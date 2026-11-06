Eylsia Nicolas LLC: Eylsia Nicolas Announces Eylsia Elastic Cloud Framework to Support EDTV, HHGC, Creator Communities, and Digital Theaters

JUPITER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Singer-songwriter, inventor, and entrepreneur Eylsia Nicolas today announced the development of the Eylsia Elastic Cloud, an AI-managed digital framework being designed to support the planned expansion of EDTV, HHGC, creator communities, independent film distribution, and digital theaters beginning in 2027.

The concept originated during development of EDTV (Education in Every Home), an artificial intelligence-powered educational network intended to provide instructional programming, interactive learning experiences, and educational resources to audiences worldwide. As the scope of development expanded to include artists, educators, filmmakers, content creators, and digital communities, Nicolas recognized the need for a flexible infrastructure capable of adapting to changing requirements.

"The inspiration came from the expanding universe," Nicolas said. "As new content, users, and services are added, the framework can allocate additional resources where needed. As demand decreases, those resources can be released and reallocated. The objective is to create an efficient environment that supports learning, creativity, entertainment, and community."

The Eylsia Elastic Cloud is being designed as a collection of secure digital environments managed through AI-assisted automation. Users will be able to interact with the platform through voice, email, text, and other communications while maintaining control over privacy, access permissions, and security preferences.

The framework is intended to support:

EDTV (Education in Every Home) educational programming and learning communities

HHGC (Human Hybrid Generated Characters)

Global music, publishing, and creator networks

Independent film production and distribution

Digital theaters supported through online microtransactions

AI-assisted content management and audience engagement

According to Nicolas, the first planned deployment will provide the technology foundation for a growing network of educators, artists, filmmakers, and content creators worldwide beginning in 2027.

The platform was developed in collaboration with inventor Donald Spector, widely recognized as one of the world's most prolific inventors, with hundreds of patents spanning medicine, entertainment, communications, technology, and consumer products.

"We wanted a framework capable of supporting expanding educational and entertainment platforms without requiring continuous restructuring as those platforms grow," Nicolas said. "The goal is to provide creators, educators, and communities with tools that adapt as their needs evolve."

Eylsia Elastic Cloud, EDTV, Education in Every Home, HHGC, and related technologies are the subject of trademark and patent filings relating to various aspects of the platform and its underlying technologies.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has received over 850 million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Eylsia Nicolas LLC.

Eylsia Nicolas LLC is an entertainment, media, and brand management company representing the career, creative works, products, and select commercial interests of Eylsia Nicolas. The company oversees activities spanning music, fashion, cosmetics, textiles, publishing, entertainment, personal appearances, speaking engagements, licensing, branded products, and related media ventures.

Media Contact

Patricia Chen

info@eylsia.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/eylsia-nicolas-announces-eylsia-elastic-cloudtm-framework-to-suppo-1248615