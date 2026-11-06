Henkel: Curiosity in Action: Celebrating 15 Years of Hands-On STEM Learning

On National STEM Day, Henkel celebrate the milestones of its global education initiative to spark children's curiosity in science and lifelong learning.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Every child should have the opportunity to discover what they're capable of-to ask questions, explore possibilities and gain the confidence to bring their own ideas to life. STEM learning can open that door, nurturing curiosity and problem-solving skills that help children shape their futures.

Henkel believes investing in that potential starts with creating opportunities for discovery. By bringing scientific expertise together with educators and community partners, children ages 8-10 experience the excitement of science through hands-on learning.

On this National STEM Day, November 8, Henkel is celebrating the milestones behind those moments of discovery. Globally, Researchers' World marks 15 years of engaging more than 130,000 children in over 20 countries. In North America, the initiative celebrates five years and reaching more than 12,000 students since its launch in 2021.

"As a company built on science and innovation, we understand the importance of helping children develop an interest in STEM early on. That's why we invest in the next generation through Researchers' World and work with educators to connect classroom learning with hands-on experiments. We want children to understand how science relates to their lives and begin to see the possibilities for their own futures-including careers in STEM." Jenny Schiavone, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Americas at Henkel

Research reinforces the value of connecting STEM subjects through classroom instruction. A 2025 meta-analysis of 40 studies found that students receiving integrated STEM instruction performed better on academic achievement tests than those receiving traditional instruction.

Connecting science and community

In North America, Henkel's partnership with Mill River Park Collaborative in Stamford, Connecticut, brings that commitment to life. Launched in 2021, the dedicated Researchers' World classroom is one of four classrooms worldwide. Students visit during the school day for a half-day experience, stepping into the role of researchers to explore scientific ideas firsthand.

The lessons align with Next Generation Science Standards and school curriculum requirements, helping students build on what they learn in school.

In addition to the classroom at Mill River's Whittingham Discovery Center, the park is a thriving urban green space where students can explore their local environment and take classroom discoveries into nature.

"Children start to see science differently when they can test an idea through hands-on exploration and discover the answer themselves. Our partnership with Henkel brings those moments to life right here in their community, helping children build confidence in asking questions, resilience through trial-and-error exploration, and curiosity about the world around them." Kristia Janowski, Director of Education and Sustainability at Mill River Park Collaborative

Building on a shared commitment

As Henkel celebrates its 150th anniversary, Researchers' World reflects how its commitment to innovation extends to investing in the next generation. By 2030, Henkel plans to invest a double-digit million-euro amount to expand the initiative, establishing five new permanent learning locations-including a new STEM center at the Düsseldorf headquarters and four additional labs around the world. Mobile programs are also planned for six additional countries, with the goal of extending Researchers' World to more than 30 countries.

While Henkel's global footprint continues to grow, the true measure of success remains the impact on each individual student. Every new lab and mobile program represents another chance to spark a child's curiosity and show them what they are capable of. By investing in these early moments of discovery today, Henkel is helping to shape the confident problem-solvers who will lead the innovations of tomorrow.

Find more stories and multimedia from Henkel at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Henkel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/curiosity-in-action-celebrating-15-years-of-hands-on-stem-learning-1248511