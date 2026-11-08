Kuala Lumpur-based studio introduces a flat-rate creative design subscription covering brand, web, UI/UX and WordPress work, with white-label delivery for agencies and limited founding-member rates

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2026) - Creative Pass Studio (creativepass.studio) today announced the launch of its unlimited design subscription, a monthly pass that gives marketing agencies and growing businesses on-demand access to a senior design team for one flat monthly fee. The service covers brand and marketing design, website and UI/UX design, and WordPress development. For agencies, every deliverable is produced white-label, under the agency's own brand.





Creative Pass Studio Launches Unlimited Design Monthly Pass, Giving Agencies and Growing Businesses a Senior Creative Team Without Adding Headcount



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Design demand at agencies and fast-growing companies rarely arrives at a steady pace. When workloads spike, teams usually face three options: hire a full-time designer, juggle freelancers of uneven quality, or turn work away. Creative Pass Studio offers a fourth: a monthly design pass with predictable pricing and senior-level output.

"Agencies kept telling us the same thing. They wanted to say yes to every client brief, but couldn't justify another salary for work that comes in waves," said Stephanie Tan, Founder of Creative Pass Studio. "Creative Pass gives them senior design capacity they can switch on when they need it, without the cost and commitment of a new hire."

Three passes for different creative needs

Creative Pass Studio offers three monthly plans. Each one includes unlimited design requests, unlimited revisions and unlimited brands:

Brand Pass covers social media graphics, digital ads, presentation decks, print collateral and brand identity work.

covers social media graphics, digital ads, presentation decks, print collateral and brand identity work. Web Pass adds landing pages, website design, UI/UX wireframes and prototypes, and email templates.

adds landing pages, website design, UI/UX wireframes and prototypes, and email templates. Partner Pass adds WordPress website builds and landing page development, two requests in progress at a time, and optional white-label client calls.

How the unlimited design subscription works

Clients submit requests in plain language through a shared project board, which is set up on the day they subscribe. Most requests are delivered within two to three business days, and clients can ask for revisions until the work is approved. Every project includes the source files and full transfer of intellectual property.

"White-label partnerships run on trust," Tan added. "Our job is to make the agency look brilliant to its clients. That means consistent quality, reliable turnaround, and staying invisible."

Founding member rates and a free trial task

To mark the launch, Creative Pass Studio is offering a small number of founding member seats on each plan, with rates starting at US$490 per month. Founding members keep their rate for as long as they stay subscribed. Once the seats are filled, new subscribers pay standard rates.

Agencies and businesses that want to test the service before subscribing can request one free trial task. The task is delivered within 72 hours, and the client keeps the file whether or not they subscribe. Plans include no long-term contract and a 7-day money-back guarantee.

Full plan details, founding member pricing and the free trial request form are available at creativepass.studio.

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