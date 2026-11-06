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WKN: 875189 | ISIN: US9116841084 | Ticker-Symbol: US7
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06.11.26 | 07:50
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Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.: Array reports third quarter 2026 results

Affirms guidance for 2026

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, Array will hold a teleconference on November 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.arrayinc.com.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:AD) reported third quarter operating results.

"As Array marks its first year as a tower company, we continue to make meaningful progress against our 2026 strategic priorities," said Anthony Carlson, President and CEO. "Our team remains intensely focused on maximizing the value of our tower portfolio by driving tenant growth and enhancing operational efficiency. These efforts are strengthening the earnings power of our assets and positioning the company for long-term value creation."

Highlights*

  • Optimizing tower operations
    • Site rental revenues grew 14% year over year
    • Delivered consecutive quarter-over-quarter colocation growth
  • Continuing to close pending sales of wireless spectrum
    • Received regulatory approval for remaining pending transactions in October, closings remain subject to FCC finality and other customary closing conditions
  • Reaffirming 2026 financial guidance

* Comparisons are 3Q'25 to 3Q'26 unless otherwise noted.

Array reported total operating revenues from continuing operations of $53.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, versus $47.1 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to Array shareholders and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $69.6 million and $0.81, respectively, for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $108.8 million and $1.25, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

Pending transactions

Subsequent to the August 1, 2025 close of the sale of its wireless operations, Array reached additional agreements with T-Mobile for the sale of spectrum. A significant portion of these closed in May 2026 with approximately $30 million related to 600 MHz and 700 MHz licenses remaining. These remaining transactions received regulatory approval on October 7, 2026 and are expected to close in 2026, subject to FCC finality and other customary closing conditions.

Recent Development

On May 7, 2026, TDS delivered to the Array Board of Directors a letter setting forth a non-binding proposal to acquire all of the outstanding Array Common Shares that are not owned by TDS (the "Array Proposal"). On September 1, 2026, TDS announced that it is no longer pursuing the Array Proposal. For additional information, see TDS' Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 2, 2026.

2026 Estimated Results

Array's current estimates of full-year 2026 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 6, 2026 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. Array undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.







2026 Estimated Results







Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)








Total operating revenues






$205-$215

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)






$60-$75

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)






$220-$235

Unchanged

Capital expenditures






$25-$35

Unchanged

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income from continuing operations or Income before income taxes. In providing 2026 estimated results, Array has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, Array believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, Array is unable to provide such guidance.




Actual Results


2026 Estimated
Results


Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026


Year Ended
December 31, 2025

(Dollars in millions)






Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)

N/A


$587


$172

Add back:






Income tax expense (benefit)

N/A


138


(31)

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$775-$790


$726


$141

Add back or deduct:






Interest expense

45


29


28

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

50


40


48

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$870-$885


$795


$218

Add back or deduct:






Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

-


14


2

Loss on impairment of licenses

-


-


48

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

-


6


2

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(585)


(566)


(6)

Short-term imputed spectrum lease income

(65)


(66)


(69)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$220-$235


$182


$194

Deduct:






Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

145


116


174

Interest and dividend income

15


15


19

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$60-$75


$51


$1


Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

















1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the
reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted
Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating
activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. Array does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation
above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as
measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and
Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of Array's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, expenses related to strategic
alternatives review, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors
and other users of Array's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is
consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, expenses related to the strategic alternatives review and short-term imputed
spectrum lease income, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest
and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities.

Conference Call Information
Array will hold a conference call on November 6, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CT.

  • Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.arrayinc.com or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/505221542

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.arrayinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.arrayinc.com.

About Array
Array leases tower space to tenants and provides ancillary services, holds noncontrolling interests in primarily wireless operating companies and holds certain wireless spectrum licenses. Array owns 4,455 towers in 19 states and enables the deployment of 5G and other wireless technologies throughout the country. As of September 30, 2026, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 81.9% of Array.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about Array's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the manner in which Array's remaining business is conducted; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; whether the additional spectrum license sales to T-Mobile are consummated; whether Array can monetize its remaining spectrum assets; competition in the tower industry; economic and business risks associated with fixed rate annual escalators on colocation revenue contracts; Array's reliance on a small number of tenants for a substantial portion of its revenue; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent; inability to protect rights to the land under towers; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or cost; advances or changes in technology; impacts of costs, integration issues or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties; uncertainties in Array's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments, including significant investments in wireless operating entities that Array does not control; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by TDS; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and extreme weather events. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of Array's Form 10-K as updated by any Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)


As of or for the Quarter Ended

9/30/2026


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025

Capital expenditures from continuing operations (thousands)

$ 3,915


$ 3,895


$ 8,645


$ 12,933


$ 7,927

Owned towers

4,455


4,456


4,452


4,450


4,449

Number of colocations1

4,372


4,362


4,290


4,572


4,517

Tower tenancy rate2

0.98


0.98


0.96


1.03


1.02




1

Represents instances where a third-party leases space on a company-owned tower. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015.
Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the
MLA. As of March 31, 2026, the Number of colocations and the Tower tenancy rate exclude DISH Wireless.




