate is $0.5 million lower than the midpoint of the Company's prior range.

Dividend Update

On November 5, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of its common stock. The Company's Board of Directors also authorized cash dividends of $0.937500 per share payable to its Series G cumulative redeemable preferred stockholder, $0.382813 per share payable to its Series H cumulative redeemable preferred stockholders, and $0.356250 per share payable to its Series I cumulative redeemable preferred stockholders. The common and preferred dividends will be paid on January 15, 2027 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2026.

The amount of any future quarterly dividends will be determined by the Company's Board of Directors after considering long-term operating projections, expected capital requirements, and risks affecting the Company's business.

Supplemental Disclosures

Contemporaneous with this release, the Company has furnished a Form 8-K with unaudited financial information. This additional information is being provided as a supplement to the information in this release and other filings with the SEC. The Company has no obligation to update any of the information provided to conform to actual results or changes in the Company's portfolio, capital structure or future expectations.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter results on November 6, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time). A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sunstonehotels.com. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-833-461-5787 and reference meeting ID 981 061 229 to listen to the live call. A transcript of the webcast will also be archived on the website.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 13 hotels comprised of approximately 6,200 rooms, all of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com. The Company's website is provided as a reference only and any information on the website is not incorporated by reference in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will" and other similar terms and phrases, including opinions, references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the sections entitled "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2026, and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All forward-looking information provided herein is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

This release should be read together with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Copies of these reports are available on our website at www.sunstonehotels.com and through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key supplemental measures of our operating performance: earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate, or EBITDAre; Adjusted EBITDAre (as defined below); funds from operations attributable to common stockholders, or FFO attributable to common stockholders; Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders (as defined below); hotel Adjusted EBITDAre; and hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margins. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly the same as we do. These non-GAAP measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

We present EBITDAre in accordance with guidelines established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"), as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." We believe EBITDAre is a useful performance measure to help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period in comparison to our peers. Nareit defines EBITDAre as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance, and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAre, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our operating performance. In addition, we use both EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

We believe that the presentation of FFO attributable to common stockholders provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance because it is a measure of our operations without regard to specified noncash items such as real estate depreciation and amortization, any real estate impairment loss and any gain or loss on sale of real estate assets, all of which are based on historical cost accounting and may be of lesser significance in evaluating our current performance. Our presentation of FFO attributable to common stockholders conforms to Nareit's definition of "FFO applicable to common shares." Our presentation may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the terms in accordance with the current Nareit definition, or that interpret the current Nareit definition differently than we do.

We also present Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders when evaluating our operating performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and may facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and our peer companies.

We adjust EBITDAre and FFO attributable to common stockholders for the following items, which may occur in any period, and refer to these measures as either Adjusted EBITDAre or Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders:

Amortization of deferred stock compensation : we exclude the noncash expense incurred with the amortization of deferred stock compensation as this expense is based on historical stock prices at the date of grant to our corporate employees and does not reflect the underlying performance of our hotels.

: we exclude the noncash expense incurred with the amortization of deferred stock compensation as this expense is based on historical stock prices at the date of grant to our corporate employees and does not reflect the underlying performance of our hotels. Amortization of contract intangibles : we exclude the noncash amortization of any favorable or unfavorable contract intangibles recorded in conjunction with our hotel acquisitions. We exclude the noncash amortization of contract intangibles because it is based on historical cost accounting and is of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for the current period.

: we exclude the noncash amortization of any favorable or unfavorable contract intangibles recorded in conjunction with our hotel acquisitions. We exclude the noncash amortization of contract intangibles because it is based on historical cost accounting and is of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for the current period. Gains or losses from debt transactions : we exclude the effect of finance charges and premiums associated with the extinguishment of debt, including the acceleration of deferred financing costs from the original issuance of the debt being redeemed or retired because, like interest expense, their removal helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure.

: we exclude the effect of finance charges and premiums associated with the extinguishment of debt, including the acceleration of deferred financing costs from the original issuance of the debt being redeemed or retired because, like interest expense, their removal helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure. Cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle : from time to time, the FASB promulgates new accounting standards that require the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude these one-time adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect our actual performance for that period.

