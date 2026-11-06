Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce that it has filed a final prospectus with plans to bring the Evolve All-Equity Dividend ETF Portfolio ("EEQT") and the Evolve Balanced Dividend ETF Portfolio ("EBAL") (together, the "Evolve Funds") to Canadian investors. The two portfolios combine all-in-one investing with a dividend focus, and monthly cash distributions. EEQT and EBAL are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on November 17, 2026 under the ticker symbols EEQT and EBAL, respectively, subject to TSX approval.

"All-in-One ETFs have been a rapidly growing category in Canada, with over $100 billion in assets¹, as investors look for 'set it and forget it' portfolios," said Raj Lala, President and CEO of Evolve ETFs. "But most of these portfolios are built for broad market exposure, not income. Dividend ETFs are already the largest factor category in Canada², so we saw an opportunity to bring the two together. Our new All-in-One Dividend Portfolios offer the simplicity of an asset allocation ETF, with an equity sleeve built with high-quality dividend payers."

Evolve All-Equity Dividend ETF Portfolio (EEQT)

For investors seeking an all-equity, one-ticket solution, EEQT seeks to generate income and provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily, directly or indirectly, in dividend-paying global equity securities. EEQT targets approximately 100% equity exposure, with current target weights of 45% U.S., 30% Canada, 20% international developed markets and 5% emerging markets.

Evolve Balanced Dividend ETF Portfolio (EBAL)

For investors seeking a balance of equities and fixed income in a one-ticket solution, EBAL seeks to generate income and provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily, directly or indirectly, in dividend-paying global equity securities and income-paying global fixed income securities. EBAL targets approximately 60% equity exposure and 40% fixed income exposure, with current target weights of 27% U.S equity, 18% Canadian equity, 12% international developed markets equity, 3% emerging markets equity, 25% Canadian fixed income and 15% non-Canadian fixed income.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $9 billion in assets under management Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017.3 Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

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¹ Bloomberg, as at October 22, 2026

² National Bank Capital Markets research report, Canadian ETF Flows - October 2026, based on equity ETF factor AUM as at October 30, 2026

3 Since September 2018, based on growth of ETF assets under management (AUM) of providers with at least $250M in ETF AUM at the start of the measurement period.

Evolve Funds Group Inc. is the investment fund manager and portfolio manager. Evolve All-Equity Dividend ETF Portfolio ("EEQT") and Evolve Balanced Dividend ETF Portfolio ("EBAL") will be offered by Evolve Funds Group Inc., and distributed through authorized dealers.

The information contained herein is a general description and is not intended to be specific investment advice to any particular investor nor intended to be investment or tax advice. You should not act or rely on the information contained herein without seeking the advice of an appropriate professional advisor.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Investors should monitor their holdings, as frequently as daily, to ensure that they remain consistent with their investment strategies.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

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