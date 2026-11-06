Employee Experience Management Market worth $15.87 billion by 2032 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Employee Experience Management Market is projected to grow from USD 9.17 billion in 2026 to USD 15.87 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Employee Experience Management Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Employee Experience Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2032

2020-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 8.31 billion

USD 8.31 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 9.17 billion

USD 9.17 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 15.87 billion

USD 15.87 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 9.6%

Employee Experience Management Market Trends & Insights:

The Employee Experience Management Market is witnessing strong growth, driven by increasing focus on employee engagement, rising adoption of digital workplace solutions, and the need to improve employee satisfaction, productivity, and retention.

By offering, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

By end user, the BFSI segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.6% from 2026 to 2032.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global Employee Experience Management Market with a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

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The Employee Experience Management Market is witnessing strong growth as organizations increasingly focus on employee engagement, satisfaction, productivity, and retention. Growing demand for hybrid work models, increasing emphasis on employee well-being, rising workforce expectations, and the need to improve organizational performance are accelerating the adoption of employee experience management solutions. Enterprises are increasingly investing in software and services to support employee feedback, engagement surveys, employee recognition and rewards, performance management, and workforce analytics. The growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud-based platforms, people analytics, and integrated employee experience solutions is further supporting the development of personalized, data-driven, and connected employee experiences across organizations.

The growing adoption of employee experience management technologies enables organizations to continuously monitor employee sentiment, identify workplace challenges, improve engagement, and strengthen employee relationships. These solutions support feedback collection, recognition programs, rewards management, employee communication, experience analytics, and personalized engagement initiatives. Employee experience management platforms help centralize employee data, automate engagement processes, identify workforce trends, and enable faster decision-making, while services support implementation, integration, consulting, and ongoing platform management. As organizations prioritize employee satisfaction, talent retention, workplace flexibility, and digital transformation, employee experience management solutions are expected to expand across industries and developed and emerging economies through 2032.

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By industry, the IT & ITes segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Employee Experience Management Market during the forecast period.

The IT & ITes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Employee Experience Management Market, driven by the growing need to improve employee engagement, productivity, talent retention, and workplace satisfaction across technology-driven organizations. IT and IT-enabled services companies operate in highly competitive environments where skilled employees, distributed teams, hybrid work models, and continuous digital transformation play a critical role. Organizations increasingly adopt employee experience management solutions to gather employee feedback, monitor engagement, recognize contributions, and address workplace challenges. The rising demand for personalized employee experiences and effective talent management further supports adoption of these solutions across the IT & ITes industry.

These organizations leverage technologies such as employee listening platforms, AI-powered sentiment analysis, employee recognition and rewards systems, digital workplace applications, and people analytics to improve employee engagement and workforce performance. Integration with human resource management systems (HRMS), collaboration tools, and learning and development platforms enables organizations to gain actionable insights into employee needs and deliver personalized experiences throughout the employee lifecycle. In addition, automated feedback collection, real-time engagement tracking, and data-driven workforce planning help HR teams identify employee concerns, improve communication, and support employee well-being. As IT & ITes companies prioritize talent retention, workforce agility, and employee-centric workplace strategies, employee experience management solutions remain essential for enhancing organizational performance and building a productive, engaged workforce.

By service, the training and development segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The training and development segment is expected to grow rapidly as organizations increasingly invest in employee upskilling, reskilling, and continuous learning to improve workforce productivity and engagement. The growing adoption of digital learning platforms, personalized training programs, and AI-powered learning solutions is driving demand for effective employee development services.

Training and development services also help organizations address skill gaps, support career advancement, and improve employee retention. The increasing focus on internal mobility, leadership development, and role-based learning is enabling organizations to build a skilled and adaptable workforce, enhance employee satisfaction, and align workforce capabilities with evolving business needs, further driving segment growth.

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Asia Pacific is expected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the Employee Experience Management Market during the forecast period, driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing adoption of cloud-based HR technologies, and growing focus on employee engagement, retention, and workplace productivity. Countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are witnessing rising investments in digital HR platforms, employee feedback tools, recognition and rewards programs, and workforce analytics. Organizations are increasingly adopting employee experience management solutions to improve employee satisfaction, support hybrid work models, personalize workplace experiences, and strengthen talent retention. The expansion of large enterprises, growing technology-driven workforces, and increasing emphasis on employee well-being are further accelerating demand across the region.

