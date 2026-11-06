Where contemporary art, real estate investment, and inspired spaces come together

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA), in collaboration with MAV Gallery, will host an exclusive Miami Art Week evening on Thursday, December 3, 2026, bringing together hedge fund principals, real estate investors, developers, hospitality executives, and art collectors at a private contemporary residence in Miami.





Figure 1- Art Week Evening illustration

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The invitation-only event will feature original works by contemporary artists Ian Rayer-Smith, Will Day, Willy Ramos and Jorge Luis Santos López, with additional artists to be announced. Beyond an evening celebrating contemporary art, the event introduces PBHFA members to MAV Gallery's approach to integrating original art into real estate properties.

"The finest gatherings have always brought together good company, thoughtful conversation, and an appreciation for the arts. We are delighted to invite our members to the MAV Gallery/PBHFA Miami Art Week gathering for an evening that reflects those traditions, while introducing our members to a considered approach to bringing original art into the properties they own and the communities they shape."

David S. Goodboy, Founder, Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

Bringing Art Beyond Traditional Gallery Walls

MAV Gallery works with real estate owners, developers, hospitality groups, architects, and interior designers to bring curated collections of original contemporary art into the spaces where people live, work, and gather. From luxury hotels and residential developments to multifamily communities, mixed-use properties, and commercial buildings, MAV Gallery helps transform shared environments into distinctive art destinations.

The concept is simple: create acquisition-ready art galleries within real estate properties, with the opportunity to develop ongoing cultural programming around them. Collections can serve as the foundation for rotating exhibitions, artist receptions, collector events, and experiences that engage residents, guests, and surrounding communities.

A New Resource for Real Estate Owners and Investment Groups

For PBHFA members with real estate holdings, MAV Gallery offers a streamlined approach to discovering, selecting, and acquiring original contemporary art. Through its expanding international artist directory, clients can explore a broad selection of emerging and established artists in one centralized platform, reducing the time and effort associated with visiting galleries,studios, and art fairs.

Clients identify artists and works that resonate with their property's architecture, design, and vision. MAV Gallery then works directly with artists to develop tailored collections, coordinate acquisitions, and help bring each project to life.

Transforming Hotels into Cultural Destinations

For hotel owners and hospitality investment groups, MAV Gallery offers an opportunity to turn beautifully designed common spaces into vibrant cultural destinations. By curating acquisition-ready collections of original contemporary art throughout hotel lobbies, lounges, corridors, and gathering spaces, MAV Gallery creates environments where guests

can experience, discover, and acquire exceptional artwork.

Beyond the initial installation, these collections can provide the foundation for ongoing art programs, including rotating exhibitions, artist receptions, collector events, and collaborations that engage both hotel guests and the local community. This approach gives hospitality properties something beyond traditional interior design: an evolving cultural experience that

helps distinguish the property, encourages engagement, and creates opportunities for art acquisitions.

Art as a Property Differentiator

For residential and mixed-use developments, thoughtfully curated art can enhance shared spaces, establish a distinctive identity, and create opportunities for cultural programming. Across hospitality and commercial real estate, original artwork can strengthen a property's visual character and create memorable experiences for residents, guests, and visitors.

"We believe exceptional art belongs in the spaces where life unfolds. Our mission is to make discovering and acquiring original contemporary art more accessible to real estate owners while creating environments that inspire connection, conversation, and community."



Christine Moralle, Founder, MAV Gallery

An Exclusive Miami Art Week Experience

PBHFA members and invited guests will have the opportunity to experience MAV Gallery's vision firsthand, meet featured artists, discover original contemporary works, and connect with fellow investors, developers, and collectors during Miami Art Week.

Thursday, December 3, 2026 | Private Press & Collector Viewings: 4:00 to 6:00 PM | Invitation-Only Cocktail Reception: 6:00 to 9:00 PM | Private Residence, Miami, Florida | Attendance by Invitation Only | RSVP Required

The private address and parking information will be provided to confirmed guests prior to the event.

Explore a Partnership with MAV Gallery

PBHFA members with investments in hospitality, residential, mixed-use, or commercial real estate are invited to explore how MAV Gallery can create curated art collections and ongoing cultural experiences for their properties.

To request a private viewing or inquire about event access, contact info@mavgallery.com or join the VIP list at mavgallery.com.

Discover MAV Gallery: mavgallery.com | Instagram: @mav_gallery

Presented in collaboration with the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association.

FEATURED ARTISTS





Figure 2- MAV Gallery Artists

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