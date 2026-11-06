OSR Health, Inc.: OSR Health Exercises $15 Million VXM01 Equity Option, Elects Settlement Through Staged Convertible Notes

Note purchase targeted to close by December 31, 2026; roadmap update on OSRK reverse takeover discussions, OTCQB uplisting and VXM01 manuscript

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / OSR Health, Inc. (OTC PINK:OSRH) ("OSR Health" or the "Company") today announced that it has delivered notice to BCM Europe AG ("BCME") exercising in full its $15 million equity option under the Company's VXM01 global license agreement, and has elected to settle the exercise through convertible notes rather than a cash purchase of common stock.

From Put Option to Staged Funding

Under the VXM01 global license agreement, as amended in October 2026, the Company holds an option to sell up to $15 million of its common stock to BCME at $10.00 per share, which the Company may instead convert into an option to issue convertible notes. Under today's election, the Company intends to issue up to $15 million principal amount of convertible notes to a third-party purchaser arranged by BCME. The Company is in discussions with a Korea-based investor regarding the purchase of the notes, which are expected to be funded in tranches as defined milestones are met, with closing targeted no later than December 31, 2026.

Completion of the note purchase is subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive note agreement, which will set out the terms of the notes, including tranches and conversion prices. If the note purchase does not close within ten business days after the scheduled closing date, the election will be deemed withdrawn and the equity option reinstated, with the exercise window extended accordingly.

"Exercising the equity option is an important step toward securing committed, staged funding, which we see as an important near-term catalyst to improve our balance sheet," said Chris Bang, Chief Financial Officer of OSR Health. "Alongside our reverse takeover discussions, our OTCQB uplisting, and steady progress across our pipeline, this financing is one of several initiatives we are pursuing to strengthen the business as we head into 2027."

Roadmap Update

Reverse takeover of OSRK: As announced on November 2, 2026, the Board has authorized management to pursue a sale of the Company's controlling interest in OSR Holdings Co., Ltd. ("OSRK") to a Nasdaq-listed counterparty through a reverse takeover. Discussions are ongoing.

As announced on November 2, 2026, the Board has authorized management to pursue a sale of the Company's controlling interest in OSR Holdings Co., Ltd. ("OSRK") to a Nasdaq-listed counterparty through a reverse takeover. Discussions are ongoing. OTCQB uplisting: The Company is pursuing quotation of its common stock on the OTCQB as an initial uplisting step, subject to approval by OTC Markets Group.

The Company is pursuing quotation of its common stock on the OTCQB as an initial uplisting step, subject to approval by OTC Markets Group. CVR Shareholder Loyalty Program: The Company remains committed to its CVR Shareholder Loyalty Program, in which holders of more than 51% of its outstanding shares are enrolled, and intends to amend the program so that it can continue to operate while the Company's shares are quoted on the OTC market.

The Company remains committed to its CVR Shareholder Loyalty Program, in which holders of more than 51% of its outstanding shares are enrolled, and intends to amend the program so that it can continue to operate while the Company's shares are quoted on the OTC market. Pipeline: The Company's portfolio companies continue to advance their programs. Vaximm AG remains on track to publish a manuscript of the clinical data for VXM01, its oral T-cell immunotherapy, by the end of 2026.

Building Momentum into Year-End

"Our focus between now and year-end is to put the Company on a stronger financial footing and keep delivering on our roadmap," said Tim Smith, Head of Investor Relations at OSR Health. "Funding, a path back to a national exchange and continued pipeline progress all move OSR Health in the right direction, and we look forward to keeping our shareholders updated as each milestone is reached."

About OSR Health, Inc.

OSR Health, Inc. (OTC PINK: OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovations in health and wellness. Through its subsidiaries, OSR Health engages in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device technologies to improve health outcomes worldwide. Learn more at www.osr-health.com .

Investor Contact

OSR Health, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@osr-health.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the exercise of the equity option, the proposed issuance and purchase of convertible notes and their terms and timing, the potential sale of the Company's interest in OSRK, the Company's plans to seek quotation on the OTCQB, the CVR Shareholder Loyalty Program, the timing of the VXM01 manuscript, and the Company's financial position. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the possibility that the Company will not enter into a definitive note agreement, that the note purchase will not close on the expected timeline or at all, or that any funding milestones will not be met; dilution to existing stockholders from conversion of the notes; the effect of the notes on the Company's existing financing arrangements; the possibility that the Company will not enter into an agreement for, or complete, a sale of its interest in OSRK on acceptable terms or at all; the receipt of required approvals, including by the Company's stockholders; the Company's ability to meet the eligibility requirements for, and obtain approval of, quotation on the OTCQB; delays in clinical, regulatory or publication timelines; claims by the Company's creditors; the Company's liquidity and financial condition; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

SOURCE: OSR Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/osr-health-exercises-15-million-vxm01-equity-option-elects-settlement-through-staged-1248137