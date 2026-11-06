Non-dilutive secured term loan from BrightArc Capital to fund operating expenses.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo Genomics"), a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests based on three-dimensional analysis of telomeres (which are the ends of chromosomes), today announced that it closed a term loan agreement effective October 29, 2026, with BrightArc Capital Adminco 1 Inc. (the "Lender") for a principal amount of $250,000 (the "Term Loan").

The Term Loan is a demand non-revolving facility. The Company has received an initial advance of $100,000, with the balance of the Term Loan to be advanced at a later date. Interest accrues at a simple rate of 1.30% per month (equivalent annual rate of 15.60%), payable monthly in arrears. A minimum of three months of interest is payable if the Term Loan is repaid within three months of advance. The facility is secured by a general security agreement over the Company's present and after-acquired personal property (with specific reference to Scientific Research and Experimental Development ("SR&ED") claims) and an irrevocable assignment of the Company's SR&ED tax credits and refunds. Proceeds are to be used to fund the Company's general operating expenses.

The outstanding balance (principal, accrued interest and other amounts) is due on the earlier of (i) three business days after the Company receives its SR&ED claims for the tax year ended in 2026 or (ii) twelve months from the date of advance. An interest reserve equal to three months of interest is required and may be deducted from the advance. The Term Loan agreement also includes covenants requiring timely filing of SR&ED claims (within 180 days of the Company's June 30 financial year end) and maintenance of direct deposit instructions so that CRA payments are directed to the Lender's account, as well as various negative covenants typical of this type of facility.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 190+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM, is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "intends," "believes," "may," "could," "objective," "estimate," or statements that certain events "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Term Loan, the advance of the balance of the Term Loan, the expected timing of SR&ED claims, and the Company's ability to meet the terms and covenants of the facility. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company considers reasonable as of the date of this release, including that the Term Loan will be advanced as contemplated, that SR&ED claims will be filed and received on a timely basis, and that the Company will maintain compliance with the facility covenants. Those assumptions may prove incorrect. Actual results may differ materially because of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risk that SR&ED claims will be delayed, reduced or denied, that the Company will not generate sufficient cash flow to service or repay the Term Loan, that the balance of the Term Loan will not be advanced, that additional financing may be required on unfavorable terms, and other risks described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

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