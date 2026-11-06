Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - SAGA Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and its Critical Minerals Council. The membership positions SAGA within Canada's primary federal business advocacy network at a time of significant national focus on critical minerals, clean energy infrastructure, and North American supply-chain security.

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer of SAGA Metals, commented:

"Joining the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and its Critical Minerals Council is a deliberate step as Canada sharpens its focus on critical minerals and energy security. Under Prime Minister Carney's leadership, we are seeing meaningful commitments to clean energy and infrastructure in Labrador that directly support the long-term potential of projects like Radar. Being part of these national forums gives SAGA a seat at the table as policy is shaped and allows us to contribute to building secure, domestic supply chains. It strengthens our ability to advance our assets in an environment that increasingly recognizes the strategic importance of what we are developing in Labrador."

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is the country's largest and most influential business association, representing the interests of companies across all sectors to the federal government. The Critical Minerals Council, established in 2022, brings together leaders from across the critical minerals value chain to advance policy recommendations on investment, permitting, trade, and the development of secure domestic supply chains. Participation gives SAGA a direct voice in federal discussions shaping the regulatory, financial, and strategic environment for critical minerals projects in Canada.

Membership in both the Chamber and the Critical Minerals Council provides SAGA with enhanced access to policymakers, industry peers, and strategic dialogues at the national level. It opens doors to high-level engagement on issues directly relevant to the Company's portfolio, including titanium, vanadium, iron, rare earth elements, lithium, and uranium. These platforms support SAGA's ability to contribute to, and benefit from, the accelerating federal momentum around critical minerals development.

This announcement aligns with major federal and provincial commitments highlighted in SAGA's August 27, 2026, news release (See news release here) concerning historic clean energy and infrastructure investments in Labrador. The federal government, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, has advanced a strategic shift toward energy security, critical minerals self-reliance, and large-scale infrastructure to support both traditional and emerging industries. Labrador has been identified as a priority region, with commitments encompassing clean power expansion, transmission upgrades, and transportation infrastructure that can materially improve project economics and timelines for resource development.

For SAGA, these developments are significant. The Company's Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project and other Labrador assets sit in a jurisdiction now receiving focused federal and provincial attention. Improved power availability, road and port infrastructure, and a supportive policy environment can reduce development risk and enhance the strategic value of projects positioned to supply critical minerals for North American markets. Combined with Chamber and Critical Minerals Council membership, SAGA is better placed to engage with the policy and investment frameworks being established to accelerate projects of this nature.

The combination of federal policy momentum, infrastructure investment in Labrador, and active participation in the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Critical Minerals Council reinforces SAGA's positioning as a North American critical minerals company. The Company intends to leverage these relationships as it advances technical work, resource definition, and stakeholder engagement across its portfolio.

New Corporate Video

SAGA Metals has released a new corporate video that provides an overview of the Company's projects, strategy, and the opportunity in critical minerals. The video highlights the Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project and other key assets. Please see the video below. It is also available on the Company's website at www.sagametals.com and through its official social media channels.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cbSHCWUEuGE

Qualified Person

Dr. A. Miller, P. Geo., PEGNL, is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The 100% owned Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 25,651 m of drilling in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with consistently uniform grades of titanium, vanadium and iron.

The 100% owned Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador, is a near-surface REE system hosted within peralkaline volcanic rocks that shares petrological similarities with the intrusion-hosted Tanbreez, Strange Lake deposits and the stratiform Brockman (Hastings) REE deposit, Western Australia. Historic drilling on the Wolverine prospect identified consistent mineralization with assays up to 2.03% TREO including approximately 28% HREO. Large scale potential is supported by 26 km2 of exposed mineralization tuff at surface with about 5% of the prospective unit drilled to date. In addition, grab sample assays of pegmatite hosted in peralkaline granite returned up to 21.6% TREO.

The 100% owned Double Mer Uranium Project covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18 km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 . (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project spans 73,866 hectares and has geological attributes similar to nearby terrains currently being explored by Rio Tinto, Li-FT Power, SOQUEM, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in securing critical minerals.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization on a property. The Tanbreez, Strange Lake and Brockman (Hastings) deposits are mentioned for geological context only. Mineralization at those deposits is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's Wolverine Project, and the Company has no interest in those deposits. Radiometric surveys and readings indicate anomalous radioactivity only. They are not a substitute for laboratory assays and do not necessarily indicate uranium grades. The Company's projects are at the exploration stage. No current mineral resources or mineral reserves have been estimated for the Company's properties. References to "consistently uniform grades," "large scale potential" and similar terms are qualitative, describe exploration results only, and do not imply that any mineral resource or reserve will be established. There is no certainty that further exploration will result in an economic deposit.This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's projects and advancements in infrastructure within Labrador, and the possible effects of federal and provincial infrastructure and energy initiatives on project economics, timelines or development risk. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, government policy changes, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

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