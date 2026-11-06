Remergify, Inc.: Wipeboard Launches Ghost.Wipeboard.io, a Case Management Workspace Built for Paranormal Investigation Teams

A live evidence board, an automatic investigation log and a case file workbook in one place, with a free plan for solo investigators

NEWTON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Wipeboard, the team project board from Remergify, today announced the launch of Ghost.Wipeboard.io, a case management workspace designed for paranormal investigation teams. Ghost.Wipeboard.io gives field investigators one place to organize evidence, record every step of an investigation as it happens and build a complete case file for each location they investigate. A free plan is available now at ghost.wipeboard.io.

Paranormal investigation groups collect a lot of material: audio recordings, photos, video, equipment readings, interviews, site history and client notes. Most teams keep that material spread across phones, shared drives, group chats and paper notebooks. When it comes time to review a night's work, compare findings or report back to a homeowner, pieces go missing, and it becomes hard to show what was captured, when and by whom.

Ghost.Wipeboard.io brings that work into a single workspace built around how investigations actually run.

What Ghost.Wipeboard.io includes

Evidence Board. Drag-and-drop columns that teams set up to match their own method, such as Pre-Investigation, Active Evidence, Under Review and Confirmed, Inconclusive or Debunked. Each card holds a title, description, evidence type, timestamp, the assigned investigator and its full activity trail.

Drag-and-drop columns that teams set up to match their own method, such as Pre-Investigation, Active Evidence, Under Review and Confirmed, Inconclusive or Debunked. Each card holds a title, description, evidence type, timestamp, the assigned investigator and its full activity trail. Investigation Log. Every action on the board is recorded automatically with the team member and the time. Teams get a running, timestamped record of the investigation without anyone having to keep it by hand.

Every action on the board is recorded automatically with the team member and the time. Teams get a running, timestamped record of the investigation without anyone having to keep it by hand. Case File. A linked workbook for each investigation, with sections for the client brief, pre-investigation research, equipment inventory, site map and zone notes, the post-investigation summary and recommendations.

A linked workbook for each investigation, with sections for the client brief, pre-investigation research, equipment inventory, site map and zone notes, the post-investigation summary and recommendations. Client View. A read-only link teams can share with a homeowner or client. Internal notes stay private.

A read-only link teams can share with a homeowner or client. Internal notes stay private. Real-time collaboration. Investigators in the field and teammates reviewing remotely work on the same board, and changes appear instantly.

Investigators in the field and teammates reviewing remotely work on the same board, and changes appear instantly. File attachments. Audio, photos, video and documents attach directly to the evidence they belong to.

Audio, photos, video and documents attach directly to the evidence they belong to. White-label branding. Paid teams can show their own group name and colors.

"Serious investigation teams care about documentation as much as anyone in the field," said Stuart Fine, Founder and CEO of Remergify. "Whether a piece of evidence ends up confirmed or debunked, the team needs to show exactly how they got there. Ghost.Wipeboard.io gives them a board for the evidence, a log that writes itself and a case file they can hand to a client. It's the same accountability Wipeboard gives business teams, built for people who work at night in old buildings."

Availability

Ghost.Wipeboard.io is available now. It includes a free plan for solo investigators and teams of up to three, as well as paid plans for larger groups. Like the rest of Wipeboard, it is priced per workspace rather than per seat. More information is available at ghost.wipeboard.io.

About Wipeboard

Wipeboard (wipeboard.io) is a real-time project board for small teams, with flat per-workspace pricing and a built-in activity record of who did what and when. Alongside its core product for business teams, Wipeboard offers versions built for classrooms (edu.wipeboard.io), homeschooling families, households (family.wipeboard.io) and paranormal investigation teams (ghost.wipeboard.io).

Pending Acquisition by Utilicraft Aerospace Industries

Ghost.Wipeboard.io is part of the Wipeboard family of products, which is currently in the process of being acquired by Utilicraft Aerospace Industries (OTC Expert Market: UITA), a Wyoming corporation. Remergify and Utilicraft signed an Acquisition Agreement on October 15, 2026, covering Wipeboard.io and its affiliated assets, and the transaction has been approved by Remergify's Board of Directors and shareholders. The parties expect to close as soon as practicable, subject to customary closing conditions. Ghost.Wipeboard.io and the rest of the Wipeboard products remain fully available to customers while the transaction is pending.

About Remergify

Remergify (remergify.com) is a technology holding company that develops and owns a portfolio of software ventures. The company operates from Newton, New Jersey, and Miami, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected completion and timing of the pending acquisition of Wipeboard by Utilicraft Aerospace Industries. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of closing conditions, that could cause actual results to differ materially. Remergify undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Stuart Fine Founder and CEO, Remergify

stuart@remergify.com

SORUCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/wipeboard-launches-ghost.wipeboard.io-a-case-management-workspace-built-for-pa-1248145