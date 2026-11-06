Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CAN) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") wishes to announce it will be conducting a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 20,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (a "Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one (1) additional Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Proceeds from this Offering will be used by the Company primarily for bulk sampling and exploration at the Company's Lac Arsenault property and other high-grade gold projects in the Gaspé Gold Belt of Quebec and for general working capital.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay cash finder's fees and issue non-transferable finder's options to eligible arm's length parties.

Certain insiders of the Company may acquire Units in the Offering. Any participation by insiders in the Private Placement will constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects such participation will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Closing may occur in one or more tranches.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Canadian Gold Resource Ltd.

Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CAN) is a Canadian exploration company focused on developing high-grade gold projects in the Gaspé Gold Belt of Quebec. The Company targets under-explored, past-producing properties with significant growth potential, leveraging modern exploration techniques to unlock value. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Canadian Gold is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities within this historic and promising gold region. For more information, visit www.cdngold.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Offering and use of proceeds from the Offering. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company's business and results of operations; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

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