Leading vendors, including Qualtrics and SAP, are advancing employee experience platforms with AI-powered feedback analytics, employee engagement tools, personalized learning, and integrated HR solutions to help organizations improve workforce satisfaction, productivity, and retention across the region.

Top Companies in Employee Experience Management Market:

The Top Companies in Employee Experience Management Market are Qualtrics (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Workday (US), Zoom Video Communications (US), Culture Amp (Australia), Achievers (Canada), Workleap (Canada), SurveySparrow (US), 15Five (US), Awardco (US), Vantage Circle (US), Quantum Workplace (US), ClearCompany (US), Jostle (Canada), Kudos (Canada), Lattice (US), Bonusly (US), Motivosity (US), WorkTango (US), Blink (US), MO (UK), and Pixida (Germany).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, product launches and enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Employee Experience Management Market.

Employee Experience Management Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The Employee Experience Management Market is attracting increasing investment as organizations prioritize employee engagement, workforce productivity, talent retention, and digital workplace transformation. Investment is increasingly directed toward AI-powered employee listening, employee journey analytics, workforce experience platforms, and integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions. Organizations are investing in technologies that combine employee feedback, engagement surveys, performance insights, and HR data to improve workforce outcomes. For instance, Qualtrics continues to develop its employee experience management capabilities through AI-powered insights and employee listening solutions, while Microsoft integrates employee productivity and collaboration capabilities through Microsoft 365 and Viva. Similarly, SAP and Workday continue to enhance their HR platforms with AI-driven capabilities to support personalized employee experiences and workforce decision-making. These developments highlight growing investment in integrated, data-driven, and AI-enabled employee experience solutions.

Revenue Shift Context

The Employee Experience Management Market is shifting from standalone employee engagement surveys toward integrated, software-driven platforms that connect employee feedback, HR services, workplace collaboration, and workforce analytics. Organizations are increasingly adopting cloud-based subscriptions, AI-powered analytics, and employee self-service tools to improve engagement, reduce administrative workloads, and deliver personalized employee journeys. Qualtrics combines employee listening with experience analytics, while Microsoft Viva connects employee communications, learning, insights, and engagement within the digital workplace. Similarly, SAP SuccessFactors and Workday are expanding AI-enabled HR capabilities to support employee development, workforce management, and personalized HR services. This shift is creating new revenue opportunities through recurring software subscriptions, AI-powered analytics, platform integrations, and managed implementation services, while encouraging vendors to move beyond traditional survey tools toward comprehensive employee experience management platforms.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the Employee Experience Management Market are increasingly focused on strengthening AI-powered employee engagement, digital workplace experiences, talent acquisition, employee listening, and workforce analytics. Recent transactions reflect vendors' efforts to integrate employee feedback, HR workflows, enterprise knowledge, and personalized employee support into unified platforms. These developments are expanding capabilities across the employee lifecycle, from recruitment and onboarding to learning, engagement, and retention.

Employee Experience Management Market: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description May 2026 Acquisition Qualtrics (US) Press Ganey Forsta (US) Qualtrics completed its $6.75 billion acquisition of Press Ganey Forsta, expanding its experience management platform through healthcare expertise, experience measurement, and analytics capabilities relevant to employee and patient experiences. September 2025 Acquisition SAP (Germany) SmartRecruiters (US) SAP completed its acquisition of SmartRecruiters, integrating AI-enabled recruiting, candidate engagement, and talent acquisition workflows into SAP SuccessFactors to strengthen the employee lifecycle.

Company Revenue Share Details

The Employee Experience Management Market is competitive, with established HR technology providers and specialist experience management vendors addressing employee engagement, feedback, workforce analytics, and digital workplace needs. Qualtrics strengthens its position through employee listening, lifecycle surveys, and experience analytics, while SAP and Workday integrate employee experience capabilities with human capital management, recruitment, learning, and HR workflows. Microsoft supports digital employee experiences through Microsoft 365, Viva, and workplace analytics, while Oracle offers employee experience capabilities through Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM. Medallia focuses on experience management and employee feedback, and Culture Amp specializes in employee engagement, performance, and organizational culture. These vendors compete through AI-enabled insights, personalized employee interactions, integrated HR systems, and tools that help organizations improve engagement and retention. Comparable market-wide revenue shares are not consistently disclosed, as employee experience products are often included within broader software or HR technology revenue segments.

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Customer Experience Management Market by Offering (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode, Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Entertainment) - Global Forecast to 2032

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