Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.: Array reports third quarter 2026 results

Affirms guidance for 2026

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, Array will hold a teleconference on November 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.arrayinc.com.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:AD) reported third quarter operating results.

"As Array marks its first year as a tower company, we continue to make meaningful progress against our 2026 strategic priorities," said Anthony Carlson, President and CEO. "Our team remains intensely focused on maximizing the value of our tower portfolio by driving tenant growth and enhancing operational efficiency. These efforts are strengthening the earnings power of our assets and positioning the company for long-term value creation."

Highlights*

Optimizing tower operations Site rental revenues grew 14% year over year Delivered consecutive quarter-over-quarter colocation growth

Continuing to close pending sales of wireless spectrum Received regulatory approval for remaining pending transactions in October, closings remain subject to FCC finality and other customary closing conditions

Reaffirming 2026 financial guidance

* Comparisons are 3Q'25 to 3Q'26 unless otherwise noted.

Array reported total operating revenues from continuing operations of $53.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, versus $47.1 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to Array shareholders and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $69.6 million and $0.81, respectively, for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $108.8 million and $1.25, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

Pending transactions

Subsequent to the August 1, 2025 close of the sale of its wireless operations, Array reached additional agreements with T-Mobile for the sale of spectrum. A significant portion of these closed in May 2026 with approximately $30 million related to 600 MHz and 700 MHz licenses remaining. These remaining transactions received regulatory approval on October 7, 2026 and are expected to close in 2026, subject to FCC finality and other customary closing conditions.

Recent Development

On May 7, 2026, TDS delivered to the Array Board of Directors a letter setting forth a non-binding proposal to acquire all of the outstanding Array Common Shares that are not owned by TDS (the "Array Proposal"). On September 1, 2026, TDS announced that it is no longer pursuing the Array Proposal. For additional information, see TDS' Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 2, 2026.

2026 Estimated Results

Array's current estimates of full-year 2026 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 6, 2026 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. Array undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.













2026 Estimated Results











Previous Current (Dollars in millions)













Total operating revenues









$205-$215 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)









$60-$75 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)









$220-$235 Unchanged Capital expenditures









$25-$35 Unchanged

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income from continuing operations or Income before income taxes. In providing 2026 estimated results, Array has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, Array believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, Array is unable to provide such guidance.







Actual Results

2026 Estimated

Results

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Year Ended

December 31, 2025 (Dollars in millions)









Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) N/A

$587

$172 Add back:









Income tax expense (benefit) N/A

138

(31) Income before income taxes (GAAP) $775-$790

$726

$141 Add back or deduct:









Interest expense 45

29

28 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 50

40

48 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $870-$885

$795

$218 Add back or deduct:









Expenses related to strategic alternatives review -

14

2 Loss on impairment of licenses -

-

48 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net -

6

2 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (585)

(566)

(6) Short-term imputed spectrum lease income (65)

(66)

(69) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $220-$235

$182

$194 Deduct:









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 145

116

174 Interest and dividend income 15

15

19 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $60-$75

$51

$1

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

































1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the

reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted

Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating

activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. Array does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation

above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as

measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and

Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of Array's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, expenses related to strategic

alternatives review, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors

and other users of Array's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is

consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,

depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, expenses related to the strategic alternatives review and short-term imputed

spectrum lease income, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest

and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities.

Conference Call Information

Array will hold a conference call on November 6, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.arrayinc.com or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/505221542

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.arrayinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.arrayinc.com.

About Array

Array leases tower space to tenants and provides ancillary services, holds noncontrolling interests in primarily wireless operating companies and holds certain wireless spectrum licenses. Array owns 4,455 towers in 19 states and enables the deployment of 5G and other wireless technologies throughout the country. As of September 30, 2026, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 81.9% of Array.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about Array's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the manner in which Array's remaining business is conducted; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; whether the additional spectrum license sales to T-Mobile are consummated; whether Array can monetize its remaining spectrum assets; competition in the tower industry; economic and business risks associated with fixed rate annual escalators on colocation revenue contracts; Array's reliance on a small number of tenants for a substantial portion of its revenue; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent; inability to protect rights to the land under towers; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or cost; advances or changes in technology; impacts of costs, integration issues or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties; uncertainties in Array's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments, including significant investments in wireless operating entities that Array does not control; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by TDS; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and extreme weather events. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of Array's Form 10-K as updated by any Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2026

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025 Capital expenditures from continuing operations (thousands) $ 3,915

$ 3,895

$ 8,645

$ 12,933

$ 7,927 Owned towers 4,455

4,456

4,452

4,450

4,449 Number of colocations1 4,372

4,362

4,290

4,572

4,517 Tower tenancy rate2 0.98

0.98

0.96

1.03

1.02







1 Represents instances where a third-party leases space on a company-owned tower. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015.

Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the

MLA. As of March 31, 2026, the Number of colocations and the Tower tenancy rate exclude DISH Wireless.





2 Calculated as total number of colocations divided by total number of towers. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015.

Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the

MLA. As of March 31, 2026, the Number of colocations and the Tower tenancy rate exclude DISH Wireless. Normalized to exclude DISH,

tenancy ratios would have been 0.95 and 0.94 for December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026 vs. 2025

2026

2025

2026 vs. 2025 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















Site rental $ 52,475

$ 45,838

14 %

$ 156,674

$ 99,663

57 % Services 1,395

1,281

9 %

3,278

2,969

10 % Total operating revenues 53,870

47,119

14 %

159,952

102,632

56 %























Operating expenses





















Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and

accretion reported below) 23,349

20,976

11 %

68,455

56,662

21 % Selling, general and administrative 18,200

20,525

(11) %

53,851

69,063

(22) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 13,405

11,868

13 %

40,437

35,860

13 % Loss on impairment of licenses -

47,679

N/M

-

47,679

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1,233

707

74 %

5,946

620

N/M (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 9

(1,323)

N/M

(566,459)

(6,123)

N/M Total operating expenses 56,196

100,432

(44) %

(397,770)

203,761

N/M























Operating income (loss) (2,326)

(53,313)

96 %

557,722

(101,129)

N/M























Other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 41,009

69,811

(41) %

116,144

147,453

(21) % Interest and dividend income 4,442

8,909

(50) %

15,095

15,267

(1) % Interest expense (10,972)

(8,855)

(24) %

(29,013)

(16,233)

(79) % Short-term imputed spectrum lease income 7,669

30,413

(75) %

65,639

30,413

N/M Other, net 35

254

(86) %

9

253

(97) % Total other income 42,183

100,532

(58) %

167,874

177,153

(5) %























Income before income taxes 39,857

47,219

(16) %

725,596

76,024

N/M Income tax expense (benefit) (30,121)

(62,701)

52 %

138,147

(54,479)

N/M Net income from continuing operations 69,978

109,920

(36) %

587,449

130,503

N/M Less: Net income from continuing operations attributable to

noncontrolling interests, net of tax 395

1,084

(64) %

4,264

2,210

93 % Net income from continuing operations attributable to Array

shareholders 69,583

108,836

(36) %

583,185

128,293

N/M























Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (788)

(130,492)

99 %

22,290

(99,193)

N/M Less: Net income from discontinued operations attributable to

noncontrolling interests, net of tax -

16,809

N/M

189

17,822

(99) % Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable

to Array shareholders (788)

(147,301)

99 %

22,101

(117,015)

N/M























Net income (loss) 69,190

(20,572)

N/M

609,739

31,310

N/M Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of

tax 395

17,893

(98) %

4,453

20,032

(78) % Net income (loss) attributable to Array shareholders $ 68,795

$ (38,465)

N/M

$ 605,286

$ 11,278

N/M























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 86,489

86,251

-

86,462

85,726

1 %























Basic earnings per share from continuing operations

attributable to Array shareholders $ 0.81

$ 1.26

(36) %

$ 6.74

$ 1.50

N/M Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations

attributable to Array shareholders $ (0.01)

$ (1.71)

99 %

$ 0.26

$ (1.37)

N/M Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Array

shareholders $ 0.80

$ (0.45)

N/M

$ 7.00

$ 0.13

N/M























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 86,523

86,846

-

86,506

87,842

(2) %























Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

attributable to Array shareholders $ 0.81

$ 1.25

(36) %

$ 6.74

$ 1.46

N/M Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued

operations attributable to Array shareholders $ (0.01)

$ (1.69)

99 %

$ 0.26

$ (1.33)

N/M Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Array

shareholders $ 0.80

$ (0.44)

N/M

$ 7.00

$ 0.13

N/M



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025 (Dollars in thousands)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 609,739

$ 31,310 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 22,290

(99,193) Net income from continuing operations 587,449

130,503 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 40,437

35,860 Bad debts expense 253

1,655 Stock-based compensation expense 879

1,560 Deferred income taxes, net (200,187)

(81,087) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (116,144)

(147,453) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 89,584

149,732 Loss on impairment of licenses -

47,679 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5,946

620 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (566,459)

(6,123) Other operating activities 561

338 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 8,635

(5,157) Accounts payable (10,487)

22,231 Customer deposits and deferred revenues (64,239)

