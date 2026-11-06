Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Washington sichert 12 Mrd. USD per Gesetz - jetzt werden Metalle gebraucht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
SD

WKN: A2QQZK | ISIN: US81689T1043 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.11.2026 15:06 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ASSAÍ REPORTS 55% PROFIT SURGE AND DELEVERAGES IN Q3

ASSAÍ REPORTS 55% PROFIT SURGE AND DELEVERAGES IN Q3

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assaí released its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 (3Q26), highlighting the resilience of its business model in a pressured consumer environment. Adjusted recurring net income reached R$ 248 million, representing a 55.2% growth compared to 3Q25. Accounting net income totaled R$ 427 million (+119%), driven by R$ 179 million in extemporaneous PIS/COFINS tax credits. Despite household indebtedness, customer traffic increased by 2.1%, surpassing 40 million customers per month.

Gross revenue reached R$ 21.3 billion (+2.7%), driven by an increase in gross margin to 17.2% (+0.45 p.p.) and strict expense control (+4.2%), which evolved below inflation (IPCA of 4.4%). Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 1.1 billion, maintaining a stable margin of 5.7%. Strong operating cash flow generation (R$ 3.3 billion over 12 months) supported a reduction in leverage to 2.15x (compared to 3.03x in 3Q25). A lower cost of debt and a 61% drop in the cost of receivables discounting reduced net financial expenses by 8.8%.

"The third quarter demonstrated Assaí's ability to safeguard operations and make progress on variables within our control: we delivered top-line growth, stable market share, preserved profitability, and leverage reduction. We remain firmly focused on cash generation, competitive pricing, operational efficiency, and financial discipline-the foundation upon which we expand our solutions ecosystem and build the Company's future," highlighted Belmiro Gomes, CEO of Assaí.

Ecosystem Expansion

In the healthcare segment, Assaí Farma closed the period with 11 units in São Paulo, all opened between July and November, remaining on track to reach its target of 25 pharmacies by December, in addition to launching its own e-commerce within the 'Meu Assaí' app with in-store pickup options and expanding the dietary supplement category to 300 stores. In Private Label, the company launched over 30 items during the quarter, reaching 140 SKUs across the Assaí, Assaí Chef, Econobom, and new Assaí Bloom brands, with plans to hit 250 SKUs by the end of the year. In the Digital and Convenience pillar, last-mile sales grew by 204% across 104 stores, while the acquisition of 18 gas stations in São Paulo consolidates a new convenience front scheduled to begin operations starting in August 2027.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assai-reports-55-profit-surge-and-deleverages-in-q3-302931368.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.