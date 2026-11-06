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WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
Frankfurt
06.11.26 | 20:15
22,400 Euro
-2,61 % -0,600
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,80023,20010:28
PR Newswire
06.11.2026 22:10 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Furniture Fourth Quarter 2026 Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) ("Havertys" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the Company at a rate of $0.33 per share on the common stock and $0.31 per share on the Class A common stock.?The dividend is payable on December 9, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2026. Havertys Furniture has paid a cash dividend each year since 1935.

About Havertys Furniture

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 131 showrooms in 18 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions, providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

SOURCE Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.