Zylox-Tonbridge and GL Capital Announce Strategic Investment in LifeTech Scientific to Build a Leading Vascular and Structural Heart Intervention Platform

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 2190) ("Zylox-Tonbridge") today announced a strategic investment in LifeTech Scientific Corporation (HKEX: 1302) ("LifeTech"), in partnership with GL Capital, marking a significant step toward building a leading integrated vascular and structural heart intervention platform in China.

The investment is expected to bring together Zylox-Tonbridge's peripheral vascular and neurovascular businesses with LifeTech's aortic and structural heart businesses, creating a comprehensive portfolio across four key therapeutic areas. The companies also aim to leverage their complementary R&D capabilities and global commercial networks to accelerate innovation and expand their international reach.

Under the agreement, Zylox-Tonbridge and GL Capital will jointly invest approximately HK$1.482 billion in LifeTech through GL Lighthouse Two Investment Limited ("Lighthouse Two"), which will subscribe for newly issued shares representing approximately 16.7% of LifeTech's enlarged share capital. Upon completion, Lighthouse Two will become LifeTech's largest single shareholder, with Zylox-Tonbridge holding a 60% stake in Lighthouse Two through an investment of approximately HK$889 million.

In a related transaction, GL Capital will subscribe for 39.8 million newly issued Zylox-Tonbridge shares at HK$22 per share, representing approximately 10.8% of the company's enlarged issued share capital. The subscription price represents a 13.5% premium to the closing share price on the announcement date and a 15.4% premium to the average closing price over the preceding five trading days, reflecting GL Capital's confidence in Zylox-Tonbridge's long-term prospects. The proceeds will support Zylox-Tonbridge's potential future investments in LifeTech and international business development.

Beyond the investment, Zylox-Tonbridge and GL Capital may acquire additional shares in LifeTech to support closer collaboration and business growth. Zylox-Tonbridge also intends to pursue a potential merger with LifeTech, with the aim of building a leading integrated vascular and structural heart intervention platform in China.

Bringing Together Complementary Strengths Across Four Therapeutic Areas

LifeTech is a leading medical device company in China specializing in cardio-cerebrovascular and peripheral vascular interventions, with an established position in aortic and structural heart interventions. The company has developed a comprehensive portfolio of endovascular solutions for complex aortic diseases, including aortic arch and branch vessel reconstruction. Its structural heart portfolio includes the LAmbre and LAxible left atrial appendage occluders and three generations of congenital heart defect occluders.

LifeTech has also developed several first-in-class products, including the G-Branch thoracoabdominal aortic stent graft system, Concave Supra-arch branched stent-graft system and SureCham aortic arch single branch stent graft system. The company holds more than 50 medical device registration certificates in China, with 20 products accepted into China's special review procedure for innovative medical devices. As of June 30, 2026, LifeTech had filed 2,608 valid patent applications, including 1,370 valid granted patents.

Zylox-Tonbridge brings complementary expertise in peripheral vascular and neurovascular interventions through its two brands, Zylox Medical and Tonbridge Medical. The company is one of the few in China offering comprehensive product solutions across both areas, with strong R&D, manufacturing and commercialization capabilities. Since the beginning of 2025, six additional Zylox-Tonbridge products have been accepted into China's special review procedure for innovative medical devices. The company now serves more than 3,500 hospitals across China.

The strategic investment is expected to help both companies expand their businesses and strengthen their market positions.

Strengthening the Global Competitiveness of Chinese MedTech Brands

The companies' established international commercial networks offer further opportunities for collaboration and market expansion.

Zylox-Tonbridge reported a 349.3% year-over-year increase in revenue from markets outside Mainland China in the first half of 2026. The company has commercialized its products in over 70 countries and regions outside Mainland China, supported by a distribution network covering more than 135 countries and regions.

Zylox-Tonbridge has strengthened its local operations in Europe through the acquisition and integration of Germany-based vascular intervention company optimed. The company continues to expand its presence across key markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia.

LifeTech also has an established international presence, with seven subsidiaries outside Mainland China and a sales network spanning nearly 120 countries and regions. In 2025, its revenue from markets outside Mainland China reached nearly RMB400 million, up approximately 14.4% year over year and accounting for nearly 30% of total revenue. Europe and Asia were its primary international revenue contributors.

The strategic investment is expected to create opportunities for the companies to leverage their complementary product portfolios, commercial networks and operating capabilities, strengthening the competitiveness of Chinese MedTech brands in international markets.

Leadership Perspectives

Dr. Jonathon Zhong Zhao, Chairman of Zylox-Tonbridge, said:

"This strategic investment marks an important milestone in our ambition to build a leading integrated vascular and structural heart intervention platform in China. By combining our strengths in peripheral and neurovascular interventions with LifeTech's expertise in aortic and structural heart interventions, we aim to establish a more comprehensive portfolio and create new opportunities for long-term growth.

"With our established operating capabilities and expanding global presence, we see significant opportunities to capture synergies, strengthen our competitiveness and advance our growth as a global medical technology company."

Mr. Zhenfu Li, Founder, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of GL Capital, said:

"GL Capital has long been committed to supporting leading healthcare companies in China through long-term investment and strategic support. We see significant potential in China's vascular intervention market and the global growth prospects of innovative Chinese medical technology companies.

"This strategic investment provides an opportunity to bring together complementary resources and advance our shared goal of building a globally competitive vascular and structural heart intervention platform. We will continue to leverage our capital and industry resources to strengthen the companies' competitiveness and support their global expansion."

Mr. Yuehui Xie, Founder of LifeTech Scientific, said:

"This strategic investment reflects strong confidence in LifeTech's innovation capabilities, market position and long-term growth potential. Zylox-Tonbridge and LifeTech have highly complementary businesses, product portfolios and commercial networks, creating opportunities for closer collaboration and greater synergies.

"The investment marks a new chapter for LifeTech, with the potential to strengthen our competitive position through closer collaboration in products, technologies and resources. As Senior Advisor, I will continue to contribute my nearly three decades of industry experience to LifeTech's long-term development, with a deep personal commitment to the company's continued growth and success."

About Zylox-Tonbridge

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 2190) is a leading vascular intervention medical technology company in China, focused on the research, development, manufacturing and global commercialization of innovative medical devices. Its brands include Zylox Medical and Tonbridge Medical, which specialize in peripheral vascular and neurovascular interventions, respectively.

Zylox-Tonbridge has established a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, with 69 products approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) as of August 2026. Its products are commercialized in 70 countries and regions outside Mainland China. Listed on the HKEX in 2021, the company is pursuing its strategy to build a globally competitive vascular and structural heart intervention platform.

About GL Capital

GL Capital is a China-focused healthcare investment firm founded in 2010 by Jeffery Li, former President of Novartis China. The firm specializes in healthcare buyout and growth investments and manages more than RMB30 billion in assets across U.S. dollar- and RMB-denominated private equity, venture capital and hedge funds.

GL Capital focuses on investments in healthcare companies with sustainable competitive advantages and works with management teams to support long-term business development and value creation.

About LifeTech Scientific

Established in 1999 in Shenzhen, China, LifeTech Scientific Corporation (HKEX: 1302) specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of minimally invasive interventional medical devices for cardio-cerebrovascular and peripheral vascular diseases.

The company has established a comprehensive product portfolio in aortic and structural heart interventions and developed the world's first iron-based bioabsorbable material technology platform. LifeTech maintains leading market positions in China for its key products and was among the first Chinese medical device companies to achieve large-scale international commercialization of high-value medical devices. Its global sales network spans nearly 120 countries and regions, supported by more than 1,000 distributors.

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