: from time to time, the FASB promulgates new accounting standards that require the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude these one-time adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect our actual performance for that period. Other adjustments: we exclude other adjustments that we believe are outside the ordinary course of business because we do not believe these costs reflect our actual performance for the period and/or the ongoing operations of our hotels. Such items may include: lawsuit settlement costs; the write-off of development costs associated with abandoned projects; non-real estate-related impairment losses; property-level restructuring, severance, and management transition costs; pre-opening costs associated with extensive renovation projects; debt resolution costs; lease terminations; property insurance restoration proceeds or uninsured losses; and other nonrecurring identified adjustments.

In addition, to derive Adjusted EBITDAre, we exclude the amortization of our right-of-use assets and related lease obligations as these expenses are based on historical cost accounting and do not reflect the actual rent amounts due to the respective lessors or the underlying performance of our hotels. We also exclude the effect of gains and losses on the disposition of undepreciated assets because we believe that including them in Adjusted EBITDAre is not consistent with reflecting the ongoing performance of our assets.

To derive Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders, we also exclude the noncash interest on our derivatives as we believe that these items are not reflective of our ongoing finance costs. Additionally, we exclude the real estate amortization of our right-of-use assets and related lease obligations (with the exception of our corporate operating lease) as these expenses are based on historical cost accounting and do not reflect the actual rent amounts due to the respective lessors or the underlying performance of our hotels. We also exclude gains or losses on the redemptions or repurchases of preferred stock, changes to deferred tax assets, liabilities or valuation allowances, and income tax benefits or provisions associated with the application of net operating loss carryforwards, uncertain tax positions or with the sale of assets.

In presenting hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margins, miscellaneous non-hotel items have been excluded. We believe the calculation of hotel Adjusted EBITDAre results in a more accurate presentation of the hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margins for our hotels, and that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating our property-level operating performance.

Reconciliations of net income to EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO attributable to common stockholders, Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders, hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margins are set forth in the following pages of this release.

For Additional Information :

Aaron Reyes

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

(949) 382-3018

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)

















September 30,



December 31,





2026



2025





(unaudited)







ASSETS















Investment in hotel properties, net

$

2,491,537



$

2,771,180

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net





3,704







4,418

Cash and cash equivalents





236,521







109,189

Restricted cash





81,365







76,531

Accounts receivable, net





39,817







33,662

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net





42,091







34,025

Total assets

$

2,895,035



$

3,029,005



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































LIABILITIES















Debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs

$

944,032



$

918,086

Operating lease obligations





5,959







7,348

Accounts payable and accrued expenses





52,928







63,146

Dividends and distributions payable





19,547







22,975

Other liabilities





85,968







72,832

Total liabilities





1,108,434







1,084,387

Commitments and contingencies

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized:















Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 2,650,000 shares issued and

outstanding at both September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, stated at

liquidation preference of $25.00 per share





66,250







66,250

6.125% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 3,644,584 shares issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and 4,545,903 shares issued and outstanding

at December 31, 2025, stated at liquidation preference of $25.00 per share





91,115







113,648

5.70% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 2,836,743 shares issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and 3,990,973 shares issued and outstanding

at December 31, 2025, stated at liquidation preference of $25.00 per share





70,919







99,774

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 176,575,057 shares

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and 189,709,516 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2025





1,766







1,897

Additional paid in capital





2,160,464







2,298,398

Distributions in excess of retained earnings





(603,913)







(635,349)

Total stockholders' equity





1,786,601







1,944,618



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,895,035



$

3,029,005



Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025









Revenues























Room

$ 140,053

$ 139,523

$ 469,368

$ 440,492 Food and beverage



68,601



64,419



221,792



209,573 Other operating



25,064



25,381



79,376



73,095 Total revenues



233,718



229,323



770,536



723,160 Operating expenses























Room



37,818



39,303



122,958



119,272 Food and beverage



50,424



48,717



155,793



150,566 Other operating



7,123



6,337



21,763



18,707 Advertising and promotion



13,083



13,420



41,336



40,758 Repairs and maintenance



10,671



9,954



32,592



29,514 Utilities



7,648



7,832



22,049



21,624 Franchise costs



4,417



4,471



13,962



13,773 Property tax, ground lease and insurance



20,179



19,574



61,734



57,425 Other property-level expenses



27,853



26,926



95,550



88,184 Corporate overhead



6,410



6,970



22,005



24,221 Depreciation and amortization



30,287



33,928



98,724



100,328 Impairment and other losses



-



-



1,639



- Total operating expenses



215,913



217,432



690,105



664,372 Interest and other income



2,620



3,160



7,944



7,024 Interest expense



(10,729)



