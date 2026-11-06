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WKN: 862676 | ISIN: US1680881026 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.10.26 | 21:00
11,320 US-Dollar
+8,33 % +0,870
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.11.2026 23:19 Uhr
4 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2026 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30


Third Quarter

First Nine Months


2026

2025

2026

2025

Net sales

$7,530,167

$7,360,284

$21,618,309

$21,903,997

Income (loss) before income taxes

(916,103)

67,281

(2,267,085)

73,615

Net income (loss)

(915,977)

67,572

(2,267,520)

73,615

Net income (loss) per common share

(0.95)

0.07

(2.35)

0.08

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.