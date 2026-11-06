Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - With Open Enrollment underway, the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) has secured a significant federal court victory that clears the way for approximately 19,000 licensed agents and brokers to complete the requirements needed to help individuals and families find coverage that fits their needs and budgets.

NABIP successfully challenged the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) moratorium on new agent and broker registration for the federal Marketplace. The November 5 ruling immediately lifted that barrier, delivering a timely win for licensed agents and brokers and the individuals and families who rely on their guidance.

NABIP President Mychal Walker is available for an interview to discuss how NABIP's advocacy is protecting access to enrollment assistance and what consumers should know when shopping for 2027 coverage.

President Walker can discuss:

NABIP's court victory: Why the association challenged the moratorium and what the ruling means during Open Enrollment.

Why the association challenged the moratorium and what the ruling means during Open Enrollment. The value of professional guidance: How licensed agents and brokers help consumers compare costs, provider networks and prescription coverage.

How licensed agents and brokers help consumers compare costs, provider networks and prescription coverage. Consumer protection: How to protect consumers from fraud while preserving access to qualified professional assistance.

To schedule an interview with President Walker, please contact Kelly Loussedes at kloussedes@nabip.org or 202-595-3074.

Read the full press statement

Case: National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals v. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., et al., No. 1:26-cv-04311-SAG, U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

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The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) is the leading national association representing health insurance and employee benefits professionals nationwide. NABIP advocates for access to high-quality, affordable healthcare and provides professional development opportunities for its members.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322913