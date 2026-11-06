North Texas Plastic Surgery: Dr. Sacha Obaid Named to Southlake Style's 2026 Top Docs List for Third Consecutive Year

North Texas Plastic Surgery founder receives peer-nominated recognition in the Southlake publication's feature for top doctors

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Dr. Sacha Obaid, founder and lead surgeon of North Texas Plastic Surgery , has been named to Southlake Style magazine's 2026 Top Docs list for the sixth time.

Obaid previously earned Southlake Style Top Docs recognition in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2025. The annual Top Docs directory recognizes physicians across the Dallas-Fort Worth area based on nominations from fellow medical professionals.

"Recognition from fellow physicians means a great deal because they understand the responsibility we have to our patients," Obaid said. "I'm grateful for their trust and proud that our team's hard work is achieving better patient outcomes."

The practice serves patients across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, offering cosmetic procedures including breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tuck, mommy makeovers and facial plastic surgery, as well as Med Spa treatments.

This distinction builds on Obaid's recent recognition in Newsweek and Statista's America's Best Plastic Surgeons list across five procedure categories. North Texas Plastic Surgery also received five 2026 DFW Favorites awards, including Gold honors for Best Breast Augmentation and Best Surgery Center.

North Texas Plastic Surgery is accepting consultations at the practice's Southlake office located at 415 East Southlake Boulevard, #101, Southlake, TX 76092. To learn more about Dr. Obaid and North Texas Plastic Surgery, please visit https://www.northtexasplasticsurgery.com/southlake-plastic-surgery/ .

About North Texas Plastic Surgery

Founded in October 2007 by Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Sacha Obaid, North Texas Plastic Surgery offers advanced techniques in cosmetic procedures and continues to raise the standard by offering the latest in medical aesthetic solutions. North Texas Plastic Surgery Plastic Surgeons serve the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area by offering a variety of procedures, including breast augmentation, body contouring such as liposuction, tummy tucks, and mommy makeovers, as well as facial plastic surgery and Med Spa treatments. For more information, visit www.northtexasplasticsurgery.com .

Contact Information:

Sacha Obaid, MD

817-416-8080

https://www.northtexasplasticsurgery.com/

SOURCE: North Texas Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-sacha-obaid-named-to-southlake-styles-2026-top-docs-list-for-thir-1248614