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WKN: 874052 | ISIN: FR0000065484 | Ticker-Symbol: LET
Stuttgart
06.11.26 | 18:34
17,660 Euro
+1,38 % +0,240
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LECTRA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LECTRA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,38017,98019:03
17,62017,74019:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 18:58 Uhr
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LECTRA: Continuation of the share buyback program

Press Release

Contact: investor.relations@lectra.com

Continuation of the share buyback program

Paris, November 6, 2026,

As part of its share buyback program launched on May 5, 2026, and amended on August 31, 2026, Lectra announces that it has entrusted Natixis with a new mandate to acquire its own shares. The mandate will start on November 9, 2026, for a maximum amount of €14,044,635, including the €1,544,635 remaining unused under the previous mandate.

This program is being implemented under the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2026.

Information regarding transactions conducted on the Company's shares under this share buyback program will be published in accordance with applicable regulations and will be available on www.lectra.com, under the Investors / Regulated information section.

About Lectra
Lectra sparks customer transformation.
The Group offers solutions that combine software, cutting equipment, data, and services, leveraging advanced technologies, particularly agentic artificial intelligence. By blending deep sector expertise with industrial intelligence, Lectra helps players in the fashion, automotive, and furniture industries rethink their operations.
In fashion, Lectra supports product development, manufacturing, and marketing, while strengthening collaboration and product traceability. In automotive and furniture, the Group brings its know-how to optimize production processes.
Founded in 1973, the Group is present in more than one hundred countries. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same commitment to sustainability, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers.
Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders et ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.
For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra - Registered address: 16-18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 - lectra.com
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris 300 702 305

Attachment

  • LECTRA: Continuation of the share buyback program

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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