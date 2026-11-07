Birmingham Personal Injury Law Firm Farris, Riley & Pitt, LLP Announces Rebrand to Farris Riley Injury Law

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Farris, Riley & Pitt, LLP, a Birmingham-based personal injury law firm serving clients throughout Alabama, has officially rebranded as Farris Riley Injury Law. The new name reflects the firm's continued focus on representing individuals and families affected by serious accidents, injuries, and wrongful deaths.

With more than 20 years of service and over $200 million recovered for clients, Farris Riley Injury Law has established a history of handling complex personal injury claims and pursuing compensation for those harmed by negligence. The rebrand reinforces the firm's commitment to protecting injured clients while maintaining the personalized representation and thorough case preparation that have defined its practice.

A New Name Reflecting an Established Mission

The transition to Farris Riley Injury Law provides a clearer expression of the firm's focus on personal injury representation. While the name has changed, the firm's mission remains centered on helping injured individuals and their families seek justice, accountability, and financial recovery.

Attorneys Kirby Farris and Ken Riley have each spent more than two decades helping injury victims in Birmingham and throughout Alabama. Their experience includes representing clients in serious injury and wrongful death cases involving complex legal and factual issues.

The firm continues to emphasize detailed investigations, individualized legal strategies, and careful preparation for settlement negotiations and trial.

Continuing a History of Personal Injury Representation

Farris Riley Injury Law represents clients in a broad range of personal injury matters, including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle collisions, medical malpractice, defective products, nursing home abuse, industrial accidents, and wrongful death claims.

The firm's record includes significant settlements and verdicts involving catastrophic injuries and fatal accidents. Its attorneys work to hold negligent parties accountable and pursue compensation for medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering, and other recoverable damages, depending on the circumstances of each case.

Beyond its legal practice, the firm remains involved in the Birmingham community. Its charitable efforts have included support for Children's of Alabama , United Way , St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama , and other organizations.

About Farris Riley Injury Law

Formerly known as Farris, Riley & Pitt, LLP, Farris Riley Injury Law is a Birmingham, Alabama, personal injury law firm representing individuals and families harmed by negligence. With more than 20 years of service and over $200 million recovered for clients, the firm handles a wide variety of injury and wrongful death cases throughout Alabama.

Farris Riley Injury Law offers free consultations and represents personal injury clients on a contingency-fee basis, with no attorney fees unless compensation is recovered.

Media Contact

Company: Farris Riley Injury Law

Address: 1728 3rd Avenue North, Fifth Floor

City: Birmingham

State: Alabama

ZIP Code: 35203

Country: United States

Phone: (205) 324-1212

Website: https://farrisriley.com/about/

SOURCE: Farris Riley Injury Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/birmingham-personal-injury-law-firm-farris-riley-and-pitt-llp-an-1248658