Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Washington sichert 12 Mrd. USD per Gesetz - jetzt werden Metalle gebraucht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
LI

WKN: A40JLR | ISIN: US53566V1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MF
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 20:35
32,400 Euro
-8,47 % -3,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINEAGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,00035,20015:07
ACCESS Newswire
06.11.2026 14:38 Uhr
255 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Real Tested Inc.: Watermelon Z Strain Guide Clarifies Conflicting Breeder Information and Genetic Lineage

Independent strain guide compares differing origin records and 63 historical flower tests reported under the Watermelon Z name

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Watermelon Z, also known as Watermelon Zkittlez, is an indica-dominant hybrid associated with differing breeder and lineage records across major cannabis databases. The Watermelon Z strain guide from Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., brings those competing accounts together alongside historical laboratory data reported under the Watermelon Z name.

Leafly, Weedmaps and AllBud trace the strain to a cross of The Original Z × Watermelon, commonly attributed to Dying Breed Seeds and 3rd Gen Family in California. SeedFinder, however, lists a Dying Breed version with different parent strains.

Rather than treating one account as conclusively established, the guide keeps the conflicting lineage records visible.

Conflicting Breeder and Lineage Records

Watermelon Z has circulated under more than one description of its genetic background.

The guide presents the commonly cited The Original Z × Watermelon lineage alongside the alternative SeedFinder record so readers can see where the available sources differ.

These source descriptions do not verify the genetics of any current product or establish that every flower package sold as Watermelon Z or Watermelon Zkittlez originated from the same breeder or seed line.

For readers comparing cannabis strain information and related products in Germany, the weed.de strain finder provides an additional searchable resource for researching strain names and cannabis products.

Historical Lab Results Reported Under the Watermelon Z Name

The Watermelon Z lab test summary compiles 63 historical state laboratory tests of flower reported under the Watermelon Z name.

Across those records:

  • Median total THC: 18.60%
  • Middle 50% of results: 15.27%-22.59%
  • CBD: none of the 25 tests reporting CBD reached 1%

The dataset is relatively small and should not be treated as a definitive potency profile for the strain.

These are historical, name-matched observations. They do not measure every current Watermelon Z lot and should not be interpreted as predictions of the potency, composition or genetics of any present product.

Historical Data Requires Context

The limited sample size illustrates why strain laboratory data should be read in context.

Historical records can help describe samples previously reported under a strain name, but they do not establish that all products carrying that label share identical genetics or cannabinoid levels.

The Watermelon Z guide therefore separates laboratory observations from breeder and lineage claims rather than using one dataset to validate the other.

By presenting differing breeder records, genetic accounts and historical laboratory observations together, the guide is intended to make clear what is documented under the Watermelon Z name and where uncertainty remains.

The full Watermelon Z strain guide is available at:

https://watermelonz.com/

Historical lab-data summary:

https://watermelonz.com/potency/

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent strain guide network covering 50 numbered cannabis strains. The network publishes source-attributed strain guides with historical laboratory data and references shown on its pages.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.
Babu Kipkorir
Email: info@watermelonz.com
Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Website: watermelonz.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/watermelon-z-strain-guide-clarifies-conflicting-breeder-informat-1248135

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.