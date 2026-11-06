Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft's TAG Software Group Enters the Content Operations Market with the Acquisition of Chalco

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and long-term development of vertical market software businesses, today announced the acquisition of 100% of Chalco, a software platform for managing the full lifecycle of product content and information, from Hyphen-Group. The deal marks Valsoft's entry into the content operations market, a fast-growing space that is increasingly critical to organizational growth in the age of AI, and brings the number of industries in which Valsoft operates to more than 20. The acquisition was completed by TAG Software Group through Chalco Technologies Srl ("Chalco Technologies"), a newly formed company wholly owned by Valsoft.

Chalco was developed within Hyphen-Group, an Italian company active in the content operations market for more than 25 years, with offices in Affi (Verona), Milan, and Lugano, Switzerland, and a client base that includes some of the world's leading luxury and retail brands. The platform consolidates, organizes, and distributes product content and information through an integrated suite of solutions designed for different business teams, from product development to B2B and B2C sales, marketing, e-commerce, and digital historical archiving.

Hyphen-Group, now renamed Hyphen-Integration, remains the exclusive partner for the distribution, consulting, and implementation of Chalco in Italy and Switzerland.

As part of the transaction, Stefano Righetti, previously at the helm of Hyphen-Group, becomes CEO of Chalco Technologies and will lead its development and international expansion.

"The Hyphen team has built with Chalco a solid product in the field of content operations and a loyal client base in Italy and Switzerland in the luxury and retail sectors: exactly the kind of team and technology we choose to support with a long-term horizon, making our resources and international network available to accelerate its growth," said Aidin Mohsenin, Investment Partner at TAG Software Group.

"A new phase of growth begins for Chalco. Content operations play an increasingly central role in the life of organizations, and the arrival of artificial intelligence is only accelerating this trend. To face this new phase, we needed the right partner. In Valsoft we found the specialization and international network we were looking for, but above all the same long-term growth vision that has always guided the platform's development," said Stefano Righetti, CEO of Chalco Technologies.

Chalco Technologies will retain the team and entrepreneurial culture that have driven its growth over the past 25 years. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will join TAG Software Group, one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities, benefiting from shared expertise, operational support, and a long-term investment horizon.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), Oliver Gray (Associate General Counsel, International M&A), and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal), and externally by Chiomenti. Hyphen-Group was assisted by Madison Corporate Finance and Studio Legale Giacopuzzi. Loomish served as personal advisor to Stefano Righetti.

About Chalco Technologies

Headquartered in Milan and Affi (VR), Chalco Technologies is the company, wholly owned by Valsoft, that develops and distributes Chalco internationally. Chalco is the proprietary software platform that integrates workflow, content, and product information into a coherent, interoperable business ecosystem for the consolidation, management, and distribution of the Digital Product Identity (the most complete and up-to-date digital version of the physical product) across its entire lifecycle, from design to historical archive.

For more information, please visit: www.chalco.tech

About TAG Software Group

TAG Software Group acquires, enhances, and grows mission-critical software companies. As part of Valsoft Corporation, TAG provides a permanent home for vertical market software businesses, offering long-term partnerships that protect founders' legacies, employees, and customers. Through its decentralized model and in-house expertise across M&A, technology, AI, marketing, and operations, TAG supports companies in unlocking new growth, entering new markets, and serving customers more effectively at scale.

For more information, please visit: www.tagsoftwaregroup.com

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

Media Contact

Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

communications@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/valsofts-tag-software-group-enters-the-content-operations-market-1248146