Pen Needles Market worth $3.37 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Pen Needles Market is projected to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2031 from USD 2.16 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Pen Needles Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Pen Needles Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.16 billion

USD 2.16 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.37 billion

USD 3.37 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 9.3%

Pen Needles Market Trends & Insights:

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share of 45.1% of the pen needles market in 2025.

Based on type, the standard needles segment accounted for the largest market share of 84% in 2025.

Based on application, the insulin therapy segment accounted for the largest share of 79.6% of the pen needles market in 2025.

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Ultra-thin needles, painless delivery systems, and advances in pen needle technology have played a pivotal role in managing diabetes and reducing patient non-adherence. Conventional methods of insulin delivery, in the interest of facilitating a relatively easier means, created unnecessary discomfort and anxiety that led to poor adherence. But now, there is a paradigm shift in focus for needle design and materials towards pain management, anxiety mitigation, and the overall user experience. Ultra-thin needles are a marked improvement because their small-gauge tips help penetrate the skin with minimal friction. This significantly lowers the pain felt during an injection. Needles that are 4mm to 6mm long also improve comfort because they lower the chances of unnecessary tissue penetration and muscle injection. In essence, these ultra-thin needles improve the delivery of insulin for patients who are required to take multiple doses during the day. Modern pen needle tips are designed with a high level of precision, which allows for needle insertion and withdrawal with ease. Innovations such as silicone coating, coupled with bevel optimization, have also made it easier for needles to pierce the skin, making the process virtually painless. The industry is moving toward smart insulin pens and connected pen caps that track doses, integrate with CGMs, provide reminders, and share data with diabetes-management apps. Powered microneedle devices such as E-PEN received FDA clearance in 2025, highlighting industry efforts to reduce injection pain and improve drug delivery. This trend strengthens the long-term relevance of pen-based injection therapy. These innovations greatly aid those who have a phobia of needles, the elderly, and children, leading to more efficient adherence to insulin therapy.

The standard pen needles segment accounted for the largest share of the global pen needles market.

Due to their wide acceptance and affordability, the standard pen needles segment retains the largest market share in the global pen needles market. These needles can be easily bought from pharmacies, hospitals, and online platforms available in most places, making them accessible to most consumers. Moreover, compatibility with any insulin pen as well as most injectable drug delivery devices makes these needles very convenient for people with diabetes to manage the chronic disease. Lower price as compared to advanced options attracts cost-conscious patients and healthcare systems, particularly in developing regions. Online platforms make them even more accessible through competitive pricing, discounts, and convenience, as a patient can order these pen needles while staying at home. They are most available, hence leading in the global market.

The online purchase segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global pen needles market during the forecast period.

The global online purchase segment is expected to have the highest CAGR, driven by demand for e-commerce websites. Through an online portal, these various pen needles are available from multiple manufacturers, and hence, consumers can easily compare them with regard to specifications, prices, and features. Such transparency of information empowers the customer and encourages him to make a well-informed decision, opting for the right kind of pen needles. In addition, e-commerce websites provide extra benefits such as doorstep delivery, competitive prices, and sometimes discounts or offers. This accessibility and convenience, along with the increased trend of online shopping, make e-commerce a very attractive option for buying pen needles, especially in areas where traditional pharmacies are scarce or charge more.

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The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global market for pen needles, driven by the rising number of diabetes cases in countries such as China and India. Rapid population growth and increasing urbanization, coupled with poor dietary habits and less physical activity, have contributed to higher diabetes rates. Consequently, insulin delivery solutions such as pen needles have seen growing demand. Beyond the large diabetic population, improved infrastructure and healthcare, along with rising awareness of diabetes management, are driving pen needle use in these regions. For instance, a convenient, easy-to-use product that does not strain patients' budgets is driving rising pen needle sales by making diabetes treatment possible.

