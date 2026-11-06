Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")
LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 30 September 2026 will commence on 8 November 2026 and is anticipated to end no sooner than 8 December 2026.
The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the UK Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.
For further information, please contact:
Anthony Lee
FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Email: FIL-InvCoCoSec@fil.com
6 November 2026