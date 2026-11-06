Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 07.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Was passiert, wenn Tiefseebergbau funktioniert? Der von Anlegern übersehene Ripple-Effekt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
LI

WKN: A1H4S6 | ISIN: LT0000128415 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
07.11.26 | 11:01
1,123 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LITGRID AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LITGRID AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0701,17511:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 15:05 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LITGRID AB publishes results for the 9 months of 2026

LITGRID AB (legal entity code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo g. 8, Vilnius, (hereinafter - the Company) announces the Company's financial and performance results for the 9 months of 2026.

Key financial indicators9 months 2026 9 months 2025
Revenue, EUR million374.3 305.4
EBITDA, EUR million52.2 (-26.4)
Net profit, EUR million35.8 (-35.2)
ROE (last 12 months), %44.4 (-8.1)
Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million45.4 39.2
Adjusted* net profit, EUR million30.2 19.9
Adjusted* ROE (last 12 months), %20.2 14.8

*Recalculation of profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). When calculating the adjusted indicators, the correction of income due to previous periods is assessed, which has already been approved by the NERC decision when determining the regulated prices for transmission services for the reporting period, and the deviation between the NERC approved (regulated) and actual profitability for the reporting period is assessed, which will be assessed by the NERC when determining transmission prices for future periods. When calculating adjusted ratios, atypical profit or loss is also eliminated.

Attachment: 9 months of 2026 interim report and press release.

More information:

Mantas Bieliauskas

Communications Project Manager

Tel.: +370 652 53424, e-mail: mantas.bieliauskas@litgrid.eu

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.