Key Players

Leading players in the Pen Needles companies include Embecta Corp. (US), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), MDT (Italy), B. Braun SE (Germany), Owen Mumford (UK), Terumo Corporation (Japan), NIPRO Corporation (Japan), Allison Medical, Inc. (US), AdvaCare Pharma (US), Berpu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), GlucoRx Limited (UK), HTL-STREFA (Poland), UltiMed, Inc. (US), Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (India), Artsana Group (Italy), PromiseMed Medical Devices Inc. (Canada), Montmed, Inc. (Canada), Trividia Health, Inc. (US), VOGT Medical Vertrieb GmbH (Germany), Van Heek Medical (Netherlands), Simple Diagnostics (US), IYON Medical (Turkey), Links Medical Products, Inc. (US), and MHC Medical Products, LLC (US).

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Pen Needles Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment/Funding Context

The pen needles market has witnessed significant strategic investment and consolidation activity between 2024 and 2026, driven by rising demand for insulin and GLP-1 therapies. Embecta strengthened its drug-delivery portfolio through the acquisition of Owen Mumford for approximately USD 171 million, while expanding its presence in injectable-device markets. MTD reinforced its position in the pen needles segment by acquiring Ypsomed's pen-needle business and announcing investments to expand production capacity beyond 2.5 billion units annually. Following the divestiture, Ypsomed redirected capital toward high-growth autoinjector and injection-device businesses, supported by major manufacturing investments in Europe and the US. Owen Mumford's integration into Embecta reflects the growing importance of advanced drug-delivery technologies within the injectable therapeutics ecosystem. Novo Nordisk continues to invest heavily in injectable-drug manufacturing capacity, indirectly supporting pen needle demand through the expansion of its insulin and GLP-1 product portfolio. Overall, the market is characterized by consolidation, capacity expansion, and strategic investments aimed at supporting the long-term growth of self-injection therapies.

Revenue Shift Context

The pen needles market is driven by the rapid adoption of GLP-1 therapies for diabetes and obesity management, aging populations, and a growing number of patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes worldwide, all of which are increasing demand for insulin delivery devices. As a result, the pen needles market is projected to grow from USD 2.16 billion in 2026 to USD 3.37 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.3%. In 2025, the standard pen needles segment accounted for the highest share in the global pen needles market because they are relatively cheaper, reliable, and compatible with almost all insulin pens. Revenue growth is also shifting geographically toward emerging markets, particularly China, India, and other Asia Pacific countries, where diabetes prevalence and healthcare access are increasing. In parallel, industry consolidation, including MTD's acquisition of Ypsomed's pen-needle business and Embecta's acquisition of Owen Mumford, is concentrating market revenues among a smaller number of large players. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on premium, safety-engineered, and ultra-thin pen needles, which command higher average selling prices and support margin expansion. As a result, market revenue growth is expected to outpace volume growth, supported by both rising patient numbers and a favorable product mix.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the pen needles market are increasing as companies seek to rapidly expand product portfolios, acquire advanced technologies, enter high-growth therapeutic segments, strengthen geographic reach, and gain complementary R&D and regulatory capabilities. The growing importance of AI, robotics, minimally invasive procedures, and digital technologies is further encouraging technology-focused acquisitions and consolidation.

PEN NEEDLES MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description May 2026 Acquisition Embecta Corp. (US) Owen Mumford (UK) Embecta completed the acquisition of Owen Mumford, a UK-based manufacturer of drug-delivery devices and pen needles, expanding its portfolio beyond traditional insulin delivery products and strengthening its position in the global injection device market. March 2024 Acquisition MTD(Italy) Ypsomed (Switzerland) MTD (Medical Technology and Devices) (Italy) acquired Ypsomed's pen needle and blood glucose monitoring (BGM) businesses. This strategic move will solidify MTD's position as a global leader in pen needle production and strengthen its comprehensive diabetes care solution portfolio.

Company Revenue Share Details

The global pen needle market is highly consolidated, with Embecta leading with a 43-52% market share, supported by its strong diabetes care focus and global distribution network. Novo Nordisk (15-18%) benefits from its integrated insulin and GLP-1 ecosystem, while B. Braun (12-14%) is known for premium-quality, safety-engineered pen needles. Following its acquisition of Ypsomed's pen needle business, MTD has strengthened its position as a leading specialized pen needle manufacturer. Terumo (4-6%) differentiates itself through advanced ultra-thin needle technology and precision engineering. Together, these players dominate the market through scale, innovation, and strong healthcare partnerships.

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