(13,412)



(33,788)



(39,258) Gain (loss) on sale of assets



31,489



-



31,489



(8,751) Loss on extinguishment of debt



-



(180)



-



(180) Income before income taxes



41,185



1,459



86,076



17,623 Income tax provision, net



(296)



(137)



(605)



(272) Net income



40,889



1,322



85,471



17,351 Preferred stock dividends, net of gain on repurchases



(2,196)



(4,262)



(4,844)



(12,125) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 38,693

$ (2,940)

$ 80,627

$ 5,226

























Basic and diluted income (loss) per share























Basic and diluted net income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders per common share

$ 0.21

$ (0.02)

$ 0.43

$ 0.03

























Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



181,502



189,253



185,040



195,110 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



181,502



189,253



185,212



195,866

























Distributions declared per common share

$ 0.09

$ 0.09

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited and in thousands)



Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026



2025























Net income $ 40,889

$ 1,322

$ 85,471

$ 17,351 Depreciation and amortization

30,287



33,928



98,724



100,328 Interest expense

10,729



13,412



33,788



39,258 Income tax provision, net

296



137



605



272 (Gain) loss on sale of assets

(31,489)



-



(31,489)



8,751 Impairment and other losses

-



-



1,639



- EBITDAre

50,712



48,799



188,738



165,960























Amortization of deferred stock compensation

2,015



1,905



7,461



6,741 Amortization of right-of-use assets and obligations

(233)



(158)



(675)



(458) Loss on extinguishment of debt

-



180



-



180 (Gain) loss on property damage, net

1,144



(674)



601



(773) Property-level pre-opening and management transition costs

841



-



959



6,471 Property-level legal settlement costs

-



-



935



- Management transition costs

-



-



907



1,869 Adjustments to EBITDAre, net

3,767



1,253



10,188



14,030























Adjusted EBITDAre $ 54,479

$ 50,052

$ 198,926

$ 179,990

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)



Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026



2025























Net income $ 40,889

$ 1,322

$ 85,471

$ 17,351 Preferred stock dividends, net of gain on repurchases

(2,196)



(4,262)



(4,844)



(12,125) Real estate depreciation and amortization

29,946



33,581



97,696



99,278 (Gain) loss on sale of assets

(31,489)



-



(31,489)



8,751 Impairment and other losses

-



-



1,639



- FFO attributable to common stockholders

37,150



30,641



148,473



113,255























Amortization of deferred stock compensation

2,015



1,905



7,461



6,741 Real estate amortization of right-of-use assets and obligations

(200)



(130)



(586)



(390) Amortization of contract intangibles, net

312



315



941



944 Noncash interest on derivatives, net

(2,995)



(495)



(7,080)



668 Loss on extinguishment of debt

-



180



-



180 (Gain) loss on property damage, net

1,144



(674)



601



(773) Property-level pre-opening and management transition costs

841



-



959



6,471 Property-level legal settlement costs

-



-



935



- Management transition costs

-



-



907



1,869 Gain on preferred stock repurchases, net

(1,452)



-



(6,637)



- Income tax related to hotel disposition

361



-



361



- Adjustments to FFO attributable to common stockholders, net

26



1,101



(2,138)



15,710























Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 37,176

$ 31,742

$ 146,335

$ 128,965























FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.20

$ 0.16

$ 0.80

$ 0.58























Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted

share $ 0.20

$ 0.17

$ 0.79

$ 0.66























Basic weighted average shares outstanding

181,502



189,253



185,040



195,110 Shares associated with unvested restricted stock awards

320



859



405



863 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

181,822



190,112



185,445



195,973

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Guidance for Full Year 2026 (Unaudited and in thousands, except for per share amounts)



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAre





Year Ended





December 31, 2026







Low





High



















Net income

$

92,000



$

97,000

Depreciation and amortization





128,000







128,000

Interest expense





47,500







47,500

Income tax provision, net





1,000







1,000

Gain on sale of assets





(31,500)







