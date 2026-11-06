Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Furniture Fourth Quarter 2026 Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) ("Havertys" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the Company at a rate of $0.33 per share on the common stock and $0.31 per share on the Class A common stock.?The dividend is payable on December 9, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2026. Havertys Furniture has paid a cash dividend each year since 1935.

About Havertys Furniture

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 131 showrooms in 18 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions, providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

SOURCE Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.