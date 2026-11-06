Piraeus Bank S.A. ("Piraeus" or the "Company") informs the investment community that its shareholder, Paulson Co. Inc. ("Paulson"), notified the Company on 04 November 2026 of the following statement:

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"We remain enthusiastic about Piraeus' future prospects," said John Paulson, President of Paulson Capital. "Alex Blades, a partner at Paulson and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Piraeus, will continue to be an active member of the Board".

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Contacts:

PressOffice@piraeusbank.gr