(28,880) Accrued taxes 57,916

(11,713) Accrued interest 429

2,372 Other assets and liabilities (22,764)

(89,627) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations (188,191)

22,510 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations (6,375)

380,388 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (194,566)

402,898







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (21,014)

(18,597) Cash paid for licenses -

(4,175) Cash received from divestitures 2,185,801

5,439 Other investing activities -

1,301 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations 2,164,787

(16,032) Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations -

2,462,399 Net cash provided by investing activities 2,164,787

2,446,367







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt -

325,000 Repayment of long-term debt (2,031)

(875,250) Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for stock-based compensation awards (2,068)

(63,506) Repurchase of Common Shares -

(21,360) Dividends paid to Array shareholders (1,836,737)

(1,986,719) Payment of debt issuance costs -

(5,668) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (8,624)

(26,811) Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries (593)

- Other financing activities -

(7,930) Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations (1,850,053)

(2,662,244) Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations -

(20,537) Net cash used in financing activities (1,850,053)

(2,682,781)







Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 120,168

166,484







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 113,400

159,142 End of period $ 233,568

$ 325,626

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 (Dollars in thousands)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 233,568

$ 113,400 Accounts receivable, net 11,897

21,656 Prepaid expenses 2,330

3,216 Other current assets 2,011

6,515 Total current assets 249,806

144,787







Non-current assets held for sale 57,366

1,591,675







Licenses 1,584,674

1,642,187







Investments in unconsolidated entities 439,585

412,608







Property, plant and equipment, net 384,149

388,999







Operating lease right-of-use assets 459,705

472,995







Other assets and deferred charges 32,444

24,837







Total assets $ 3,207,729

$ 4,678,088

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 8,125

$ 4,063 Accounts payable 35,671

38,395 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 20,011

85,945 Accrued taxes 93,152

16,884 Accrued compensation 1,365

4,322 Short-term operating lease liabilities 16,538

15,294 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 24,304

20,242 Other current liabilities 26,087

14,843 Total current liabilities 225,253

199,988







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 173,221

387,030 Long-term operating lease liabilities 499,418

509,876 Other deferred liabilities and credits 307,342

336,379







Long-term debt, net 665,016

670,258







Total equity 1,337,479

2,574,557







Total liabilities and equity $ 3,207,729

$ 4,678,088

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted OIBDA and AFCF Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income from continuing operations and Income before income taxes.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 (Dollars in thousands)













Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 69,978

$ 109,920

$ 587,449

$ 130,503 Add back:













Income tax expense (benefit) (30,121)

(62,701)

138,147

(54,479) Income before income taxes (GAAP) 39,857

47,219

725,596

76,024 Add back:













Interest expense 10,972

8,855

29,013

16,233 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 13,405

11,868

40,437

35,860 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 64,234

67,942

795,046

128,117 Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 5,934

489

13,512

2,349 Loss on impairment of licenses -

47,679

-

47,679 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1,233

707

5,946

620 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 9

(1,323)

(566,459)

(6,123) Short-term imputed spectrum lease income (7,669)

(30,413)

(65,639)

(30,413) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 63,741

85,081

182,406

142,229 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 41,009

69,811

116,144

147,453 Interest and dividend income 4,442

8,909

15,095

15,267 Other, net 35

254

9

253 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 18,255

$ 6,107

$ 51,158

$ (20,744)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (AFCF)

AFCF is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation below. AFCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income from continuing operations or as an indicator of cash flows.

Management believes AFCF is a useful measure of Array's cash generated from operations and its noncontrolling investment interests. The following table reconciles AFCF to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income from continuing operations. This measure is presented following the sale of Array's wireless operations to T-Mobile on August 1, 2025, at which time the primary business operations for Array changed from providing wireless communications services to a standalone tower company.







Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 (Dollars in thousands)





Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)



$ 587,449 Add back or deduct:





Income tax expense



138,147 Cash paid for income taxes1



(274,270) Stock-based compensation expense



879 Short-term imputed spectrum lease income



(65,639) Amortization of deferred debt charges



991 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities



(116,144) Distributions from unconsolidated entities



89,584 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net



(566,459) (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net



5,946 Depreciation, amortization and accretion



40,437 Expenses related to strategic alternatives review



13,512 Straight line and other non-cash revenue adjustments



(14,327) Straight line expense adjustment



3,070 Maintenance and other capital expenditures



(5,172) Adjusted Free Cash Flow from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)



$ (161,996)

















1



Substantially all of the cash paid for income taxes are related to the sale of various wireless spectrum licenses in 2026.

SOURCE Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.