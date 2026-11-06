Independent strain guide compares differing origin records and 63 historical flower tests reported under the Watermelon Z name

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Watermelon Z, also known as Watermelon Zkittlez, is an indica-dominant hybrid associated with differing breeder and lineage records across major cannabis databases. The Watermelon Z strain guide from Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., brings those competing accounts together alongside historical laboratory data reported under the Watermelon Z name.

Leafly, Weedmaps and AllBud trace the strain to a cross of The Original Z × Watermelon, commonly attributed to Dying Breed Seeds and 3rd Gen Family in California. SeedFinder, however, lists a Dying Breed version with different parent strains.

Rather than treating one account as conclusively established, the guide keeps the conflicting lineage records visible.

Conflicting Breeder and Lineage Records

Watermelon Z has circulated under more than one description of its genetic background.

The guide presents the commonly cited The Original Z × Watermelon lineage alongside the alternative SeedFinder record so readers can see where the available sources differ.

These source descriptions do not verify the genetics of any current product or establish that every flower package sold as Watermelon Z or Watermelon Zkittlez originated from the same breeder or seed line.

For readers comparing cannabis strain information and related products in Germany, the weed.de strain finder provides an additional searchable resource for researching strain names and cannabis products.

Historical Lab Results Reported Under the Watermelon Z Name

The Watermelon Z lab test summary compiles 63 historical state laboratory tests of flower reported under the Watermelon Z name.

Across those records:

Median total THC: 18.60%

18.60% Middle 50% of results: 15.27%-22.59%

15.27%-22.59% CBD: none of the 25 tests reporting CBD reached 1%

The dataset is relatively small and should not be treated as a definitive potency profile for the strain.

These are historical, name-matched observations. They do not measure every current Watermelon Z lot and should not be interpreted as predictions of the potency, composition or genetics of any present product.

Historical Data Requires Context

The limited sample size illustrates why strain laboratory data should be read in context.

Historical records can help describe samples previously reported under a strain name, but they do not establish that all products carrying that label share identical genetics or cannabinoid levels.

The Watermelon Z guide therefore separates laboratory observations from breeder and lineage claims rather than using one dataset to validate the other.

By presenting differing breeder records, genetic accounts and historical laboratory observations together, the guide is intended to make clear what is documented under the Watermelon Z name and where uncertainty remains.

The full Watermelon Z strain guide is available at:

https://watermelonz.com/

Historical lab-data summary:

https://watermelonz.com/potency/

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent strain guide network covering 50 numbered cannabis strains. The network publishes source-attributed strain guides with historical laboratory data and references shown on its pages.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@watermelonz.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: watermelonz.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/watermelon-z-strain-guide-clarifies-conflicting-breeder-informat-1248135