Milan, Italy, Nov 7, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda today introduced Honda SENSING RIDE, the company's new advanced safety and rider-assistive system for motorcycles, at EICMA 2026 (the Milan Motorcycle Show; Press days: November 3-4, Public days: November 5-8) in Milan, Italy.Starting with the 27YM Honda CRF1150L Africa Twin Adventure Sports, a new model also unveiled today at the EICMA 2026, Honda will increase the number of models equipped with Honda SENSING RIDE.Striving to realize a collision-free society for everyone sharing the road, Honda has been committed to pursuing safety initiatives under the Honda global safety slogan of "Safety for Everyone." Honda is striving toward two key milestones to meet this challenge, to reduce the number of traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles worldwide by 50% by 2030*1, then to achieve zero traffic collision fatalities by 2050.As part of its initiatives toward achieving these milestones, Honda developed Honda SENSING RIDE advanced safety and rider-assistive system based on the technologies and knowledge amassed through the development of Honda SENSING for its automobiles products, and by incorporating motorcycle-specific functions.Using a millimeter-wave radar unit mounted at each end of the motorcycle, Honda SENSING RIDE accurately detects the surroundings of the motorcycle. Based on its comprehensive assessment of the status of the rider and the motorcycle, the system provides notifications, warnings and operational assistance to support safe and comfortable riding. This includes collision avoidance,*2 so that the rider can enjoy riding with peace of mind.Moreover, the combination of this advanced rider-assistive system and Honda original automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT), an automated clutch and shift operation gearbox developed for motorcycles, will reduce rider stress and fatigue while delivering both a comfortable mobility experience and the joy of riding. Featuring two clutches, the DCT eliminates the need for riders to operate the clutch, as required for conventional manual transmission motorcycles, and enables smooth gear shifts without interrupting power delivery. Since its world's first application to motorcycles in 2010*3, DCT has continued to advance and it has been well received by many customers as a technology that enables control closer to the rider's senses.Combined with the DCT, the "Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go" function of Honda SENSING RIDE, helping maintain a predetermined following distance from the vehicle ahead, enables riding assistance that covers the entire process of making an automatic stop and a smooth start leveraging the smooth gear shift unique to DCT.Other examples of Honda SENSING RIDE functions include 1) Group Ride Assist which helps riders to maintain an appropriate distance from one another to maintain consistent positioning while riding in a group, including in the staggered formation*4 and 2) Blind Spot Information, which notifies the rider when the radar detects vehicles in adjacent blind spots. These Honda SENSING RIDE functions offer greater support than ever before so that the rider can enjoy safe and comfortable riding with greater peace of mind.*1 Reduce traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles per 10,000 units sold by 50% by 2030 compared to 2020.*2 Honda SENSING RIDE offers rider-assistive functions, and there is a limit to the capabilities (e.g. recognition capability and control capability) of individual functions. Please do not overestimate the capabilities of each function and ride safely while paying constant attention to your surroundings. Each system may not operate or may not perform as intended depending on road conditions, weather conditions, vehicle conditions, and other factors.*3 As of June 2010 (Honda internal research)*4 A group riding formation in which multiple motorcycles travel in a staggered pattern, alternating between the left and right sides.List of Honda SENSING RIDE functions1) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) supports the rider in maintaining a predetermined speed and following distance from vehicles ahead.2) ACC with Stop & Go function is an extension of the ACC and reduces the frequency of the rider's accelerating and decelerating inputs in stop-start traffic conditions such as congestion.3) Group Ride Assist is an extension of the ACC and supports riders in maintaining appropriate following distance while riding in a group.4) Distance Assist adjusts following distance when the motorcycle approaches the vehicle ahead under the rider's positive throttle input.5) Emergency Brake Assist applies braking assistance under the rider's braking input, when there is a risk of a collision with a vehicle ahead.6) Forward Collision Warning indicates alerts on the meter when a potential collision with a vehicle ahead is identified.7) Brake Pulse works alongside Forward Collision Warning to provide additional rider awareness.8) Blind Spot Information notifies the rider when another vehicle enters the rider's blind spot diagonally behind the motorcycle, by illuminating or flashing the indicator on the mirror.9) Rear Collision Warning flashes the indicators to alert following traffic of a potential collision risk.10) Rear Distance Information notifies the rider with a display on the meter when there is a vehicle approaching from behind.Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . 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