2

Calculated as total number of colocations divided by total number of towers. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015.
Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the
MLA. As of March 31, 2026, the Number of colocations and the Tower tenancy rate exclude DISH Wireless. Normalized to exclude DISH,
tenancy ratios would have been 0.95 and 0.94 for December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026

vs. 2025


2026


2025


2026

vs. 2025

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)












Operating revenues












Site rental

$ 52,475


$ 45,838


14 %


$ 156,674


$ 99,663


57 %

Services

1,395


1,281


9 %


3,278


2,969


10 %

Total operating revenues

53,870


47,119


14 %


159,952


102,632


56 %













Operating expenses












Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and
accretion reported below)

23,349


20,976


11 %


68,455


56,662


21 %

Selling, general and administrative

18,200


20,525


(11) %


53,851


69,063


(22) %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

13,405


11,868


13 %


40,437


35,860


13 %

Loss on impairment of licenses

-


47,679


N/M


-


47,679


N/M

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1,233


707


74 %


5,946


620


N/M

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

9


(1,323)


N/M


(566,459)


(6,123)


N/M

Total operating expenses

56,196


100,432


(44) %


(397,770)


203,761


N/M













Operating income (loss)

(2,326)


(53,313)


96 %


557,722


(101,129)


N/M













Other income (expense)












Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

41,009


69,811


(41) %


116,144


147,453


(21) %

Interest and dividend income

4,442


8,909


(50) %


15,095


15,267


(1) %

Interest expense

(10,972)


(8,855)


(24) %


(29,013)


(16,233)


(79) %

Short-term imputed spectrum lease income

7,669


30,413


(75) %


65,639


30,413


N/M

Other, net

35


254


(86) %


9


253


(97) %

Total other income

42,183


100,532


(58) %


167,874


177,153


(5) %













Income before income taxes

39,857


47,219


(16) %


725,596


76,024


N/M

Income tax expense (benefit)

(30,121)


(62,701)


52 %


138,147


(54,479)


N/M

Net income from continuing operations

69,978


109,920


(36) %


587,449


130,503


N/M

Less: Net income from continuing operations attributable to
noncontrolling interests, net of tax

395


1,084


(64) %


4,264


2,210


93 %

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Array
shareholders

69,583


108,836


(36) %


583,185


128,293


N/M













Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

(788)


(130,492)


99 %


22,290


(99,193)


N/M

Less: Net income from discontinued operations attributable to
noncontrolling interests, net of tax

-


16,809


N/M


189


17,822


(99) %

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable
to Array shareholders

(788)


(147,301)


99 %


22,101


(117,015)


N/M













Net income (loss)

69,190


(20,572)


N/M


609,739


31,310


N/M

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of
tax

395


17,893


(98) %


4,453


20,032


(78) %

Net income (loss) attributable to Array shareholders

$ 68,795


$ (38,465)


N/M


$ 605,286


$ 11,278


N/M













Basic weighted average shares outstanding

86,489


86,251


-


86,462


85,726


1 %













Basic earnings per share from continuing operations
attributable to Array shareholders

$ 0.81


$ 1.26


(36) %


$ 6.74


$ 1.50


N/M

Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
attributable to Array shareholders

$ (0.01)


$ (1.71)


99 %


$ 0.26


$ (1.37)


N/M

Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Array
shareholders

$ 0.80


$ (0.45)


N/M


$ 7.00


$ 0.13


N/M













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

86,523


86,846


-


86,506


87,842


(2) %













Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
attributable to Array shareholders

$ 0.81


$ 1.25


(36) %


$ 6.74


$ 1.46


N/M

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued
operations attributable to Array shareholders

$ (0.01)


$ (1.69)


99 %


$ 0.26


$ (1.33)


N/M

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Array
shareholders

$ 0.80


$ (0.44)


N/M


$ 7.00


$ 0.13


N/M



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025

(Dollars in thousands)




Cash flows from operating activities




Net income

$ 609,739


$ 31,310

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

22,290


(99,193)

Net income from continuing operations

587,449


130,503

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities




Depreciation, amortization and accretion

40,437


35,860

Bad debts expense

253


1,655

Stock-based compensation expense

879


1,560

Deferred income taxes, net

(200,187)


(81,087)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(116,144)


(147,453)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

89,584


149,732

Loss on impairment of licenses

-


47,679

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

5,946


620

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(566,459)


(6,123)

Other operating activities

561


338

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations




Accounts receivable

8,635


(5,157)

Accounts payable

(10,487)


22,231

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

(64,239)


(28,880)