(31,500)

Impairment and other losses





2,000







2,000

Amortization of deferred stock compensation





9,500







9,500

Property-level pre-opening and management transition costs





2,500







2,500

Property-level legal settlement costs





1,000







1,000

Management transition costs





1,000







1,000

Loss on property damage, net





1,000







1,000

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

254,000



$

259,000



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders





Year Ended





December 31, 2026







Low





High



















Net income

$

92,000



$

97,000

Preferred stock dividends, net of gain on repurchases





(7,000)







(7,000)

Net income attributable to common stockholders





85,000







90,000



















Real estate depreciation and amortization





127,000







127,000

Gain on sale of assets





(31,500)







(31,500)

Impairment and other losses





2,000







2,000

Amortization of deferred stock compensation





9,500







9,500

Property-level pre-opening and management transition costs





2,500







2,500

Property-level legal settlement costs





1,000







1,000

Management transition costs





1,000







1,000

Loss on property damage, net





1,000







1,000

Amortization of intangibles, net





1,000







1,000

Noncash interest on derivatives, net





(7,000)







(7,000)

Gain on preferred stock repurchases, net





(8,000)







(8,000)

Income tax related to hotel disposition





500







500

Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders

$

184,000



$

189,000



















Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share

$

0.46



$

0.49



















Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share

$

1.00



$

1.03



















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding





183,500







183,500



Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and Margins (Unaudited and in thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





2026

2025

2026

2025





























Total Portfolio Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre Margin



25.1 %



24.3 %



28.1 %



27.7 %

Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre Margin, excluding Andaz

Miami Beach



26.7 %



26.2 %



28.7 %



28.9 %

























































Actual revenues

$ 233,718

$ 229,323

$ 770,536

$ 723,160

Sold hotel revenues (1)



(8,556)



(25,600)



(66,589)



(82,793)

Total Portfolio Hotel Revenues



225,162



203,723



703,947



640,367

Andaz Miami Beach revenues (2)



(7,754)



(5,312)



(40,851)



(7,773)

Hotel Revenues, excluding Andaz Miami Beach

$ 217,408

$ 198,411

$ 663,096

$ 632,594

























































Net income

$ 40,889

$ 1,322

$ 85,471

$ 17,351

Non-hotel operating expenses, net (3)



10



(280)



22



(971)

Property-level adjustments (4)



2,244



189



5,909



7,012

Corporate overhead



6,410



6,970



22,005



24,221

Depreciation and amortization



30,287



33,928



98,724



100,328

Impairment and other losses



-



-



1,639



-

Interest and other income



(2,620)



(3,160)



(7,944)



(7,024)

Interest expense



10,729



13,412



33,788



39,258

Gain (loss) on sale of assets



(31,489)



-



(31,489)



8,751

Loss on extinguishment of debt



-



180



-



180

Income tax provision, net



296



137



605



272

Actual Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre



56,756



52,698



208,730



189,378

Sold hotel Adjusted EBITDAre (1)



(325)



(3,139)



(11,031)



(11,843)

Total Portfolio Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre



56,431



49,559



197,699



177,535

Andaz Miami Beach Adjusted EBITDAre (2)



1,637



2,494



(7,652)



5,298

Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding Andaz Miami

Beach

$ 58,068

$ 52,053

$ 190,047

$ 182,833







(1) Sold hotel revenues and Adjusted EBITDAre include results for Hyatt Regency San Francisco, which the Company sold in July 2026,

and Hilton New Orleans St. Charles, which the Company sold in June 2025. (2) Andaz Miami Beach underwent a transformational renovation during 2025, and as a result, our results for the third quarter and first nine months

of 2026 are not comparable to those for the same periods in 2025. (3) Non-hotel operating expenses, net include the amortization of hotel real estate-related right-of-use assets and obligations, corporate-level current

year property taxes and insurance, as well as any prior year property taxes assessed on sold hotels, net of any refunds received. (4) Property-level adjustments include non-operational and nonrecurring items. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, adjustments

primarily consisted of severe weather-related restoration expenses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, adjustments primarily consisted of severe weather-related restoration expenses and legal settlement costs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, adjustments

primarily consisted of pre-opening costs related to Andaz Miami Beach.

SOURCE Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.