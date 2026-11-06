Milan, Italy, Nov 7, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda today presented the fully redesigned CBR1000RR-R Fireblade series, its flagship supersport motorcycle, as a 2027 model at EICMA 2026 (Milan Motorcycle Show. press days: November 3-4; public days: November 5-8), held in Milan, Italy.The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade series, Honda's flagship supersport motorcycle range, has been developed under the concept of "Total Control for the Track," with the aim of delivering its full potential on the racetrack. For the fully redesigned 2027 model, Honda has further pursued racing victories and the joy of riding, newly designing approximately 75% of the motorcycle's components to further enhance its competitiveness on the track.The 2027 lineup consists of three variants: the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade (Fireblade), the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP (Fireblade SP), equipped with electronically controlled suspension and other features, and the newly introduced CBR1000RR-R Fireblade HRC Works Edition (HRC Works Edition).The HRC Works Edition has been newly introduced as a homologation model for the FIM*1 Superbike World Championship (WSBK). It features dedicated components, including front winglets designed to enhance aerodynamic performance and cornering capability. The model is also designed to be road-legal through compliance with the regulations of individual markets.Key features of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade seriesChassis and suspensionFor the 2027 model, Honda sought to combine outstanding cornering performance and chassis stability during acceleration and deceleration on the racetrack with agile handling and greater freedom of control on public roads.The newly designed aluminum twin-tube frame achieves an ideal balance of rigidity. The opening in the head pipe, which channels fresh air to the air cleaner, has been enlarged to optimize lateral rigidity. In addition, the engine cylinder hangers have been changed from the previous one-piece cast structure with integrated stiffeners to a bolt-on configuration using separate brackets. This provides greater flexibility in frame design and, together with refinements to various components, reduces lateral rigidity by 20% compared with the previous model while maintaining torsional rigidity.These changes improve cornering performance, tire contact feel, and stability under acceleration, achieving an advanced balance of handling performance on both the racetrack and public roads.Furthermore, the use of a thin-wall gravity die casting (GDC) process enables highly precise rigidity tuning, allowing the frame to be formed with a minimum wall thickness of just 2mm. By optimizing wall thickness throughout the frame, Honda has achieved a weight reduction of 440g compared with the previous model.*2The aluminum pressed-construction swingarm has also been redesigned. The pivot shaft diameter has been reduced from 20mm to 17mm, while wall thickness and pivot width have been adjusted to optimize rigidity. By reducing lateral rigidity by 12% while maintaining torsional rigidity, the new swingarm improves rear tire contact feel during cornering.Suspension damping settings have been optimized for each variant to improve performance on the racetrack while enhancing the suspension's ability to follow road surface irregularities during everyday riding.- Fireblade: Retains the SHOWA (Astemo, Ltd.) Big Piston Fork (BPF) at the front and SHOWA BFRC-lite suspension at the rear.- Fireblade SP: Continues to feature electronically controlled Ohlins suspension, with NXP Smart-EC3.0 at the front and TTX36 Smart-EC3.0 at the rear.To further reduce vehicle weight, a titanium fuel tank has been adopted. The 2017 CBR1000RR SP and CBR1000RR SP2 also featured titanium fuel tanks, but required an outer plastic cover. Advances in titanium pressing and painting technologies have made it possible to eliminate this cover on the new model, contributing to further weight reduction.Exclusive to the Fireblade SP, the fuel tank features a hand-finished hairline treatment that leaves portions of the titanium surface exposed. This design combines weight reduction with functional beauty, creating a distinctive appearance that enhances the pride of ownership.A new Honda Flagship WING product emblem, featuring a monotone silver-and-black design, is positioned on both sides of the fuel tank.Power unitThe 999cm3 liquid-cooled, four-stroke, DOHC, four-valve inline-four engine features a two-stage variable-length intake air funnel system, a first for a mass-produced Honda motorcycle.The system uses a two-piece intake funnel structure that separates vertically, varying the effective length and diameter of the intake passage according to engine speed. At engine speeds of 11,750rpm and above, the upper funnel slides upward and separates from the lower funnel. This improves power output in the low-to-mid rpm range while maintaining high-rpm performance, contributing to greater ease of use across the entire engine speed range.The existing two-motor throttle-by-wire system has also been refined. More precise electronic control enables finer adjustment of the throttle valve openings, improving throttle response during acceleration and engine braking performance during deceleration.These refinements also enable smoother transitions from deceleration to acceleration, enhancing drivability and overall ease of control.In addition to these improvements, components including the cylinder head cover have been changed from aluminum to magnesium, contributing to a weight reduction of more than 200g on the Fireblade SP.New HRC Works EditionThe newly introduced HRC Works Edition has been developed to further enhance competitiveness in WSBK. Designed exclusively for solo riding, it incorporates numerous dedicated components.Its carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP)*3 front winglets, front fender, and rear duct fairing improve aerodynamic performance. Combined with their lightweight construction, these components contribute to improved acceleration and cornering performance.The suspension features mechanically adjustable Ohlins NPX front forks and TTX36 rear suspension, delivering consistent damping performance and road-holding capability during racetrack riding. Braking is handled by Brembo Hypure Sports components.The HRC Works Edition also offers the following HRC Racing Kit*4 components to meet racing regulations:- PGM-FI and ignition unit- Bottom-neutral shift system- Head pipe collar- Swingarm pivot collar- Other racing componentsAdoption of sustainable materialsAs part of its efforts to realize a society with zero environmental impact, Honda aims to achieve a 100% sustainable material usage rate by 2050 and is actively expanding the use of recycled and biomass-derived materials.All variants of the 2027 CBR1000RR-R incorporate four types of sustainable materials.- Windscreen:Made from DURABIO,*5 an environmentally responsible, plant-derived engineering plastic. With excellent moldability, weather resistance, and scratch resistance, DURABIO delivers durability and improved environmental performance without compromising the windscreen's functionality or appearance.- Front and rear seat bases:Made using pre-consumer recycled materials derived from manufacturing and molding offcuts generated during the production of automobiles, home appliances, and other products.- Air cleaner case, side covers, and other components:Made using post-consumer recycled materials derived from discarded plastic products previously used in households, commercial facilities, and other applications.- Honda Flagship WING emblem:Made using chemically recycled acrylic resin produced by breaking down used acrylic materials, including those recovered from end-of-life vehicles, into raw materials for reuse.*1 FIM: Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme.*2 For the Fireblade and Fireblade SP variants.*3 CFRP: Carbon fiber reinforced plastic.*4 Installing the HRC Racing Kit will void the manufacturer's warranty.*5 DURABIO is a registered trademark of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . 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