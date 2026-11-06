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WKN: 905153 | ISIN: US7034811015 | Ticker-Symbol: PE1
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 14:02
8,936 Euro
+0,81 % +0,072
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8229,01615:11
8,8028,97815:07
ACCESS Newswire
06.11.2026 14:26 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Patterson-UTI Energy: Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for October 2026

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported that for the month of October 2026, the Company had an average of 104 drilling rigs operating in the United States.

Average drilling rigs operating reported in the Company's monthly announcements represent the average number of the Company's drilling rigs that were earning revenue under a drilling contract in the United States. The Company cautioned that numerous factors in addition to average drilling rigs operating can impact the Company's operating results and that a particular trend in the number of drilling rigs operating may or may not indicate a trend in or be indicative of the Company's financial performance. The Company intends to continue providing monthly updates on drilling rigs operating shortly after the end of each month.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of drilling and completion services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling services, integrated well completion services and directional drilling services in the United States, and specialized drill bit solutions in the United States, Middle East and many other regions around the world. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are protected as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Patterson-UTI's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "budgeted," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "pursue," "see," "should," "strategy," "target," or "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Patterson-UTI's future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategy, objectives, financial conditions, operations outlook, assumptions or future events or performance, activity levels, active rig count projections, contract terms, capex spending and budgets, future cash flow, future use of generated cash flow, customer demand, future commodity prices, outlook for international and domestic markets, and timing and amount of dividends, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Patterson-UTI's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. For information regarding risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections and other disclosures in Patterson-UTI's SEC filings, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with Patterson-UTI's business is contained from time to time in Patterson-UTI's SEC filings. Patterson-UTI's filings may be obtained by contacting Patterson-UTI or the SEC or through Patterson-UTI's website at http://www.patenergy.com or through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval System (EDGAR) at http://www.sec.gov. Patterson-UTI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contact:

Michael Sabella
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 885-7589

SOURCE: Patterson-UTI Energy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/patterson-uti-reports-drilling-activity-for-october-2026-1248130

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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