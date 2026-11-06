Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 07.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Was passiert, wenn Tiefseebergbau funktioniert? Der von Anlegern übersehene Ripple-Effekt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PO

WKN: A42R7G | ISIN: KYG7166T1123 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
06.11.26 | 21:58
1,800 US-Dollar
-0,55 % -0,010
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
POMDOCTOR LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POMDOCTOR LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.11.2026 22:05 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

POMDOCTOR LIMITED Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Requirement

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- POMDOCTOR LIMITED ("Pomdoctor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: POM), a digital healthcare company focused on advancing AI-enabled healthcare solutions and predictive healthcare capabilities, today announced that on November 5, 2026, the Company received a letter (the "Compliance Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1).

As a result, the hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel originally scheduled for November 12, 2026 has been cancelled.

As previously disclosed, on October 6, 2026, the Company received a staff delisting determination letter from Nasdaq indicating that the closing bid price of the Company's securities had been below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days.

With Nasdaq's confirmation of compliance, the Company's Class A ordinary shares will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "POM."

About POMDOCTOR LIMITED

POMDOCTOR LIMITED (NASDAQ: POM) is a digital healthcare company focused on advancing AI-enabled healthcare solutions and expanding predictive healthcare capabilities. The Company leverages physician resources, wearable technologies, artificial intelligence, healthcare payment networks and real-world healthcare data to support more personalized, continuous and data-driven healthcare services. Building upon its established healthcare platform and physician network, POM is pursuing the development of a predictive healthcare data and services infrastructure designed to improve healthcare outcomes and create long-term value for patients, healthcare providers and other ecosystem participants. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.7shiliu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

POMDOCTOR LIMITED
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE POMDOCTOR LIMITED

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.