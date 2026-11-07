Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 07.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Washington sichert 12 Mrd. USD per Gesetz - jetzt werden Metalle gebraucht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
07.11.2026 01:02 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Birmingham Personal Injury Law Firm Farris, Riley & Pitt, LLP Announces Rebrand to Farris Riley Injury Law

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Farris, Riley & Pitt, LLP, a Birmingham-based personal injury law firm serving clients throughout Alabama, has officially rebranded as Farris Riley Injury Law. The new name reflects the firm's continued focus on representing individuals and families affected by serious accidents, injuries, and wrongful deaths.

With more than 20 years of service and over $200 million recovered for clients, Farris Riley Injury Law has established a history of handling complex personal injury claims and pursuing compensation for those harmed by negligence. The rebrand reinforces the firm's commitment to protecting injured clients while maintaining the personalized representation and thorough case preparation that have defined its practice.

A New Name Reflecting an Established Mission

The transition to Farris Riley Injury Law provides a clearer expression of the firm's focus on personal injury representation. While the name has changed, the firm's mission remains centered on helping injured individuals and their families seek justice, accountability, and financial recovery.

Attorneys Kirby Farris and Ken Riley have each spent more than two decades helping injury victims in Birmingham and throughout Alabama. Their experience includes representing clients in serious injury and wrongful death cases involving complex legal and factual issues.

The firm continues to emphasize detailed investigations, individualized legal strategies, and careful preparation for settlement negotiations and trial.

Continuing a History of Personal Injury Representation

Farris Riley Injury Law represents clients in a broad range of personal injury matters, including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle collisions, medical malpractice, defective products, nursing home abuse, industrial accidents, and wrongful death claims.

The firm's record includes significant settlements and verdicts involving catastrophic injuries and fatal accidents. Its attorneys work to hold negligent parties accountable and pursue compensation for medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering, and other recoverable damages, depending on the circumstances of each case.

Beyond its legal practice, the firm remains involved in the Birmingham community. Its charitable efforts have included support for Children's of Alabama, United Way, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama, and other organizations.

About Farris Riley Injury Law

Formerly known as Farris, Riley & Pitt, LLP, Farris Riley Injury Law is a Birmingham, Alabama, personal injury law firm representing individuals and families harmed by negligence. With more than 20 years of service and over $200 million recovered for clients, the firm handles a wide variety of injury and wrongful death cases throughout Alabama.

Farris Riley Injury Law offers free consultations and represents personal injury clients on a contingency-fee basis, with no attorney fees unless compensation is recovered.

Media Contact

Company: Farris Riley Injury Law
Address: 1728 3rd Avenue North, Fifth Floor
City: Birmingham
State: Alabama
ZIP Code: 35203
Country: United States
Phone: (205) 324-1212
Website: https://farrisriley.com/about/

SOURCE: Farris Riley Injury Law



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/birmingham-personal-injury-law-firm-farris-riley-and-pitt-llp-an-1248658

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.