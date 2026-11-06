Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTC Pink: DPXCF) ("DelphX" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products, announces that it has closed the non-brokered private placement announced on October 19, 2026 (the "Offering"). The Company issued 5,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.01 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$55,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.06 until November 6, 2028, two years from the date of issuance.

No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Offering. No insiders of the Company participated in the Offering.

DelphX intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital and corporate overhead. The Company does not expect any single specific use to represent 10% or more of the gross proceeds of the Offering. None of the proceeds of the Offering will be paid to Non-Arm's Length Parties of the Company. No more than 10% of the gross proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund investor relations activities.

The Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring March 7, 2027, being four months plus one day from the date of issuance. As the Units were priced at less than C$0.05 per Unit, the securities are also subject to the Exchange Hold Period and are legended accordingly.

Following the closing of the Offering, the Company has 257,210,183 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem LLC, the Company enables broker dealers to offer new private placement securities that provide for both fixed income and cryptocurrency solutions. The new DelphX securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional investors (QIBs) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized put options (CPOs) that provide secured rating downgrade protection for underlying corporate bonds and/or protection from losses in cryptocurrency holdings;

Collateralized reference notes (CRNs) that enable investors to take on a capped rating downgrade and/or cryptocurrency loss exposure of an underlying security or cryptocurrency in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by US Bank. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the intended use of the proceeds of the Offering and the final acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the TSX Venture Exchange does not grant final acceptance of the Offering and that the proceeds are not used as currently intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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