Accrued taxes

57,916


(11,713)

Accrued interest

429


2,372

Other assets and liabilities

(22,764)


(89,627)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations

(188,191)


22,510

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations

(6,375)


380,388

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(194,566)


402,898





Cash flows from investing activities




Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(21,014)


(18,597)

Cash paid for licenses

-


(4,175)

Cash received from divestitures

2,185,801


5,439

Other investing activities

-


1,301

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations

2,164,787


(16,032)

Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations

-


2,462,399

Net cash provided by investing activities

2,164,787


2,446,367





Cash flows from financing activities




Issuance of long-term debt

-


325,000

Repayment of long-term debt

(2,031)


(875,250)

Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for stock-based compensation awards

(2,068)


(63,506)

Repurchase of Common Shares

-


(21,360)

Dividends paid to Array shareholders

(1,836,737)


(1,986,719)

Payment of debt issuance costs

-


(5,668)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(8,624)


(26,811)

Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries

(593)


-

Other financing activities

-


(7,930)

Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations

(1,850,053)


(2,662,244)

Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations

-


(20,537)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,850,053)


(2,682,781)





Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

120,168


166,484





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash




Beginning of period

113,400


159,142

End of period

$ 233,568


$ 325,626

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)


ASSETS






September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 233,568


$ 113,400

Accounts receivable, net

11,897


21,656

Prepaid expenses

2,330


3,216

Other current assets

2,011


6,515

Total current assets

249,806


144,787





Non-current assets held for sale

57,366


1,591,675





Licenses

1,584,674


1,642,187





Investments in unconsolidated entities

439,585


412,608





Property, plant and equipment, net

384,149


388,999





Operating lease right-of-use assets

459,705


472,995





Other assets and deferred charges

32,444


24,837





Total assets

$ 3,207,729


$ 4,678,088

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)




Current liabilities




Current portion of long-term debt

$ 8,125


$ 4,063

Accounts payable

35,671


38,395

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

20,011


85,945

Accrued taxes

93,152


16,884

Accrued compensation

1,365


4,322

Short-term operating lease liabilities

16,538


15,294

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

24,304


20,242

Other current liabilities

26,087


14,843

Total current liabilities

225,253


199,988





Deferred liabilities and credits




Deferred income tax liability, net

173,221


387,030

Long-term operating lease liabilities

499,418


509,876

Other deferred liabilities and credits

307,342


336,379





Long-term debt, net

665,016


670,258





Total equity

1,337,479


2,574,557





Total liabilities and equity

$ 3,207,729


$ 4,678,088

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted OIBDA and AFCF Reconciliations
(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income from continuing operations and Income before income taxes.


Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

(Dollars in thousands)








Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)

$ 69,978


$ 109,920


$ 587,449


$ 130,503

Add back:








Income tax expense (benefit)

(30,121)


(62,701)


138,147


(54,479)

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

39,857


47,219


725,596


76,024

Add back:








Interest expense

10,972


8,855


29,013


16,233

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

13,405


11,868


40,437


35,860

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

64,234


67,942


795,046


128,117

Add back or deduct:








Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

5,934


489


13,512


2,349

Loss on impairment of licenses

-


47,679


-


47,679

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1,233


707


5,946


620

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

9


(1,323)


(566,459)


(6,123)

Short-term imputed spectrum lease income

(7,669)


(30,413)


(65,639)


(30,413)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

63,741


85,081


182,406


142,229

Deduct:








Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

41,009


69,811


116,144


147,453

Interest and dividend income

4,442


8,909


15,095


15,267

Other, net

35


254


9


253

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 18,255


$ 6,107


$ 51,158


$ (20,744)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (AFCF)

AFCF is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation below. AFCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income from continuing operations or as an indicator of cash flows.

Management believes AFCF is a useful measure of Array's cash generated from operations and its noncontrolling investment interests. The following table reconciles AFCF to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income from continuing operations. This measure is presented following the sale of Array's wireless operations to T-Mobile on August 1, 2025, at which time the primary business operations for Array changed from providing wireless communications services to a standalone tower company.




Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026

(Dollars in thousands)




Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)



$ 587,449

Add back or deduct:




Income tax expense



138,147

Cash paid for income taxes1



(274,270)

Stock-based compensation expense



879

Short-term imputed spectrum lease income



(65,639)

Amortization of deferred debt charges



991

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities



(116,144)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities



89,584

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net



(566,459)

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net



5,946

Depreciation, amortization and accretion



40,437

Expenses related to strategic alternatives review



13,512

Straight line and other non-cash revenue adjustments



(14,327)

Straight line expense adjustment



3,070

Maintenance and other capital expenditures



(5,172)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)



$ (161,996)









1



Substantially all of the cash paid for income taxes are related to the sale of various wireless spectrum licenses in 2026.

SOURCE Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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