Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 30 September 2026 will commence on 8 November 2026 and is anticipated to end no sooner than 8 December 2026.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the UK Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

For further information, please contact:

Anthony Lee

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Email: FIL-InvCoCoSec@fil.com

6 November 2026